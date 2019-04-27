2019 NFL Draft: The top 25 prospects who didn't get drafted, including quite a few quality receivers

All 254 picks were made in the 2019 NFL Draft, but as is always the case, there is a plethora of legitimate talent still available in the undrafted free agent market. These are the best prospects who weren't drafted at all but deserve remembering as we head into the 2019 season. As was the case after Day 1 and Day 2, receiver is the most well-represented position.

Top 25 undrafted players in 2019

1. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo. Johnson, who has NFL bloodlines as Jadeveon Clowney's cousin, had back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons at Buffalo and showcased a well-rounded game. He tracked it awesomely downfield and was a productive yards-after-the-catch wideout.

2. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State. Prescod's pro day performance must have scared teams away, but this is a 6-foot-5, 330-plus pound monster at guard who started next to Garrett Bradbury blocking for the run and anchored extremely well.

3. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri. Somehow, Hall wasn't drafted after averaging 23 yards per reception the past two years and rocking his combine workout. Drew Lock was outstanding when Hall was on the field and a different quarterback when he wasn't.

4. Antoine Wesley, WR, Texas Tech. A tall, lanky, and fluid without, Wesley was a big-play machine at Texas Tech and demonstrated some of the most natural hands I saw in this draft class.

6. Stanley Morgan, WR, Nebraska. Morgan plays angry. He's a running back after the catch. And he can make tough grabs outside his frame. He worked out well too.

7. Darius West, S, Kentucky. West was one of the most athletically gifted safeties I watched in this class and had over 80 tackles in each of the past two seasons.

8. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State. Meyers was Mr. Reliable for Ryan Finley at NC State and has good size on the outside. He rarely drops passes and has a flair to make the circus grab.

9. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin. I'm really not sure how Benzschawel's teammates, Michael Deiter and David Edwards, were picked ahead of him, and he didn't get selected. Benzschawel had the most impressive film of the trio but can play too tall at times.

10. Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming. A poor combine workout likely doomed Granderson's draft stock. He plays with a high motor and has heavy, active hands around the corner.

11. DaMarkus Lodge, WR, Ole Miss. The other, other Ole Miss wideout, Lodge was a downfield threat for the Rebels and made a handful of tough grabs near the sideline.

12. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia. Another prospect who simply worked out badly, Holyfield's film is 10 times more impressive than what he showed at the combine and his pro day. He has light feet, explosive cutting ability, and plus vision.

13. Andrew Wingard, S, Wyoming. Wingard's lack of range and natural instincts in coverage likely led to him going undrafted. He is super instinctive roaming in the box and is a consistent wrap-up tackler with good athletic traits.

14. David Sills, WR, West Virginia. Sills needs to get much stronger to deal with press in the NFL yet proved to have the ability to make high-point grabs down the field during an illustrious career at West Virginia.

15. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State. Hanks flies around the field on film yet had a disastrously slow 40 time at the combine. He stood out at the combine with quick run fills.

16. Gerald Willis, DT, Miami. Willis isn't going to provide much pass rush. He's a block-destroying run stuffer who can carve out a niche as a professional.

17. Fred Johnson, OG, Florida. Playing next to Jawaan Taylor, Johnson came close to matching the second-round pick's power at the point of attack and moved well to the second level in the run game. He has inconsistent hand placement in pass protection but is a mountain of man who's hard to move.

18. Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest. Dortch is a small but electric slot wideout who can be a possession target from that spot.

19. Evan Worthington, S, Colorado. Worthington ran slow at the combine but has intriguing size, length, and flashes of insane range from center field on film.

20. Jamal Davis, EDGE, Akron. Davis' first step is dynamic, and he proved to be a top-notch linear athlete at the combine. He needs more pass-rushing moves to survive in the NFL, but his athleticism could keep him around for a while.

21. Blace Brown, CB, Troy. Brown had six picks as a sophomore, five as a junior and just one as a senior. Then he tanked his combine. His speed isn't NFL-caliber, but he moves very well for a taller corner.

22. Mike Bell, S, Fresno State. Bell is another big defensive back who plays more athletically than his combine suggests. He can lay the lumber and is solid attacking the football in coverage.

23. Malik Gant, S, Marshall. Gant is small for the safety spot and has a tiny frame. But when he trusts his eyes he can deliver highlight reel hits.

24. Daniel Wise, DL, Kansas. Wise didn't have much production at Kansas, which is probably why he went undrafted. He's an interesting hybrid on the defense line with a high motor.

25. Nate Herbig, OG, Stanford. Herbig is a young, well-balanced, run-blocking specialist, but unlike many Stanford blockers, he proved to be sound in pass protection in college.

More to watch

James Williams, RB, Washington State. Williams has dazzling elusiveness in space and the most receiving experience of any back in this class.

Ashton Dulin, WR, Malone. The Division II burner who ran sub 4.50 at the combine, Dulin could stick on a roster based on his track speed and impressive hands.

Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska. Ozigbo is a train down the field and has the ability to quickly find cutback lanes because of a flexible lower half.