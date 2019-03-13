2019 NFL Draft: What should the Giants do with their two first-round picks after trading Odell Beckham to Browns?

The Giants may have signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year, $90 million contract extension (including a $21 million signing bonus) just before the 2018 season, and general manager Dave Gettleman may have insisted repeatedly in recent weeks that he wouldn't trade one of the league's best players. But on Tuesday night Beckham was shipped to the Browns in exchange for Cleveland's 2019 first and third-round picks (Nos. 17 and 95) and 2017 first-round pick safety Jabrill Peppers.

It's hard to come away from this thinking anything other than the Browns won the trade in a landslide and while the Giants appear to have no idea what they're doing. A year ago, some three months before Beckham's extension, Gettleman passed on a franchise quarterback with the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and took running back Saquon Barkley, who was electric last season ... all while New York limped to a 1-7 start and a 5-11 finish.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Eli Manning remains the starter. The good news is that the Giants now have two first-round picks (No. 6 and No. 17) as well as pick No. 37. The bad news is that they have needs up and down the roster and three new faces won't magically change the perception that they're one of the NFL's worst teams heading into next season.

But perception isn't reality and a lot can change between March and September. So which players should the Giants target early in next month's draft to get back on track? Let's take a look.

Scenario 1: Take a quarterback first, then a pass rusher

This was priority No. 1 long before Beckham was traded; Manning wasn't even replacement level last season and you'd have to go back to 2015 to find the last time he was just average. But the Giants passed on Sam Darnold a year ago and now, with the sixth-overall pick, there is speculation they could again target a position other than quarterback.

That seems ... foolish. Dwayne Haskins is the best passer in this draft class and he could be on the board when the Giants are on the clock with the No. 6 selection. Take him. Don't think about it, just write his name on the card, submit it, and let Roger Goodell do the rest. Haskins is a traditional pocket passer who doesn't offer the dynamism of Kyler Murray but would fit into the offense Pat Shurmur currently runs with Manning.

More than that, it would signal that the Giants understand Manning needs to call it a career already. And then, with the No. 17 pick, New York could address it's other gaping need: pass rusher. Clelin Ferrell and Jachai Polite could be available, but with Olivier Vernon now in Cleveland (he was traded there too!), finding someone to replace him becomes almost as important as identifying Manning's successor.

Scenario 2: Take an pass rusher first, then a quarterback

Here's the thing: The Giants really need a quarterback. We've all known that for a few years now. The problem, however, is that the 2019 class isn't that deep. There's also this:

Ex #Giants VP of Player Personnel Marc Ross on NFL Network: "I think (Giants) might've missed their opportunity last year with Sam Darnold at No. 2." Ross said he thinks #Giants will go pass rusher at No. 6 and "bank it all in" on Eli Manning for another year. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) March 12, 2019

The pass rushers are a different story -- seven could go in the first round. Unfortunately, many of them could be off the board by the time New York is on the clock with its No. 17 pick. Put another way: They may need to target a pass rusher at No. 6. Nick Bosa and Josh Allen will be off the board but Montez Sweat, who had a great season and an even better Senior Bowl and combine, could be available. The same holds for Rashan Gary, one of the best athletes in this draft class, and Brian Burns, who reminds us on the field of Aldon Smith.

Then, 11 picks later, the Giants can get their franchise quarterback. The most obvious choice: Daniel Jones. He looks like a Manning, partly because of the similar build but mostly because he played for David Cutcliffe at Duke. Cutcliffe is close with Peyton and Eli and when you watch Jones he does many of the same things that made the Mannings so successful. The issue -- and this is what NFL teams are desperately trying to determine -- is whether Jones' bad plays were a function of playing behind a suspect offensive line and with less-than-elite receivers, or is this who Jones is? Complicating matters: While drafting a quarterback makes sense, the Giants just got rid of their best player. Speaking of which ...

Scenario 3: Get a wide receiver

This wasn't a need 24 hours ago but now the depth chart looks like this: Sterling Shepard, Corey Coleman, Alonzo Russell, Quadree Henderson, Brittan Golden. So ... yeah. There's not a wideout worth the No. 6 pick, but if the Giants aren't all in on a quarterback they could try to trade down and stockpile more picks. D.K. Metcalf is the most explosive wideout in this draft but he played just seven games last season because of a neck injury and he ran a limited route tree at Ole Miss. He's not someone you'd want to throw out there and expect immediate production, especially on a team that looks worse on paper than it did three months ago. Hakeem Butler, the 6-5 physical freak out of Iowa State makes more sense, especially as a mid-round pick, and the same holds for Kelvin Harmon, whose slow 40 time at the combine (4.60) will likely affect his draft stock even though he's one of the best overall pass catchers in this class.

Scenario 4: Get crazy and trade up for Kyler Murray

The Giants have the No. 6, No. 17 and No. 35 picks. If they really want to mix things up they could probably package those selections to move up to No. 1 and they could draft ... Kyler Murray. It won't happen -- Murray doesn't seem like a Gettleman guy in that he's not a traditional pocket passer like Haskins or Jones -- but we'll repeat what we've been saying since there were murmurs that Murray might choose the NFL over Major League Baseball: Imagine a Giants offense with Murray, Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram and Odell Beckham Jr. You think that group would put up more points than one led by Manning?

Of course it would! That math changes now that Beckham has been traded but the overall point remains: Murray could be a generational talent and it's at least worth considering what it would mean to bring him to New York -- look no further than Cleveland to see what taking Baker Mayfield did for that organization (also worth noting: the Browns had stocked the roster with young players and stockpiled picks to fill in the holes).

Giants fans can dream. At the end of the day, it seems eminently more likely that New York will take a pass rusher and a wide receiver with its two first-rounders, consider Jones with the 35th pick, and pray that a slightly improved offensive line and one more year of Eli can save them from another five-win season. Worst case: at least the Giants will be perfectly positioned to make a run at Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert a year from now.