2019 NFL Draft QB Stock Watch: Let's talk about Ohio State passer Dwayne Haskins

There is exciting precedent for Dwayne Haskins.

Just two years ago, Mitchell Trubisky, a quarterback with one year of collegiate starting experience, who began that year completely off the NFL radar, went No. 2 overall and has started to come on strong his second professional season.

Haskins, who made his first ever start at Ohio State in 2018, has been historically productive (from a Big 10 perspective) and heads into his conference title game with 41 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a completion percentage just shy of 69. Should he bolt for the NFL in a relatively weak quarterback class? For as much as I prefer experience for signal-caller prospects, it might not be a bad idea.

Here's how Haskins and other NFL Draft prospects are stacking up in the latest edition of QB Stock Watch.

1. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Stock Up, Slightly

In a rain-soaked Senior Day against the worst team in the SEC, Lock and the Tigers were predictably efficient on offense. The Tigers' quarterback went 16 of 25 for 221 yards with two touchdowns through the air, no picks, and a pair of scores on the ground.

He actually seemed to take a little off most of his throws to help his accuracy in the wet conditions, and the tweak worked. We'll likely see Lock one more time in a Missouri uniform in the team's bowl game in a few weeks. It's been an impressive albeit mostly unspectacular senior campaign for Lock.

Finley threw a bad pick in the first quarter when he was flushed to his right, kind of faded away from a long throw to the sideline and had his pass undercut by a diving North Carolina cornerback. He also had a few good tight-window throws in the early going that were knocked away and missed high on an out from the slot he's hit 100 times in his NC State career.

I've realized Finley actually has what probably would be considered an average NFL arm, but it seems weak because of his tendency to fade away from his throws. An underthrown downfield toss to Kelvin Harmon on the first drive of the third quarter was a perfect illustration of that. On the next drive, he stepped into a rope down the sideline over the corner and away from the safety to Harmon that brought the Wolfpack near the goal line. Finley needs to do that on a more consistent basis. He can get too locked onto pre-snap determinations as well. Finley's second half against North Carolina was better than the first. Still a handful of pass breakups by the Tar Heels secondary in this one.

3. Justin Herbert, Oregon: Stock Down

Before Herbert was knocked out of the Civil War with an injury to the shoulder of his throwing arm, he struggled with downfield accuracy.

The Oregon junior missed on two deep balls and underthrew a shot play that drew a pass interference. As usual, Herbert displayed plenty of velocity and good accuracy on a few in-breaking routes. He held the ball too long the snap on which he was injured. With a relatively disappointing end to the regular season, it'd make perfect sense for Herbert to return to the Ducks for his senior season.

Grier and Kyler Murray gave us precisely what we expected from the West Virginia-Oklahoma matchup with a berth in the Big 12 title game on the line.

Despite his below-average arm, Grier threw with outstanding anticipation on long-ball touchdowns to Gary Jennings and made a variety of other impressive throws to the intermediate portions of the field all game. However, a few times his pocket-engagement skills failed him, and he fumbled when trying to do to much while under pressure instead of just taking the sack or throwing the ball away before it got too chaotic around him. A gritty, highly-productive outing in defeat for Grier, who's had a spectacular career at West Virginia.

5. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State: Stock Up, Slightly

Haskins went bananas against what was the best pass defense in college football on Saturday in Ohio State's rout over bitter rival Michigan. He went 20 of 31 for 396 yards with ... six touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Buckeyes' skill-position players demolished the Wolverines' man coverage all afternoon, so it wasn't a performance loaded with pinpoint, tiny-window throws from Haskins (a lot of tosses to wide open receivers). But for his first full season as the starter, he's undoubtedly impressed with his arm and flashed good pocket patience and drifting skills. He's a prime candidate for a meteoric rise up draft boards over the next few months if he decides to enter the 2019 Draft after what at most would be 15 collegiate starts.

Even on a night when his running back had 200 yards and three touchdowns, Rypien was able to impress with his arm. The senior with a gargantuan amount of experience (he's likely to finish his Boise State career with 50 starts), went 23 of 32 for 310 yards with a touchdown and no picks. His arm isn't amazing, but it's good enough to stretch the field, and his deep accuracy has been stellar all season. Rypien isn't likely to be a flashy name during the pre-draft process, but he checks many boxes.