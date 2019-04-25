2019 NFL Draft: Raiders' Jon Gruden reportedly loves Kyler Murray, iffy on Derek Carr

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock can say they love Derek Carr all they want, but until the Oakland Raiders make it through the 2019 NFL Draft without picking a potential successor at quarterback, it appears people will not believe them.

Gruden said in December 2018 he was "very proud" of the veteran quarterback's performance during the coach's debut season. Four years earlier, he told Carr, "I want you," ahead of the 2014 draft. This March, Gruden rattled off his QB's 2018 stats in telling NFL Network that Carr is "going to be our quarterback." Despite not ruling out a first-round QB selection, Mayock had similar sentiments this month, calling Carr "a franchise quarterback" and saying "we love Derek."

And yet, this week, with the Raiders touting three first-round picks on Thursday night, ESPN's Todd McShay suggested Gruden is much more interested in consensus top QB prospect Kyler Murray than he is the man he's been talking up all offseason.

"Jon Gruden loves Kyler Murray, I'm told. And does not necessarily love Derek Carr, I'm told, which is going to be the interesting thing to see," McShay said on Bleacher Report's "Get Up!" show, per NBC Sports. "It may not play out in this draft, but I think at some point, it's going to come to an end between Carr and Jon Gruden, from what I hear."

Murray, of course, has been a popular prediction as the first overall pick, which the Arizona Cardinals currently own. But there have been other indications that the Raiders are after someone other than Carr. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported hours before the draft that Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, another consensus first-rounder, could be in consideration for the Raiders' fourth overall pick after a late rise up their draft board. Both Haskins and Murray drew interest from the Raiders during the pre-draft process.