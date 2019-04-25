2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Cardinals reportedly won't force Josh Rosen trade, still undecided on No. 1 pick

Mere hours away from the start of the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, if anyone knows who, exactly the Arizona Cardinals are selecting at No. 1 overall, they have not yet let it slip. Rumors have been swirling about Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray for months, but inside of the last week, there has been increasing chatter that he may not go No. 1 after all, and that the top pick may be either Alabama's Quinnen Williams or Ohio State's Nick Bosa.

Indeed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday afternoon that Cardinals GM Steve Keim actually called Williams to let him know he was still in consideration for the top overall pick.

If the #AZCardinals have made a decision on No. 1, they are keeping it quiet. Source said GM Steve Keim reached out to at least one player -- #Bama DT Quinnen Willliams -- to let him know he’s still a possibility to go first overall. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2019

Shortly before that report, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported that the Cardinals will not force a trade of Josh Rosen on Thursday, and could conceivably come out of Thursday night with both Rosen and Murray on their roster. (Keim reportedly wants at least a second-round pick for Rosen, who was a top-10 pick just last year.)

My first hit today from the #Cardinals facility including the team listening for better compensation for Josh Rosen if they go on the direction of dealing him and differing opinions on whether Rosen & Kyler Murray could co-exist on a team lacking experience on the QB depth chart. pic.twitter.com/pXZSjcPbFI — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 25, 2019

The Cardinals not wanting to force a Rosen trade just to get it done makes sense, but as Anderson says, carrying both quarterbacks on their roster into the summer could backfire if players don't know which guy they should really believe in as the future of the team.

Passing on Murray to keep Rosen after months of rumors that they wanted somebody else could have a different, but still deleterious effect, but Rosen could counteract that effect by playing well. And adding Bosa or Williams along the defensive line would really help the defensive front. Would they Cardinals really stick at No. 1 and take a non-Murray prospect, though? Or could they be trying to entice somebody to trade up into that spot?

Only six more hours, as of this writing, until we find out.