2019 NFL Draft: Updated top 100 prospects before combine still has Nick Bosa at the top

The major changes to my Top 100 won't occur until after the 2019 NFL combine, but some minor tweaks were necessary after my film deep dive over the past two weeks that led to positional tiers and rankings before the biggest pre-draft event in Indianapolis.

Yes, Nick Bosa is still my No. 1 prospect. In fact, my top three are unchanged. A previously top 10 prospect needed to be moved out after an unfortunate injury while training.

Let's get to the rankings.

1. Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

2. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

3. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson



6. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

7. Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson



8. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

9. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

10. Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College

Not much movement in the top 10 besides Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons moving out of the No. 7 spot after his torn ACL. Quinnen Williams moved up a spot to No. 4, and Ferrell moved into the top 5. Nothing against Greedy Williams, of course, but the more I watched (and re-watched), the more concerned I got with his run defense and tackling.

Wilkins and Allen may not be All-Pros in Year 2 at the NFL level. They have extremely high floors and are scheme and position versatile. Brown isn't going to run 4.40 or scorch the combine. He's a physical, well-built, yards-after-the-catch monster with plus ball skills. His entire repertoire fits the modern NFL.

11. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

12. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

13. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

14. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

15. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford

16. Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

17. Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

18. Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

19. Devin White, LB, LSU

20. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Not much space between Harry, Harmon, and Arcega-Whiteside for me, although I won't be shocked in the least if none of those three players go in the first round. In a few years, everyone will be wondering why they didn't go earlier in the draft. Risner's lack of foot quickness gives me some worry, but he's another high-floor player with valuable versatility.

This might be as low as you've seen Allen. And he's bound to ascend after the combine. I just did not see enough hand work -- behind a common swipe move -- for him to be considered one of the best overall prospects in the best defensive line/edge class in a long time. I outlined my love for Burr-Kirven here, and White isn't far behind him.

Jones could get washed out against the run early in the pros. He's an NFL-ready interior pass rusher with loose hips, burst, and a dazzling pass-rush move arsenal. Even with the injury, I couldn't move Simmons outside the top 20. He's too good.

21. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

22. Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

23. Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

24. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

25. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

26. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

27. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington

28. Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

29. Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

30. Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

This section represents a fun group. Lock and Murray are pretty dissimilar quarterbacks but head into the combine at No. 1 and No. 2 at the position with close grades. Polite is a super-flashy edge bender with moments of elite hand work. Tillery isn't very flashy. He has the heaviest hands in the class on the defensive line and plays with a high motor.

Then at 26 you find the odds-on favorite to be the first receiver off the board in Metcalf. Seriously freaky specimen with rawness to his game both as a route runner and hands catcher. Taylor and Dillard are essentially equal. Depends on the type of right tackle you want. Taylor's a power player. Dillard's strong but more of a finesse pass protector.

The same principle can be applied to Sweat and Ximines. If you prioritize length, Sweat's your guy. Ximines is smaller and more flexible with extraordinary hand use.

31. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

32. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

33. Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

34. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

35. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

36. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

37. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

38. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

39. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan



40. Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State

Haskins is my No. 3 quarterback. His natural talent and feel for the position is undeniably impressive. He's not polished, lacks downfield touch, and is not a finished product moving inside the pocket then throwing the football accurately -- which isn't shocking, considering he started one season at the college level.

There are some polarizing prospects in this group, with some people souring on the idea of Thompson in the first round. I would've liked to see more production from him too. But his physical skills are Round 1 caliber. Lawrence and Little are ridiculous specimens for their respective positions. Gardner-Johnson is the new-age corner/safety hybrid with plus ball skills.

Hockenson could be the first skill-position player off the board. And I'm a big fan. I think he's a year or two away from dominating as a blocker in the NFL the way he did at Iowa. However, he can be a dynamic receiver right away. Johnson looks like a low-end No. 1 or stellar No. 2 wideout with a complete skill set and good size. Cajuste is incredibly strong but has slow-ish feet at times. And I outlined my fandom of Prescod here. Get him in a power scheme.

41. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

42. Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

43. Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

44. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

45. Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

46. Elgton Jenkins, C, Mississippi State

47. Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

48. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin

49. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State

50. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College

After his injury, Brown justifiably slid, but he's still someone with intense acceleration and more nuance to his game than the average small, speedy slot receiver. Ford could play tackle in the NFL. I adore him at guard. Burns is arguably the biggest boom-or-bust prospect in the entire draft. His flashes are All-Pro level. But he needs to add considerable weight and strength at the next level and develop some counters with his hands.

Abram and Jenkins were rocks on consistent Mississippi State teams over the past few years. With the combine he's expected to have, Gary could move close to the first round in my rankings, because athleticism is a pretty good predictor of future success. He's far from being a refined defensive lineman. Finley sneaks into the top 50 as a limited pocket passer with the ability to make anticipation throws and his accuracy to the short and intermediate levels to go along with the occasional dime downfield.

51. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

52. Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

53. Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

54. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina

55. L.J. Collier, EDGE, TCU

56. Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State



57. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia

58. Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

59. Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

60. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

Singletary's easily my top running back as a spectacularly elusive-in-tight-quarters ball-carrier with great top-end speed, plus contact balance, and some power. Adderley is rising, mostly thanks to elite athletic traits. Jones just doesn't do it for me, particularly at the draft position he's expected to be picked.

The combine is massive for Samuel. He doesn't look overly fast to me on the field. He's a polished, separation-creator with outstanding hands. Collier is a compact but long hand-work machine who gets under big tackles and converts speed to power. Holyfield has the prettiest footwork of any back in the class and has some juice around the corner.

Need a play-making tight end but missed on the two from Iowa? Draft Sternberger. Johnson has the profile to keep moving up my board. He's tall, long, fluid in his hips and ankles, and can play lockdown man-to-man coverage. Montgomery rounds out this group as an exemplary contact balance runner with scary jump-cut skills.

61. Juan Thornhill, S, Virgina

62. Carl Granderson, EDGE, Wyoming

63. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

64. Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

65. Charles Omenihu, EDGE/DL, Texas

66. Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

67. Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

68. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame

69. Anthony Nelson, EDGE, Iowa

70. Joejuan Williams, CB, Vanderbilt

This is one of my favorite groups currently in my top 100. All could rise over the next few weeks. Thornhill has awesome range but leaky tackling skills. Granderson is a high-motor, heavy-handed edge rusher who'll come at tremendous value in the draft. Grier can be very accurate from inside a clean pocket. I worry about him when he's forced to reset his feet or drive the football downfield.

Bradbury could be a top-3 center by his third or fourth NFL season. He just needs to get much stronger and add weight. Omenihu and Nelson will come in, set a sturdy edge, and provide some outside pass rush thanks to their long, active hands. Smith can give you some blocking and athleticism as a receiver in space.

The three defensive backs -- Rapp, Love, and Williams --- are vastly different. Rapp is a small, twitchy, no-nonsense safety who reminds me of Budda Baker, another Washington alum. Love might lack in the athleticism department. He's always around the football in the air and routinely makes plays on it. Williams is a long, smooth outside cornerback with awesome ball skills. Get him in zone.

71. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M



72. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC

73. Renell Wren, DT, Arizona State

74. Khalen Saunders, DT, Western Illinios

75. Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State

76. Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

77. Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

78. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama



79. Blake Cashman, LB, Minnesota

80. Joe Jackson, EDGE, Miami

McCoy is a gritty center with good power, a tendency to stop moving his feet, and versatility to play guard because he's a gifted athlete. Edoga probably needs a redshirt year. I'm cool with that. His feet are that special, and he has major length on the edge. Wren and Saunders are opposites in that the former can play up and down the line and rock offensive linemen back with his burst and long arms. Saunders is a rare -- and I mean rare -- mover at 320 pounds with flashes of hand work.

Hanks is a missile at linebacker and comfortable in space. Important in today's NFL. Ferguson has everything you want in a pro pass rusher -- size, length, immense collegiate production. I don't see NFL-caliber hand work or bend.

After his injury, Jacobs moved down a bit. I like him ... not in the top half of the first round though. He doesn't do anything better than Singletary or Holyfield, and I'll take Montgomery's ability to make defenders miss over Jacobs' propensity to lower his head and create contact.

81. Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford

82. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

83. Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon

84. Terry Beckner, DT, Missouri

85. Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky

86. Amani Hooker, S, Iowa



87. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska

88. Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky



89. Nate Davis, OG, Charlotte

90. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami

Smith is a dangerous seam-stretcher because of his speed and high-point ability. Don't sleep on Hill. He's as scary in space as any back in the class and has some home-run hitting ability. Mitchell is a sleeper in a loaded receiver group who I think will thrive in the zone-heavy NFL because of his Gumby-like flexibility, elusiveness after the catch, and under-appreciated ball skills.

Snell won't hit 50-yard plays in the NFL. He'll knife his way through a tackler and bounce off a defender to get a lot of six-to-eight yard gains on Sundays. Hooker is as savvy of a safety as this class offers, and Edwards is a do-everything defensive back who can make plays consistently at every level of the field.

Ozigbo is the dark horse in the running back class, a large speedster capable of making defenders miss in tight quarters on occasion. Johnson has range and can be a tackling machine at the next level. He just needs to add some weight to his frame without sacrificing his movement skills.

91. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis

92. Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State

93. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

94. Gerald Willis, DT, Miami

95. Justin Layne, CB, Michigan State

96. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

97. Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri

98. Cortez Broughton, DT, Cincinnati

99. Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

100. Fred Johnson, OG, Florida

Henderson has some Dalvin Cook to his game. A lot actually. Blazing speed. Meyers and Harris have been overlooked thanks to teammates at the same position. Both have proven to be quality players at their respective positions for years. Layne is a long, feisty cornerback. Jackson is the toolsy quarterback you want after Round 1 or Round 2.

Broughton didn't get a combine invite -- bummer -- but has an argument for the best get-off of any defensive tackle in the class not named Ed Oliver.

While watching loads of Jawaan Taylor film, I noticed the guard next to him, Johnson, mauling people in the run game, and when he wasn't getting his hands outside, stone-walling people in pass pro. Another overwhelming, powerful blocker from Florida.