2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Cardinals reportedly won't force Josh Rosen trade, still undecided on No. 1 pick
There are conflicting rumors about what will happen with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft
Mere hours away from the start of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, if anyone knows who, exactly the Arizona Cardinals are selecting at No. 1 overall, they have not yet let it slip. Rumors have been swirling about Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray for months, but inside of the last week, there has been increasing chatter that he may not go No. 1 after all, and that the top pick may be either Alabama's Quinnen Williams or Ohio State's Nick Bosa.
Indeed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday afternoon that Cardinals GM Steve Keim actually called Williams to let him know he was still in consideration for the top overall pick.
Shortly before that report, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that the Cardinals will not force a trade of Josh Rosen on Thursday, and could conceivably come out of Thursday night with both Rosen and Murray on their roster. (Keim reportedly wants at least a second-round pick for Rosen, who was a top-10 pick just last year.)
The Cardinals not wanting to force a Rosen trade just to get it done makes sense, but as Anderson says, carrying both quarterbacks on their roster into the summer could backfire if players don't know which guy they should really believe in as the future of the team.
Passing on Murray to keep Rosen after months of rumors that they wanted somebody else could have a different, but still deleterious effect, but Rosen could counteract that effect by playing well. And adding Bosa or Williams along the defensive line would really help the defensive front. Would they Cardinals really stick at No. 1 and take a non-Murray prospect, though? Or could they be trying to entice somebody to trade up into that spot?
Only six more hours, as of this writing, until we find out.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Sweat heart condition mis-diagnosed
Doctors now believe Sweat may not have hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
-
Mock: Raiders take Oklahoma duo
The Giants finish with three first-round picks and a new franchise quarterback in Will Brinson's...
-
Mock: Dwayne Haskins falls to Redskins
Giants pluck their quarterback of the future from the Manning/Cutcliffe family tree
-
Raiders 2019 seven-round mock draft
Here's everything you need to know about the Oakland Raiders to get ready for the NFL draf...
-
Vikings 2019 seven-round mock draft
Here's everything you need to know about the Minnesota Vikings to get ready for the NFL dr...
-
Report: Raiders love Murray, not Carr
The speculation regarding Oakland's QB situation continues to run rampant ahead of the dra...