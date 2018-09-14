2019 NFL Mock Draft: Bills go Nick Bosa at No. 1, Cowboys add N'Keal Harry to receiver group

Week 1 in the NFL unfolded exactly how we predicted, with Ryan Fitzpatrick scorching the Saints in New Orleans en route to victory, the Steelers and Browns battling to a tie, and the Jets laying 48 points on the Lions in Detroit.

While you may think the league is bound to return to "normalcy" in Week 2, remember the only thing normal about the NFL is widespread unpredictability and takes that may have been based in sound logic before the season seeming to be totally insane a few weeks into the regular season.

With that, realize this mock draft will change many more times, and the same goes for the order of the picks. No need to get riled up about the selections themselves or where your team is slotted to pick. The order is determined by Sportslines' current Super Bowl odds, with a few playoff teams moved around to simulate alternating conferences at the end of Round 1.

Looking for a hot new podcast that's your home for all things NFL? Look no further. The Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered every weekday morning with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

1. Buffalo Bills

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. Easy pick for the Bills here, a club with a need at edge-rusher, especially with Jerry Hughes entering the final year of his contract in 2019. Nick is as good as his brother Joey when he entered the NFL in 2016.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Jonah Williams, LT, Alabama. In 2015, the Cardinals spent a first-round pick on D.J. Humphries out of Florida. While the left tackle has played respectably after returning from injury, he's not the franchise guy. Williams can be that for the Josh Rosen era in Arizona.

3. Oakland Raiders

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. Ferrell isn't as polished of a player with his hands as Bosa, but he's probably more explosive off the ball. The Raiders need a high-caliber specimen to take the place of Khalil Mack.

4. Indianapolis Colts

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. After years with traditional, two-gap principles up front in their base 3-4, the Colts are now a 4-3 team with mostly one-gap duties for their defensive linemen. Oliver is the premier one-gap defensive tackle in this class.

5. Detroit Lions

Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State. The Lions are in dire need of more juice on the interior of their defensive line, particularly in terms of pass rush. Jones provides that, and he's a defender who can be used at the end position too.

6. Cleveland Browns

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. The Browns have an uber-talented left tackle starting right now in Desmond Harrison, it's just going to take time for him to get NFL strong and learn to deal with the variety of counter moves he'll face from pro pass-rushers. Little is a superb talent too, and he'll have had three years of schooling in the SEC.

7. Seattle Seahawks

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. The Seahawks could go in plenty of directions here, but they stay true to form and pick the 6-foot-3 corner with plus ball skills to form a solid tandem with Shaquill Griffin on the outside.

8. New York Jets

Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma. The Jets' offensive line looked like a brick wall against the Lions' weak pass rush, but New York does need more formidable pieces up front for the beginning stages of the Sam Darnold era. Evans is a mauler with light feet and experience at right and left tackle.

9. Miami Dolphins

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. The Dolphins are one of the many teams that certainly would benefit if the offensive line was addressed early in the draft, but they can't pass on the complete skill set of Brown here.

10. Dallas Cowboys

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State.Though not known for his separation skills, Harry is a grown man at receiver and would provide a big boost to the Cowboys receiver room.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. Much-needed investment in the secondary for the Buccaneers, especially with Vernon Hargreaves looking like a player who won't be on the roster in a couple of years.

12. San Francisco 49ers

Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo. Same pick as lack week's mock ... it's just too perfect. The 49ers need a young, boundary wide receiver who can create after the catch. That's Johnson.

13. New York Giants

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. The Giants are going to need a true quarterback of the future soon. Lock has the arm strength and the gun-slinger mentality to stretch NFL defenses every Sunday, which should keep an extra defender out of the box for Saquon Barkley.

14. Oakland Raiders from Bears

Devin White, LB, LSU. White misses more tackles than you'd like. But you're willing to take the bad with the good because his athleticism is at an elite level, and he's still a relatively young player. He'll be the new leader on the Raiders defense.

15. Washington Redskins

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. The Redskins need to provide Alex Smith with more weapons, and Arcega-Whiteside is a monster in contested-catch situations. He'll improve Washington's red-zone efficiency right away.

16. Cincinnati Bengals

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. On paper, the Bengals have one of the most well-rounded rosters in the AFC. If there's one glaring weak spot ... it's at right tackle. Risner is arguably the best right tackle in the country, an experienced blocker with a sturdy anchor and deceptive foot quickness against speed-rushers.

17. Carolina Panthers

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College. Heading into 2019, the Panthers are going to have a big need on the edge. Allen is a larger, heavier-than-normal defensive end with heavy hands and a high motor.

18. Tennessee Titans

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. At around 6-5 and 280 pounds, Gary can be a five technique in Tennessee's base 3-4 and rush the passer from the inside in nickel situations. He's probably best on the interior too.

19. Denver Broncos

Ryan Finley, QB, NC State. Will John Elway be gun shy to pick a quarterback in the first round after the Paxton Lynch debacle? Ehhh. Elway, of anyone, knows how a true, franchise quarterback can reinvigorate a team. Finley is an well-schooled pocket passer with good athleticism.

20. Los Angeles Chargers

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Consider Lawrence Brandon Mebane 2.0 but with more athleticism and better block-shedding skills. He'll be an exquisite piece between Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

21. Kansas City Chiefs

Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming. Given Justin Houston's age and Dee Ford's vast inconsistency, the Chiefs have a need at outside pass-rusher. Granderson is a long, super-physical defensive end with a nice array of moves to beat offensive linemen en route to the quarterback.

22. Houston Texans

David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin. Even with third-round pick Martinas Rankin a promising blocker at left tackle, Houston needs to load up on offensive line talent to keep Deshaun Watson clean.

23. Baltimore Ravens

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. Despite still playing well, Eric Weddle is in the twilight of his career. Thompson is a rangy safety who could learn from the veteran for a season before stepping in next to Tony Jefferson.

24. Green Bay Packers from Saints

Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin. The Packers stay local to upgrade the interior of their offensive line. Benzschawel can look out of sorts at times yet is a dancing bear at the guard position.

25. Atlanta Falcons

Michael Deiter, OG, Wisconsin. Couldn't change this pick from last week ... it's makes a lot of sense, as the Falcons need someone who could potentially play guard or right tackle.

26. Minnesota Vikings

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina. If there's one thing the Vikings could use, it's more wide receiver depth. Samuel is a decently sized, sharp route-runner with dynamic ability in the open field.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo. Jackson's a 6-foot-7, 245-pound, highly athletic quarterback with a rocket arm. He's a little raw at this point, but he's in for a big year which will likely lead to a major draft-stock ascension in the spring.

28. Philadelphia Eagles

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. It wouldn't hurt the Eagles to add a twitchy speedster at the receiver spot for 2019 and beyond. Brown is definitely that type of electric player.

29. Green Bay Packers

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State. As a stand-up linebacker mostly tasked to get after the quarterback, Burns could become a wrecking ball in the Packers defense. He's not refined yet but is supremely athletic.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. The Steelers have seemingly needed help at cornerback for a while. Oruwariye is a good-sized, plus athlete who routinely finds the football in the air.

31. Los Angeles Rams

Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. Ndamukong Suh is on a one-year deal, and if he has one of his typical season in 2018, the Rams aren't likely to be able to afford him. Simmons is a hand-use master with a powerful bull rush in his arsenal.

32. New England Patriots

Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame. As of 2019, Dont'a Hightower will have two years left on his contract, but the Patriots could stand to add more athleticism to their group of off-ball linebackers. Coney can be the Mike linebacker of the future.