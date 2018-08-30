2019 NFL Draft: Shea Patterson-less Ole Miss still has three players with first-round potential

Ole Miss lost Shea Patterson to Michigan this offseason, yet quarterback Jordan Ta'amu has quite the setup in Oxford this season with two first-round caliber receivers split out and a potential top 10 selection protecting his blind side.

After five Rebels were picked in the draft from 2010 to 2015, a whopping 13 players from Ole Miss have been selected over the past three years.

While the program's draft class may not be super deep in 2019, new head coach Matt Luke has the luxury of top-flight prospects on offense.

A.J. Brown, WR

I'll start with my pre-season pro comparison for Brown to give you an idea of his game and potential. JuJu Smith-Schuster. He's predominantly been utilized out of the slot early in his career at Ole Miss, but that shouldn't be a knock on his game. At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, Brown's not easy to bring to the turf, and he's a talented yards-after-the-catch receiver with outstanding vision and a running-back like demeanor when the ball is in his hands.

In 2017, he had 72 grabs, 1,272 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns which included monster games against Auburn (10-109), Vanderbilt (8-174-2), and Mississippi State (6-167-1).

Brown's long arms and solid leaping ability allow him to thrive in contested-catch situations, and he's not a lumbering player. He's a fluid athlete with impressive acceleration though he's not a "quick-twitch" wideout, and I have questions about his long speed. Remember, Smith-Schuster ran 4.54 at the 2017 combine. Brown looks to be in the 4.55 - 4.60 range. No biggie. Not a strength though.

Greg Little, OT

Back in 2015, Little was the top-rated offensive tackle and the No. 3 overall recruit in the country according to 247 Sports. And he's lived up to the billing and then some in his first two seasons at Ole Miss. He appeared in every game as a freshman and started five contests at left tackle before earning the gig full time in 2017.

You know the scouting term "dancing bear," as in, an gigantic offensive lineman with light feet? That's Little. He's 6-6 and and 325 pounds, but you wouldn't know it if you were just watching his lower half each game. He's not lightning quick in his kick slide, but the indication he's a supremely gifted athlete comes when you see how balanced, under control, and calm he is getting to the pass-rushing apex and when he's asked to get to the second level in the run game.

Just as importantly as that aspect of his game, Little has tremendous hip sink. He plays low and rarely if ever gets out-leveraged by shorter opponents. Most 6-6 tackles struggle with smaller rushers. Little doesn't. He has moments in which his immense power is put on display, and he has vice grips for hands. Good luck beating him with a counter move. I'd just like to see the Rebels left tackle not get overanxious with his punch when blocking for the pass in 2018. He has Round 1, franchise left tackle written all over him, and I wouldn't be shocked if he ultimately lands in the top 10.

D.K. Metcalf, WR

Metcalf's going to be a third-year sophomore in 2018, and he quietly pieced together a 39-catch, 646-yard, seven-touchdown campaign a season ago.

As mentioned above, there could be worries his teammate, Brown, is destined for the slot only in the NFL. Metcalf doesn't come with those concerns at 6-4 and 225 pounds. He looks the part of a professional No. 1 outside receiver, and there's actually some room on his frame to add more muscle.

He displayed consistent at-the-line wiggle to beat press, and Metcalf can subtly use his long arms create separation as he gets downfield. At the catch point, he boxes out well, and there were a few instances in 2017 in which his deceptive, long-striding speed was eye-opening. Yes, Metcalf is relatively raw, but his best football is in front of him, and he has the size and athleticism to rise to one of the first days of the 2019 Draft if he declares following the 2018 season. Right now, he's a dark horse to go in Round 1.

Ken Webster, DB

In 2015, Webster defended 11 passes, made 41 tackles, had three tackles for loss and snagged an interception. In 2016, he suffered a gruesome injury in the season-opening loss to Florida State.

Last year, he wasn't able to recreate the magic of his sophomore season, yet he does have an NFL skill set. Webster plays larger than his listed height and weight (5-11, 194 pounds). Against the run, he shows flashes of necessary ferociousness. He's not an elite speedster. I could see him running sub-4.50 though.

Most importantly, he routinely finds the football when the ball is in the air. The NFL is turning into a ball skills league for cornerbacks, with the modern rules making it ridiculously difficult for "old-school" press man corners to flourish. Right now, Webster's probably a mid-to-late round selection in the 2019 Draft, but with a 2018 similar to his 2015, and he could find himself landing on Day Two next April.