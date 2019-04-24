2019 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals pass on Kyler Murray, two teams trade back into first round for QBs
The Giants finish with three first-round picks and a new franchise quarterback in Will Brinson's latest mock draft
Alright, here we go. It's the last NFL mock draft of the 2019 season for me. The actual draft is going down in less than 48 hours and I couldn't possibly be less confident with this rendition. I think there are a few facets of it that will actually play out in fairly accurate fashion, including the quarterbacks in this group dropping a lot further than people think.
I also believe we'll see a bunch of trade backs in the later part of the draft. The teams who have the late picks in the first round (Seattle, Baltimore, New England, etc.) love to move back, and there will be players falling further than people expect once we get through the first half of the round. This will be doubly true with the quarterbacks.
I'm also rolling with the Josh Rosen train in Arizona. I don't think the Cardinals see the value in Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, which means they're going to go in a different direction at No. 1. I wouldn't be surprised by a trade down at all, but I don't think there's a partner there.
Actually, finding anyone to trade up early in this draft is almost impossible. I wanted to move the Jets and Lions down but there's not a viable jump out there. I think we see tons of moves, but I don't think those moves come early. Most of the teams out there are going to be forced into playing the hand they're dealt and trying to best suss out the draft board as it heads their way.
No, I didn't forget to mock anyone that you think is a first-round pick either (ahem, D.K. Metcalf). It's just tough in this draft -- there are 25-30 guys who could go as early as No. 10, or not end up actually going in the first round of the draft. Don't be surprised by anything that happens in this draft. Thursday is going to be wild.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Quinnen Williams DL
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa EDGE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ed Oliver DL
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Josh Allen EDGE
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jawaan Taylor OL
Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Christian Wilkins DL
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Garrett Bradbury OL
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Brian Burns EDGE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
From Cleveland Browns
Dexter Lawrence DL
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
Andre Dillard OL
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Montez Sweat EDGE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
Byron Murphy CB
Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
Clelin Ferrell EDGE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
Parris Campbell WR
Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
From Chicago Bears
Rashan Gary DL
Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jeffery Simmons DL
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
Hakeem Butler WR
Iowa State - Jr - 6'5 / 227 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
From Dallas Cowboys
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kaleb McGary OL
Washington - Sr - 6'7 / 317 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
From New Orleans Saints
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Erik McCoy OL
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
