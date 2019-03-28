2019 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals take Kyler Murray, Bengals trade up for quarterback

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

There's just too much smoke around this match right now for there not to be at least some fire. In this scenario, the Cardinals find a taker for Josh Rosen and get Kliff Kingsbury the player he called the obvious No. 1 pick back in October.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Kyle Shanahan can turn pretty much any pieces into a good offense, but his team entered this offseason badly needing help on defense. San Fran has already spent some money to rectify its issues but bring in Bosa, who provides something much different than any of the 49ers' recent defensive-line draft picks, to give Robert Saleh a devastating pass-rush combination alongside Dee Ford.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

The Jets planned on making Anthony Barr a very well-paid man to rush the edge for them, but he decided to go back to Minnesota. Here, they snag Allen to play that role instead.

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

The Raiders have three first-round picks and thus a chance to add elite talent at multiple positions. They start here with one of the best defensive linemen in the draft, solidifying the middle of the defense.

Mock trade with Buccaneers Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

With the Raiders passing on a QB at No. 4, Cincinnati leapfrogs the Giants in order to land Haskins, who is a terrific passer and can slot right into Zac Taylor's offense and become the Bengals' long-term starter.

Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

The Giants have been hemorrhaging talent in pretty much every area, and by sending Olivier Vernon to the Browns in the Odell Beckham trade, they created a major vacuum on the edge. Gary is one of the best available, and they snag him here.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

The Jaguars had to cut a few talented defenders in order to make room for Nick Foles on the books, so they snag Sweat in order to maintain their versatile, talented defensive front.

Devin White, LB, LSU

The Lions' early free agency moves for Trey Flowers, Jonathan Jones, and Jesse James made their biggest need "anyone who can cover in the middle of the field" and White fits that bill as a full-field playmaking linebacker for Matt Patricia's defense.

Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

There will be some questions about Oliver's ability to rush the passer but there is no doubting his quick-twitch abilities as a penetrator in the run game. He can slide immediately into the spot of the retiring Kyle Williams, and the Buffalo defense won't miss a beat.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Sure, the Broncos traded for Joe Flacco. But they can't possibly view that as a long-term solution. Word at the Senior Bowl and combine was that John Elway is very into Lock, and he slides to the Broncos at No. 10 here.

Mock trade with Bengals Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Tampa moves down six spots and picks up one of the draft's most athletic edge rushers, giving them a player who can team with Jason Pierre-Paul in the short term and replace him in the long term.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

The Packers addressed their needs on the edge (Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith) and at safety (Adrian Amos) in free agency, so here they give Aaron Rodgers one of the best weapons in the draft. They can use Hockenson in two tight end sets with Jimmy Graham, split either or both of them out wide, or even cut ties with Graham and let Hockenson run with the job.

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

Miami seems content to let Ryan Fitzpatrick start at quarterback for now and looks like a good bet to be picking No. 1 overall next year, which means they'll have a good shot at Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, or Jake Fromm. Whoever they end up with, he'll need to be well-protected, so the Dolphins spring for some offensive line help in the first round here.

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

Even with Grady Jarrett getting the franchise tag, the Falcons can still use some help up front. Wilkins is a nice piece who makes a ton of plays in the backfield and can rush the passer a bit as well.

Mock trade with Washington Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

The Vikes jump up ahead of the Panthers in order to get their preferred offensive lineman, rectifying a major issue that undermined the team last season.

Andre Dillard, OL, Washington State

How many more huge hits do we have to see Cam Newton take before this team really does something about the offensive line? Hopefully zero, and they take Dillard here. He tested off the charts at the combine. Slot him in with Matt Paradis, Trai Turner, and Daryl Williams, and you've finally got the makings of a strong unit up front.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

He's no Odell Beckham but the Giants need somebody to catch the ball.

Mock trade with Vikings Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Washington moves down and adds some deep speed on the outside, helping Case Keenum next year and whoever they decide is the long-term answer when they find him later on.

Mock trade with Titans Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Bill Belichick swings a trade with his old comrades Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel, and lands a replacement for Rob Gronkowski in the process.

Devin Bush , LB, LSU

Ryan Shazier wants to play football again some day. That's admirable and I hope he can make it back. But the Steelers can't realistically count on it. They may be in need of a wide receiver if they give into Antonio Brown's trade demand, but no team has shown more skill at getting production out of late-round receivers than Pittsburgh so they solve their linebacker issues in the first round instead.

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

Adderley is not Earl Thomas. Nobody is. But you have to find his replacement somewhere.

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

Go take a look at the Ravens' depth chart. The wide receiver group is ... abominable. Adding Butler here will at least give Lamar Jackson someone reliable to throw the ball to.

Jawaan Taylor, OL, Florida

If the Texans don't draft an offensive lineman to give Deshaun Watson some help up front, they should just fold the franchise.

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Playing Brown as a big slot receiver between Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams will give the Raiders a formidable pass-catching trio for the foreseeable future.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

The Eagles could always opt for a defensive lineman, of course, but the secondary seems like a bigger need right now.

Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson



The Colts added talent on the edge by signing Justin Houston, but they could still use some help on the defensive interior. Lawrence is a monster-sized man and would rectify a lot of the team's issues up the middle.

From Dallas Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Doesn't the name "Greedy Williams" just seem like a Jon Gruden kind of guy?

Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

The Chargers retained Brandon Mebane but lost Darius Philon, so they find a long-term force for the middle of their defensive line right here.

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

If ever there were a team in need of a talent infusion in the defensive backfield, it is the Kansas City Chiefs. After signing Tyrann Mathieu they cut ties with Eric Berry, and Thompson would make a heck of a replacement.

From New Orleans Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College

Billy Turner was a solid signing, but he's more of a utility lineman than a regular starter. The Packers grab Lindstrom here in order to solidify the interior of the line over the long term.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

With Aqib Talib getting up there in age and uncertainty surrounding Marcus Peters' contract situation, the Rams pick up one of the draft's defensive backs in order to fortify talent along the back end.