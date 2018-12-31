2019 NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Buccaneers stumbled through another disappointing season and now have a big decision to make at the quarterback position. But the uneven performance of their passes is far from the only thing keeping the Bucs from being a contender. Upgrades should be considered at every level of the defense, and the left tackle spot is screaming for attention as well.

Here's what you need to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 2019 NFL Draft.

2019 draft picks

Round 1: Tampa Bay

Round 2: Tampa Bay

Round 3: Tampa Bay

Round 4: Tampa Bay

Round 5: Tampa Bay

Round 6: Tampa Bay

Round 7: None

The Buccaneers got an extra sixth-round pick in 2018 by trading J.J. Wilcox to the Steelers, but that trade also involved giving up their seventh-round pick this year. The rest of their picks are still in their arsenal, ready to use to upgrade the roster.

Biggest offseason needs

Quarterback

Offensive tackle

Safety

Linebacker

Defensive end



Cornerback

Running back

Wide receiver

If you don't have a franchise quarterback, that's your biggest need. That's just how the NFL works. And the Bucs might have their guy in Jameis Winston, but franchise quarterbacks typically don't get benched during the season for Ryan Fitzpatrick. It makes sense to bring Winston back with just one year left on his contract at $21 million, but the Bucs could also jump on a QB prospect if they fall in love with one or bring in outside competition via trade or free agency.

The offense needs to finally find an upgrade at left tackle with Donovan Smith a free agent. It's possible the offense leans on Ronald Jones as their feature back, but he didn't show anything in his rookie season to earn that confidence. The Bucs will likely bring in someone to at least form a committee or potentially take over lead back duties. If DeSean Jackson and his $10 million salary are gone and Adam Humphries isn't brought back in free agency, then more is needed at receiver.

On defense, the Bucs should be looking for at least one difference-maker at safety, as Justin Evans has been injured and underwhelming. The linebacker group needs some help alongside Lavonte David. Though Brent Grimes is a free agent, it's possible the Bucs try to get by largely with their young talent at the position rather than add an impact starter. The team could reshape the end position with no one locked into a big cap hit in 2019. Gone could be Vinny Curry and his $8 million salary, and though Jason Pierre-Paul has had a productive season, he's owned $14.5 million next year as well.

Trapasso's prospects to watch

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

If the Bucs decide to search for a new franchise QB and give up on Jameis Winston, Haskins is the premier talent in the draft. He wasn't on the radar heading into the 2018 season but has been a transformative talent in his first year as a starter in the Big 10. Front offices will fall in love with the upside of the redshirt sophomore, and despite only having one year of starting experience, he could find himself the first QB off the board a la Mitch Trubisky two years ago.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

If, on the other hand, the Bucs don't target a QB early in the draft, Williams would be a fine selection as a long-needed upgrade at left tackle. The top prospect at the position in this class, Williams should step in and start on Day 1.

Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

Justin Evans hasn't panned out for the Bucs, and Abram gives them another shot at a similar player with better upside. He isn't going to be a difference-maker in pass coverage, but he would help the team's run defense.