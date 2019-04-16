2019 NFL Draft: Seven-round mock drafts, big boards and team needs for all 32 teams
Get ready for the NFL Draft with everything you need to know about all 32 teams
The 2019 NFL Draft is just a little over a week away and the rumors and smokescreens (?) continue to build as we get set for what should be a wild weekend of surprises, trades and questionable picks in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock and just what they'll do with the top pick is still a mystery. Do they stay put, draft Kyler Murray and try to trade Josh Rosen at what would likely at that point be a major markdown for last year's 10th-overall pick? Do they swing a trade with another team like the Raiders, who have shown a lot of interest in Murray and could turn the page on Derek Carr as early as 2020? If the Cardinals don't trade Rosen or the No. 1 pick by the time they're on the clock, do they pass on the QB and just go ahead and select Nick Bosa or Quinnen Williams?
All those scenarios are still in play and our experts (R.J. White, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso) here at CBS Sports have outlined team needs and options for every selection and their picks for all 32 teams.
Also, check out Will Brinson's latest mock draft (he outdoes himself this time) and Pete Prisco's NFL Draft Better-Than Team here.
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys: Team needs, big board, picks
New York Giants: Team needs, big board, picks
Philadelphia Eagles: Team needs, big board, picks
Washington Redskins: Team needs, big board, picks
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears: Team needs, big board, picks
Detroit Lions: Team needs, big board, picks
Green Bay Packers: Team needs, big board, picks
Minnesota Vikings: Team needs, big board, picks
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons: Team needs, big board, picks
Carolina Panthers: Team needs, big board, picks
New Orleans Saints: Team needs, big board, picks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Team needs, big board, picks
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals: Team needs, big board, picks
Los Angeles Rams: Team needs, big board, picks
San Francisco 49ers: Team needs, big board, picks
Seattle Seahawks: Team needs, big board, picks
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills: Team needs, big board, picks
Miami Dolphins: Team needs, big board, picks
New England Patriots: Team needs, big board, picks
New York Jets: Team needs, big board, picks
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens: Team needs, big board, picks
Cincinnati Bengals: Team needs, big board, picks
Cleveland Browns: Team needs, big board, picks
Pittsburgh Steelers: Team needs, big board, picks
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans: Team needs, big board, picks
Indianapolis Colts: Team needs, big board, picks
Jacksonville Jaguars: Team needs, big board, picks
Tennessee Titans: Team needs, big board, picks
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos: Team needs, big board, picks
Kansas City Chiefs: Team needs, big board, picks
Los Angeles Chargers: Team needs, big board, picks
Oakland Raiders: Team needs, big board, picks
