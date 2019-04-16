2019 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos put Ed Oliver between Von Miller and Bradley Chubb; Skins trade into top 5

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma It seems almost a fait accompli at this point that the Cardinals will draft Murray, but it is not a guarantee. They could go for help on defense, but my gut tells me they want Murray.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State If the Cardinals do take Murray instead of Bosa or another edge rusher, I think the Niners run to the podium. If Bosa's off the board, things get more interesting.

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

As I wrote in my last mock draft, I think Quinnen Williams is the best player in this draft.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky We won't be able to fully judge the Khalil Mack trade until we see what the Raiders do in this draft, and with their first pick they take a shot at replacing Mack.

Mock trade with Buccaneers Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State : The Redskins trade up to snatch Haskins before the Giants (or any other team) can beat them to the punch. The Redskins get the No. 5 pick from Tampa, but it costs them Nos. 15, 46 and a 2020 third-round pick.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State : Maybe the Giants were planning to take Haskins, or maybe they were planning on taking an edge rusher all along. Whatever the case, the choice is a lot easier in this scenario.

Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida : I wouldn't be shocked if the Jaguars trade down from this spot, and have had them do so in previous mocks. Wherever they end up in the first, however, I do believe Taylor is at the top of their board.

Devin White, LB, LSU I don't think this is a deep linebacker class, but I do believe Devin White's just as good if not better than a lot of the linebackers who have gone in the first round in recent seasons. He's an immediate upgrade for the Lions.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama : How often do we see a team invest a first-round pick in a franchise QB one season, and then follow it up with what they hope is a franchise LT the next? That's precisely what Buffalo is hoping to do with this pick.

Ed Oliver, DL, Houston : I've had Oliver falling to Atlanta in my mocks, but I have a feeling that if he's still here at 10, the Broncos are going to grab him. John Elway still wants a QB, but I don't know if he's convinced Drew Lock is the guy, or if he's just as happy adding somebody later. So instead he'll put Oliver between Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Goodness.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri : Andy Dalton has two years left on his contract, and I don't think he's Cincinnati's QB of the future. It's possible the Bengals believe Lock is and draft him with the idea of having him behind Dalton on the depth chart with the chance to take over the starting role.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson : The Packers could use a youthful infusion of talent into their pass rush, and Ferrell would fit nicely in Green Bay.

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan Brian Flores starts his tenure at Miami with a versatile defender who has been impressive at the combine and in workouts elsewhere. Don't pay attention to his stats at Michigan. While he's not perfect, for the most part, Gary was doing what he was asked to do in Ann Arbor. It doesn't mean he isn't capable of a lot more.

Mock trade with Falcons Byron Murphy, CB, Washington : The Steelers need a corner and trade up with Atlanta to get him. Opinions vary on the corners in this class, but I like Murphy the best of them all. He's not the fastest or most athletic of the group, but I think he's the best football player. The Steelers send picks 20 and 66 to Atlanta to move up six spots.

Mock trade with Redskins Greedy Williams, CB, LSU : Tampa moves down 10 spots, picks up two extra draft picks, and still addresses a need at corner with Greedy Williams. He's not likely to help much against the run, but he's an asset in your secondary.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State : Dillard has a very high upside at left tackle. He's not a sure thing, and that will keep him from going ahead of other tackles in this draft, but I think this is an excellent value pick for the Panthers.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke : If I'm the Giants I'm not making this pick, but the word is that the Giants like him, and could very well end up using the pick they got from Cleveland to take him. David Cutcliffe coached Jones at Duke, and Cutcliffe coached both Eli and Peyton Manning.

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss : If I'm the Vikings I'm probably using multiple picks on the offensive line in this draft. They start in the first round with Greg Little, who may not prove to be a cornerstone, but should be a regular starter at the NFL level.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa The Titans need to surround Marcus Mariota with as many weapons as possible because they need to decide on him soon. Hockenson is the best tight end in this class by far, and he will also work in the run game, which will be important for an offense that wants to establish Derrick Henry.

Mock trade with Steelers Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State : The Falcons move down six spots and pick up the best edge rusher left on the board to go along with that extra third-round pick from Pittsburgh.

Mock trade with Seahawks D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss : I think the Seahawks will shop this pick. They only have four picks in the draft. While doing so, they come across the Colts, who are happy to move up five spots and grab the first receiver in this draft. Another weapon for Andrew Luck, and somebody who will help divert attention from T.Y. Hilton. The Colts send pick Nos. 26 and 89 to Seattle.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan : Most mocks have the Ravens taking a receiver here, and they very well might. I know I've had them doing it in previous mocks. But with Devin Bush falling and still available, I think the Ravens find a possible replacement for C.J. Mosley.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma The No. 1 priority in Houston should be to protect Deshaun Watson at all costs. Some are skeptical that Ford can stay at tackle and could need to be moved to guard. That's fine. The Texans can use help across the line.

From Chicago Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama : Doug Martin and Marshawn Lynch were Oakland's two leading rushers last season. Martin is 30, and Lynch turns 33 next week. The Raiders need a back they can rely on, and they get the best one in this draft class.

Mock trade with Eagles Taylor Rapp, S, Washington : The Bucs picked up Greedy Williams earlier, and now they have a chance to address another area of the secondary by trading up with the Eagles. I love Rapp and think he's the best safety in this draft. Tampa sends the No. 46 pick they received from Washington as well as pick No. 70 to Philly.

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama : Seattle has traded down in this mock, and they could go with the best safety or corner they have on their board here. In this mock I have them going with Thompson.

From Dallas Noah Fant, TE, Iowa : With their third pick of the first round the Raiders add another weapon to their offense in Fant. It's also possible they take an LB or CB, but I think they're more likely to address that with pick No. 35.

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson I'm a big fan of Lawrence and think he makes a lot of sense for the Chargers here. He can plug gaps to help stop the run, but he's also athletic enough for his size to wreak havoc in the backfield too.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia : Baker is the third corner off the board in this mock, and if you think he should be the first, I don't blame you. He has excellent ball skills and terrific closing speed, but I think he needs that closing speed because at times his instincts lead him astray.

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson : The Packers draft their second member of the Clemson defensive line in this draft, following up the Clelin Ferrell pick with Wilkins, whom I believe to be a tremendous value at this pick.

Mock trade with Jets A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss : The Rams aren't enamored with anything here, so they move down five spots and pick up a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft from the 49ers. San Francisco then uses this opportunity to draft Brown. Brown, along with George Kittle, Dante Pettis, their bevy of backs, and maybe even a healthy Marquise Goodwin gives the Niners a lot of attractive options on offense.