2019 NFL Draft QB Stock Watch: Drew Lock, Will Grier drop; Daniel Jones appears in top 5

After scintillating starts to their season seasons, Drew Lock and Will Grier are in funks.

Lock has five interceptions to just one touchdown in his last three games -- all losses -- and some of the rawness in his game has reared its ugly head. As for Grier, he's hasn't handled pressure well in his last three outings and has been off target on an usual amount of passes.

The draft stock for both have undoubtedly taken hits, and they'll need to rebound in a big way down to stretch to repair their reputation among NFL scouts, head coaches, and general managers.

Here's the latest edition of QB Stock Watch.

After having a bye this week, Finley and the Wolfpack travel to Clemson to take on the Tigers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (EST). Gigantic contest in the ACC.

2. Justin Herbert, Oregon: Stock Steady

Herbert didn't have a flashy game against the most talented secondary in the Pac 12. He wasn't bad either. A few times Herbert lofted underthrown deep balls, one of which should've been intercepted. His second touchdown of the game was a fine demonstration of his athleticism and the pinpoint accuracy he's capable of, as he rolled to his left, got his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage and threw a dart to the back corner of the end zone.

As usual, Herbert worked the middle of the field wonderfully off play-action and his live arm was on display all afternoon in Eugene. Herbert's pocket presence has been better than it was against Washington, as he left prematurely a handful of times.

3. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Stock Down

Lock had the most difficult task for a quarterback in college football ... traveling to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama, and he and the rest of the Tigers didn't rise to the occasion. Lock beamed a laser for a touchdown on a play when he waited for what seemed like 10 seconds in the pocket, and that was by far his most impressive snap of the day.

He often threw low to his targets or his throws lacked proper ball placement. After a hot start to the season, Lock has cooled off considerably although there are still those "wow" moments each game thanks to his arm, and his pocket patience is trending in the right direction.

Grier held onto the football way too long way too often in West Virginia's loss at the hands of Iowa State. The Heisman candidate was sacked a whopping seven times, and most of those were his fault. He lofted a gorgeous deep ball down the sideline to David Sills for an early touchdown and did have to deal with some frustrating drops from his usually reliable receivers.

But Grier couldn't find open wideouts was not accurate outside of the screen game. He put his team in treacherous down and distances on the road over and over again. The senior finished 11 of 15 for 111 yards with the touchdown and a pick. It was an outing to forget for the veteran quarterback ... and the rest of the Mountaineers typically dynamic offense.

5. Daniel Jones, Duke: Stock Up, Slightly

Jones checks a lot of boxes as an NFL quarterback prospect, and although he wasn't surgical against Georgia Tech, he held it together after a rough stretch and made an assortment of impressive throws to lead to Blue Devils to a win on the road. He finished 17 of 27 for 206 yards with three touchdowns and a pick on a play when he tried to get rid of the football with a defender draped on him.

The tall, accurate pocket passer was under siege for most of the afternoon, and overall, handled it well. From clean pockets, he drifted away from light pressure, jumped quickly to his second read and fired on-target throws all over the field. He flashed impeccable downfield touch too, which has been a strength of his in 2018. Jones is a big, refined pocket passer with a strong arm.

At this point, Haskins is an enigma because though he's already 21, he's only started seven games at the collegiate level ... but the Ohio State quarterback has been a ridiculously productive pocket passer during the Buckeye's 7-0 start. Though a perennial power, Ohio State's had one quarterback drafted in the Urban Meyer era (Cardale Jones, Round 4, 2016), and he's the highest-drafted Buckeye signal-caller since Bobby Hoying -- remember him? -- went in the third round of the 1996 Draft.

Against Minnesota, Haskins completed 33 of 44 passes for 412 yards with three touchdowns and no picks, a stellar performance buoyed by his variety of play-makers on the outside. Though Haskins didn't solely read one half of the field, I didn't see many second-read throws, and his ball placement was off for a good portion of the game. He certainly operates Urban Meyer's offense efficiently and works the middle of the field very well.