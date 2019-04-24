2019 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals pass on Kyler Murray, two teams trade back into first round for QBs

Alright, here we go. It's the last NFL mock draft of the 2019 season for me. The actual draft is going down in less than 48 hours and I couldn't possibly be less confident with this rendition. I think there are a few facets of it that will actually play out in fairly accurate fashion, including the quarterbacks in this group dropping a lot further than people think.

I also believe we'll see a bunch of trade backs in the later part of the draft. The teams who have the late picks in the first round (Seattle, Baltimore, New England, etc.) love to move back, and there will be players falling further than people expect once we get through the first half of the round. This will be doubly true with the quarterbacks.

I'm also rolling with the Josh Rosen train in Arizona. I don't think the Cardinals see the value in Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, which means they're going to go in a different direction at No. 1. I wouldn't be surprised by a trade down at all, but I don't think there's a partner there.

Actually, finding anyone to trade up early in this draft is almost impossible. I wanted to move the Jets and Lions down but there's not a viable jump out there. I think we see tons of moves, but I don't think those moves come early. Most of the teams out there are going to be forced into playing the hand they're dealt and trying to best suss out the draft board as it heads their way.

No, I didn't forget to mock anyone that you think is a first-round pick either (ahem, D.K. Metcalf). It's just tough in this draft -- there are 25-30 guys who could go as early as No. 10, or not end up actually going in the first round of the draft. Don't be surprised by anything that happens in this draft. Thursday is going to be wild.

