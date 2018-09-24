2019 NFL Draft QB Stock Watch: Justin Herbert rebounds with excellent showing vs. Stanford

The 2019 Draft class of quarterbacks has a tough act to follow and went into the season with the reputation as being mediocre at best with limited top-tier talent and minimal depth.

One week doesn't make an entire class of signal-callers, but beyond Drew Lock's so-so outing against a loaded Georgia team, the depth behind him had strong individual showings that featured a variety of demonstrations of NFL-caliber skills.

This class is trending in the direction of being better than we all thought. And after a disappointing game last week, Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was outstanding against Stanford.

Here's the latest edition of QB Stock Watch.

1. Drew Lock, Missouri: Stock Down, Slightly

Lock had problems with a deep, talented Georgia defense, and his teammates weren't very helpful either. His interception wasn't his fault, as it glanced off an underneath target. A few too many times, Lock moved backward while under pressure and faded away while throwing the ball.

His touchdown in the third quarter in the red zone was a rocket through traffic. Overall, Lock made a handful of his normal accurate fastballs, but he never really got comfortable, and the game got out of hand in a hurry. I do credit him for leading a quasi-comeback. Also, he was patient in the pocket almost to a fault against Georgia, which led to him being hit too frequently. Lock's pocket presence is still a work in progress.

Business as usual for the veteran quarterback in a tougher-than-expected win over Marshall. Finley went 23 of 40 for 377 yards with one touchdown and despite being under duress for a good portion of the evening, he was pinpoint accurate at the intermediate and deep portions of the field and worked the back-shoulder game wonderfully.

A few times I noticed him take steps backward when pressured, but he improvised well a few times when being hurried and found receivers on scramble drills near the sideline. Thus far in 2018, Finley is as steady as they come at the quarterback spot in this draft class.

3. Justin Herbert, Oregon: Stock Up

Herbert went 26 of 33 for 346 yards with a touchdown and a pick and also contributed with 35 rushing yards in Oregon's stunning loss against Stanford. And he was every bit as good as his stat line indicates. Herbert really worked the seams and stretched the field most of the game, and by now you know how much I value pocket presence (and patience), and he demonstrated that all evening.

On a drive late in the fourth quarter, he unloaded a fantastic back-shoulder toss to Dillion Mitchell and fit a handful of passes through tight windows at the short and intermediate levels. Plenty of zip on his tosses too. He was a split-second late on the interception in the end zone in overtime, which allowed Alijah Holder to get his hand on the pass to tip it up into the air. Other than that, Herbert was outstanding against the Cardinal.

As is seemingly the case every week, Grier amassed monster numbers (25 of 35 for 356 yards with five touchdowns and two picks), and the way he lofted perfectly thrown deep balls was impressive.

I wasn't blown away by his effort, though, as his interception was a prime example of his weakness -- lack of arm strength -- and a plethora of his other throws took forever to get to their intended target. His pocket-drifting skills were tremendous, though. He does seem to have the natural ability to keep his head upfield with chaos around him, a huge positive to his game.

5. Tyree Jackson, Buffalo: Stock Steady

There were some overthrows down the field and on flag routes near the sideline, but Jackson's aggressiveness and arm were on display all afternoon in Buffalo's rout over a mostly hapless Rutgers team. He connected with his favorite target and fellow early-round prospect Anthony Johnson on two long balls early which got the Bulls off to a fast start.

The best NFL-caliber throw of the day for Jackson came on a laser beam down the right hash when he looked left after receiving the snap to hold the deep middle safety. A good but not great performance for the rising star. He went 14 of 28 for 263 yards with three touchdowns and two picks.

The third-year sophomore has experienced a ridiculous start to his first season as the full-time starter in Columbus, and he's fresh off a five-touchdown, zero-pick game in which he completed 21 of 24 passes for 304 yards. Sure, it was against a porous Tulane defense, but the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Haskins has seemingly made no major mistakes, and he rebounded amazingly in the comeback win over TCU last week in Arlington.

He now has 16 touchdowns and one interception on the season. Big test on the road against Penn State on Saturday. The question is, would he enter the 2019 Draft after one year as the starter with two years of eligibility?