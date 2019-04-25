2019 NFL Draft rumors: Giants may view Josh Rosen, West Virginia's Will Grier as QB contingency plans
Apparently New York is weighing all kinds of options at quarterback
The New York Giants have pledged their support of 38-year-old Eli Manning for 2019, but that hasn't stopped the team from eyeballing some of this year's top quarterback prospects -- or countless predictions of a QB draft pick on Thursday night.
Most of the recent speculation surrounding the Giants and this year's rookie class has centered on Duke product Daniel Jones and Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins. The former is an understudy of famed Manning mentor David Cutcliffe, while Haskins is a consensus top-three player at his position who might make for the best fit in New York. Both figure to be available when the Giants pick at No. 4 in the first round.
If, however, Big Blue doesn't land Haskins, Jones or even Missouri prospect Drew Lock, that doesn't necessarily mean they'll bail on making a big move at quarterback altogether.
According to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio, West Virginia QB Will Grier, a widely projected Day 2 selection, could be on the Giants' radar in the event New York doesn't get one of the top four prospects at the position. In fact, as Paolantonio said, he could even prompt a trade back into the end of the first round, which would ensure the Giants a fifth-year option on Grier's contract.
Assuming the big names are off the board, the Giants could also explore a trade for Josh Rosen, Paolantonio added. The Arizona Cardinals' former first-round pick is apparently a "contingency plan" for New York -- if, of course, the Cardinals make Rosen available following their potential No. 1 pick of Kyler Murray. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Thursday that the Giants are one of just two teams that have spoken with Arizona about a possible Rosen trade in recent weeks.
