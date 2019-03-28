2019 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals take Kyler Murray, Bengals trade up for quarterback
Arizona takes Kyler Murray at No. 1 while Cincinnati trades up for Dwayne Haskins
The signings and trades around the NFL have already shaken up the draft board, which makes this as good a time as any to move forward with my mock draft 4.0, checking in on what might go down in late April.
There's no need for a long preamble. Let's get to it.
|1
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
|2
Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
|3
Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
|4
Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
|5
Mock trade with Buccaneers
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
|6
Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan
|7
Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
|8
Devin White, LB, LSU
|9
Ed Oliver, DL, Houston
|10
Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|11
Mock trade with Bengals
Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
|12
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
|13
Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
|14
Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
|15
Mock trade with Washington
Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
|16
Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State
|17
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
|18
Mock trade with Vikings
Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
|19
Mock trade with Titans
Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
|20
Devin Bush , LB, LSU
|21
Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
|22
Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
|23
Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida
|24
A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
|25
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
|26
Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
|27
From Dallas
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
|28
Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
|29
|Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
If ever there were a team in need of a talent infusion in the defensive backfield, it is the Kansas City Chiefs. After signing Tyrann Mathieu they cut ties with Eric Berry, and Thompson would make a heck of a replacement.
|30
From New Orleans
Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College
|31
Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
|32
Mock trade with Patriots
Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
