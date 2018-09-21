2019 NFL Mock Draft: Browns get Baker Mayfield another receiver, Ed Oliver goes No. 1 overall

Baker Mayfield ushered in his own era in Cleveland on Thursday night with his fantastic comeback win over the Jets, the Browns' first win since Christmas Eve 2016. Just about everything the front office in Berea, Ohio does from now on has to center around creating an environment conducive to success for the top pick in the 2018 Draft.

That's exactly what I think John Dorsey and Co. will have in mind with their first pick in next April's draft.

With that, realize this mock draft will change many more times, and the same goes for the order of the picks. No need to get riled up about the selections themselves or where your team is slotted to pick. The order is determined by SportsLine's current Super Bowl odds, with a few playoff teams moved around to simulate alternating conferences at the end of Round 1.

1. Buffalo Bills

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Not that Nick Bosa's groin injury takes him out of the running to be the first overall pick, but let's change things up this week. The Bills need more young, top-end talent on their defensive line. Oliver's game and overall talent are reminiscent of Aaron Donald.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Jonah Williams, LT, Alabama. Can't change this pick. The Cardinals need a legitimate, franchise left tackle, and Williams is super-strong, fundamentally sound blocker who'll enter the NFL with three full years of SEC experience.

3. New York Jets

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. When healthy, Bosa's the best player in college football. Like his brother, he combines a strong bull rush with a variety of pass-rushing moves, impressive burst off the snap and bend to the quarterback. The Jets need an alpha edge-rusher.

4. Detroit Lions

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. With the future of Ziggy Ansah unknown, the Lions could use a young, long, hyper-athletic defensive end like Ferrell.

5. Seattle Seahawks

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. Same pick as last week, and it's strange seeing the Seahawks pick this high. Williams is a tall, rangy cornerback with all the abilities to be a lockdown No. 1 in the NFL.

6. Oakland Raiders

Devin White, LB, LSU. Yes, Jon Gruden would love a pass-rusher here, but he can't let White get past his pick. The LSU linebacker is about as athletic as they come and plays with reckless abandon.

7. Cleveland Browns

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. The Browns like what they have in Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway, but why not give Mayfield a serious No. 1 who can win on the outside and in the red zone? Harry would be a fun addition to Cleveland's offense.

8. Washington Redskins

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. The Redskins could go receiver here, but instead they decide to replenish their secondary with one of the stingiest corners in college football.

9. New York Giants

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. I can't get away from this pick. Lock seems like a Dave Gettleman type quarterback, and it's time the Giants plan for the future at the most important position on the field.

10. San Francisco 49ers

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. The 49ers don't have a brutal wideout group, yet they need more talent in that room, especially with Pierre Garcon nearing the end of his career. Brown's a big-bodied yards-after-the-catch specialist.

11. Indianapolis Colts

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. The Colts invested on the interior of their offensive line in the 2018 Draft with Quenton Nelson in Round 1 and Braden Smith in Round 2. How about arguably the most naturally talented left tackles at the collegiate level in 2019?

12. Dallas Cowboys

Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo. Johnson's game is eerily similar to Brown, and he's actually an inch taller. We all know about the Cowboys' need at wide receiver.

13. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)

Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State. There's probably not a defensive end with the right value here for the edge-rush needy Raiders, but Jones is a tremendous interior pass-rusher who'd form a nice duo with 2018 pick Maurice Hurst.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. The Buccaneers have a giant need for size at cornerback. Oruwariye is a 6-foot-1, 200-plus pound corner who wins with plus athleticism.

15. Miami Dolphins

Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin. The Dolphins have done a good job addressing clear-cut needs early in the draft over the past few seasons, but the interior offensive line is still a weak spot. Benzschawel isn't a perfect prospect yet has supreme natural talent and loads of experience.

16. Houston Texans

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. Got to be offensive line for the Texans given the amount of pressure Deshaun Watson has faced on a consistent basis early in his career. Risner is very close to being NFL strong already and has quick feet.

17. Carolina Panthers

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College. Another pick unchanged from a week ago. The Panthers will have a major need on the edge next season, and Allen is a well-rounded defensive end prospect capable of thriving on all three downs.

18. Tennessee Titans

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. The Titans could use a versatile defensive linemen to pair with 2018 second-round selection Harold Landry. Gary can play anywhere up front and is a rare talent at 6-5 and around 285 pounds.

19. Denver Broncos

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. After Case Keenum's game-winning drive against the Raiders, I'll stay away from a quarterback here for the Broncos ... for at least a week. Lawrence is not your average 6-4, 350-pound defensive tackle. He has amazing quickness for his size, and he uses his hands well when getting after the quarterback.

20. Baltimore Ravens

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. The Ravens should plan ahead at safety, and Thompson can be a difference-maker on the back end of Baltimore's defense with his speed, play-recognition skills, and athleticism.

21. Cincinnati Bengals

Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma. Cincinnati has a well-rounded roster, and they've started 2-0. But they do have a weak spot at right tackle, and Evans played there at Oklahoma before his senior season. He's a typical, overpowering blocker from Norman.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming. The Steelers looked to have hit on the T.J. Watt pick, but he may never be a legitimate superstar. Granderson is a super-physical defensive end who can with with power, pass-rushing moves, or his high motor.

23. Los Angeles Chargers

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. Good luck covering Brown and Keenan Allen in man. They're both incredibly agile wideouts who create amazingly after the catch and will find creases in zone to hit the big play.

24. Philadelphia Eagles

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. Imagine Alshon Jeffrey and Arcega-Whiteside on the perimeter in the Eagles offense. Double matchup nightmare for opposing cornerbacks.

25. Green Bay Packers from Saints

David Sills, WR, West Virginia. There's a lot of Jordy Nelson to Sills' game. They're both tall, deceptively athletic back-shoulder specialists who can routinely stretch defenses.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Ben Powers, OG, Oklahoma. The Falcons could be in need of a steady guard after Andy Levitre's injury. Powers is a tall, pass-block technician.

27. Kansas City Chiefs

Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. While the Chiefs have bigger needs, Simmons would create a ridiculously tough-to-block interior pass-rush duo with Chris Jones in Kansas City.

28. Green Bay Packers

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State. Burns will be drafted for his upside as a pass-rusher, yet he is fluid enough to occasionally drop into coverage and clog throwing lanes with his long arms.

29. Minnesota Vikings

Ross Pierschbacher, OL, Alabama. Pierschbacher kicked inside to center for the Crimson Tide this season, but he's the best at guard where his agility and second-level blocking prowess are put on display more often.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa. Fant's probably not going to put up huge numbers at Iowa, but he's a gifted athlete who would be a seam-stretching option for Blake Bortles right away.

31. New England Patriots

T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin. Edwards is a heady, coverage linebacker who also knows how to shed blocks against the run, and he's a reliable blitzer.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State. I love Sweat's motor and flashes of violent hand use. If there's one hole on the Rams' roster, it's at the edge-rusher spot.