2019 NFL Draft: These 5 players can help their stock most on conference championship weekend

There will be a plethora of heavyweight draft prospect battles on conference title game weekend, and I'm not solely talking about one-on-ones in Alabama-Georgia.

We'll get part two of the Red River Rivalry, a pesky Pittsburgh team against Clemson's well-balanced dominance, and a Washington squad, loaded with draftable talent, against a super-physical Utah team.

And that's before mentioning Dwayne Haskins and Ohio State against Big 10 Coach of the Year Pat Fitzgerald's Northwestern Wildcats. Given the caliber of competition, draft stocks will see sizable fluctuations across the country

Here are the five prospects with the most to gain on conference title game weekend.

Omenihu just won the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year after an 8.5-sack, 14.5-tackle for loss senior campaign. Clearly, he made the right decision to return to Austin after flirting with the NFL Draft this past year. Omenihu is a power-rusher with freakish burst off the ball at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds. While I won't call him a hand-use master, he undoubtedly understands the importance of extending his long arms to keep blockers off his chest and can swipe or swim past them.

We don't get to see his springy acceleration as frequently as one might expect because Omenihu wears many hats up front for the Longhorns. With his size and strength, Omenihu can play the easy-to-overlook five technique position -- outside shoulder of the tackle -- and handle multiple gaps or rush from the flashier three technique spot on the outside shoulder of a guard. When he's given the chance to pin his ears back and rush from a true edge-rusher position (nine technique), his athleticism and pass-rushing acumen are on full display. Omenihu has a fluid inside counter as well, so offensive linemen can be hit with a variety of maneuvers when facing Texas' towering presence.

While Omenihu moves up and down the entire defensive line, his most challenging test will come against fellow draft prospect Bobby Evans, Oklahoma's left tackle, who's a gifted mover. Yes, Kyler Murray typically gets the ball out of his hands in a hurry, which negates the rush in most instances, but he certainly can hold the football for a while as he improvises behind the line. With a dominant effort against the high-powered Sooners, Omenihu could garner first-round consideration. He seems like a second- or third-round pick right now.

Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern

Thorson's been hyped by "anonymous scouts" for about two years now. The mysterious chatter started after a 22-touchdown, nine-interception sophomore season in 2016. Since then, Thorson has 29 touchdowns and 24 picks in 2017 and 2018 combined, but he's hit the 60% completion threshold in both seasons.

The Northwestern signal-caller checks the physical boxes at 6-4 and 226 pounds, and he has a good, pro-caliber arm. The issues with his game come in the intricacies of playing the quarterback position. His decision-making can be shoddy, as can his accuracy. Ohio State's defense has proven to be susceptible all season, so under the bright lights of Lucas Oil Stadium against a high-profile Buckeyes' team, Thorson can fly up boards with an impressive display of passing from within the pocket.

Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

Gaskins has four -- yes, four -- 1,000-yard rushing seasons at Washington, and he's going to finish his illustrious but, in my opinion, relatively overlooked collegiate career with a yards-per-carry average over 5.5 with more than 900 carries. Yes, he's small. But he's incredibly balanced, reads blocks well, and has enough burst to turn five-yard gains into 15-yard gains.

Washington's lead back will face a Utah defense that's one of six groups in college football to currently allow fewer than 3.0 yards per rush in 2018. Safety-turned-linebacker Chase Hansen is an athletic second-level defender who's been a key component of the Utes' stifling run defense this season. He has 19 tackles for loss to go along with 88 total tackles.

As a ball-carrier under 200 pounds without blazing speed, Gaskin will likely be relegated to late Day Two or Day Three of the 2019 Draft despite his super-productive career at a major program. With a big effort against one of the top run defenses in the nation, the small but crafty back could solidify himself as a mid-round pick with the requisite skills to be a reliable No. 2 runner at the NFL level.

As a sub-6-4 quarterback from outside the Power 5, Rypien will be up against it during the pre-draft process, but his vast experience and annually improving statistics will be near the top of his resume. By season's end, if he stays healthy, he'll have started 50 games for the Broncos and his completion percentage improved from 62.6 in 2017 to 68.8 in 2018 without reining in his downfield aggressiveness.

Interestingly in this game, Rypien and Co. will battle a stingy Fresno State pass defense. It's one of 37 secondaries in college football that's surrendered fewer than 200 yards through the air per game this season. They just fit that criteria -- allowing 199.8 passing yards per -- but given the state of offensive fireworks in football today, you won't find many (any?) defensive coordinators angry with his unit giving up under 200 passing yards per contest. Beyond that, the Bulldogs are allowing 6.23 yards per attempt.

Rypien will be thoroughly tested in the Mountain West title game. He's my premier sleeper at the quarterback position, and a consistent outing against Utah would go a long way in Rypien's potential move onto Day Two.

Qadree Ollison, RB, Pittsburgh

Clemson struts into the ACC title game as monstrous favorites and with a future-pro littered defensive line No. 1 in yards per rush attempt this season at just 2.23. Insane. Ollison is a 6-2, 225-pound, one-cut back who's pieced together the second 1,000-yard campaign of his Pittsburgh career (the other came as a freshman in 2015). He went for 119 yards on 27 carries and a score against Penn State. He had 192 yards in the win over Syracuse and a bananas 235 yards on just 16 carries in a victory over Virginia Tech, so Ollison hasn't padded his stats against lesser competition. Because of his height, he does run somewhat high but has deceptive cutting ability and burst through the second level. There's some James Conner to his game. Pitt's outside run game -- especially pitches with lead blockers -- has had moments of brilliance in 2018, particularly early in the outing against the Hokies. Don't be surprised if the Panthers try to run away from Clemson's defensive line in this one.

Ollison's recently cooled, but if he can get rolling downhill to eat clock and move the chains for Pittsburgh, he'll keep his team in the game while simultaneously boosting his draft stock. Of course, his production does rely some on his blocking. But there's not a prospect with a bigger opportunity than Ollison this weekend. Right now, he's probably a Round 5 or Round 6 selection. With a strong showing against the Tigers, he could ascend a few rounds.