2019 NFL Draft: Resetting the quarterback draft class after the NFL combine, is Kyler Murray now No. 1?

Kyler Murray is the front-runner to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

At least that was the vibe as the NFL packed up its things and left Indianapolis after the combine.

If he is picked at No. 1, or even if he's the first quarterback taken, Murray's ascension would mark yet another case -- ironically in the second-straight year involving an undersized, Heisman-winning quarterback from Oklahoma -- of a prospect at the game's most vital position skyrocketing up boards after the conclusion of the college football season.

And that in and of itself seems preposterous. The combine shouldn't mean much, if anything for a signal-caller, right? At least last year Baker Mayfield participated in Senior Bowl week and threw at the combine. Technically, strides could've been made following the season that were put on display at those events and ultimately contributed to his rise to being the top pick.

But Murray, no, he simply measured in magnificently relative to expectations and provided everyone the easy physical comparison to Russell Wilson in both his height and weight, and proved to have normal-sized hands for an NFL quarterback.

Murray's case is super-unique in a way given the initial uncertainty regarding whether he'd rather play football or baseball professionally. He's a lock to be the first human to be drafted in the first round of two sports.

However, as a whole, Murray's case aligns with classic, post-season movement for some prospects. And it's not a totally unexplainable phenomenon. Coaches and some front office members, fully focused on the NFL season until at least January, are tossed into the college talent evaluation process "late" compared to scouts and draft analysts.

So of course opinions of prospects change after all the games have been played. In theory, it wouldn't happen or shouldn't happen. But it has to.

Also, the idea that NFL teams have completely insulated themselves from outside noise, buzz, hype etc. from fans and media is flat-out wrong. No, GMs don't make picks based on the amount of coverage of a given prospect, but GMs are also people like the rest of us capable of being influenced whether they want to admit it or not. That also contributes to post-season movement of prospects.

There's a reason the phrase "acing the pre-draft process" exists. It's vital.

Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins rode an amazingly hot end to his only season as the Buckeyes' starter, which included a high-profile win in the Rose Bowl over a loaded Washington team, to an early draft entry in a relatively weak quarterback class. At the time of his declaration on January 7, he was the favorite to be the first quarterback selected in April.

He sat idly by as Murray captivated the masses by declaring for the draft on deadline day then didn't say a peep about whether or not he was "fully committed to football" until February 11.

For as naturally talented as Haskins is and for impressive as his 2018 season at Ohio State was -- with a 70% completion rate, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions -- there isn't anything overtly compelling about him. At the combine, he measured in at your average NFL starter size of just under 6-4 and 231 pounds with good-sized but essentially normal 9 5/8-inch hands. He ran somewhat slowly. No one cared. His throwing session was a little hit or miss. His time altogether in Indianapolis was inconsequential.

Oh yeah, there is the interview process, which many deem the most important aspect of the combine for quarterbacks. So far, nothing excessively positive or negative about Haskins in that respect.

The same cannot be said for Murray.

This is gold. @CharleyCasserly is cooking on @nflnetwork. Said the comments he heard about Kyler Murray were the worst he’s ever heard at the combine on a highly rated QB. He’s been doing this a while.



Leadership: Not good.

Study habits: Not good.

Board work: Below not good. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 5, 2019

I won't ever take a report like this one as gospel or instantly dispel it. We do tend to believe glowing reports and reject negative ones. Regardless of all that, I do find it interesting this represents the most scathing combine interview report that's surfaced on a top quarterback prospect probably since ... Johnny Manziel? It's been a while. Some were concerned about Jameis Winston's character during the 2015 pre-draft process, but his study habits and board work were never questioned.

This makes Murray even more of a lightning rod. In general, those who loved him as a prospect before will gloss over the report. Those who weren't totally on-board with Murray as the best quarterback will likely use it as more evidence of him as a risky proposition.

My No. 1 quarterback, Drew Lock, has done well for himself to date during the pre-draft process. He was the most consistent quarterback at the Senior Bowl, and while his hands are smaller-ish, they hit the magical, nine-inch threshold. Largely though, Lock has barely moved the needle.

After the combine, he's seemingly has about a 90% chance to being the third signal-caller off the board, and Duke's Daniel Jones could ultimately jump him.

As someone who watches and evaluates draft prospects year-round, Lock's still ever-so slightly ahead of Murray in my rankings. In fact, they're so close, I'd totally understand if Murray goes ahead of him despite being No. 2 on my quarterback board. For a team that wants to highlight the short passing game and take on occasional shot, Murray's the most logical choice.

For a team that wants to highlight the vertical passing game and won't be as worried about a miss or two each game on a shallow cross, Lock should be the pick. While far from flawless, he's considerably more experienced than Murray with over 1,000 more pass attempts in college, and his pocket presence and accuracy improved as a senior. I'm the most confident in what he'll be like in the NFL.

Murray is a deft pocket passer with boom-or-bust patience inside the pocket and no major accuracy concerns. But, I'm not sure how he'd perform under consistent pressure. That's theoretically an "incomplete" part of his grade because he was hardly pressured at Oklahoma.

That's true of Haskins as well. He's a pocket quarterback by the purest definition, but his slow feet hurt him in the few instances he dealt with oncoming defenders at Ohio State, and in most scenarios, led to uncharacteristically inaccurate throws. Also, Murray and Haskins ran creative systems with an overabundance of elite skill-position talent around them.

While he's arguably the most naturally talented passer in the class, there's no debate Murray has lapped Haskins and Lock in the hype department, and in resetting the quarterback class after the combine, it's obvious ... Murray is the NFL's consensus QB1.