2019 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons' blockbuster move into top five headlines nine projected trades

Round 1 - Pick 1 Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS Projected Team

Arizona Cardinals PROSPECT RNK

7 POSITION RNK

1 PAYDS

4361 RUYDS

1001 INTS

7 TDS

54 After internal deliberation, the Cardinals decide not to pass on the splashiest option for a No. 1 pick -- a new QB that Kliff Kingsbury will adore and a big-play talent that ownership can sell. A defensive centerpiece tempts them, but the sway of introducing another hotshot franchise QB ultimately takes precedence.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Nick Bosa DE Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS Projected Team

San Francisco 49ers PROSPECT RNK

1 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

14 TFL

6 SACKS

4 FF

1 Knowing full well they can get out of Dee Ford's mega deal sooner rather than later, the Niners get a new face for their defense, not to mention the most promising of any of their many first-round D-linemen.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Josh Allen LB Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

3 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

88 TFL

21.5 SACKS

17 FF

5 With Murray off the board and extra picks on hand, Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock embrace their best chance at filling Khalil Mack's shoes by ensuring they land Allen's elite size and speed. The Raiders pull off a Bears-ian one-spot swap to get their guy, sending No. 4, No. 106, a 2020 third and 2020 fourth to the Jets.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Oakland Raiders Quinnen Williams DL Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS Projected Team

New York Jets PROSPECT RNK

2 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

71 TFL

19.5 SACKS

8 PD

1 Instead of addressing the edge at No. 3, New York gets its wish of adding picks (see Raiders' selection) and happily settles on perhaps the top prospect in this class -- a freak who can pair with Leonard Williams to form one of the NFL's most fearsome interiors.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ed Oliver DT Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

4 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

54 TFL

14.5 SACKS

3 PD

2 Atlanta makes its latest first-round blockbuster and its biggest since the move up for Julio Jones in 2011, betting a slew of picks that Oliver is the next big thing on the inside. Traded to Tampa Bay as part of the move: No. 14, No. 45, No. 117, No. 137 and a 2020 fourth-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rashan Gary DL Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

9 POSITION RNK

3 TACKLES

38 TFL

6.5 SACKS

3.5 FF

0 Dave Gettleman refuses to bow to the pressure of Giants fans desperate for a new QB and instead takes a gamble on one of the highest-upside pass rushers of the draft, nailing down a long-term replacement of Olivier Vernon.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jawaan Taylor OL Florida - Jr - 6'5 / 312 LBS Projected Team

Jacksonville Jaguars PROSPECT RNK

6 POSITION RNK

1 A playmaker or a longer-term QB would be nice, but instead, the Jags snag the best all-around tackle of this class, giving Nick Foles added protection up front.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Montez Sweat DE Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS Projected Team

Detroit Lions PROSPECT RNK

8 POSITION RNK

3 TACKLES

53 TFL

14.5 SACKS

12 FF

1 Detroit fields trade offers to move down but ultimately 'settles' on a Grade-A pass rusher to start opposite Trey Flowers, giving defensively-geared Matt Patricia a much-improved front four.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Drew Lock QB Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

23 POSITION RNK

3 PAYDS

3498 RUYDS

175 INTS

8 TDS

34 Washington lands perhaps the best raw arm talent of the draft. Jay Gruden has downplayed picking someone who can't help D.C. right away, but he also said at the NFL owners meetings that Lock 'could come compete right now.' Washington sends No. 15, No. 76 and a 2020 third-rounder to Buffalo to move up.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Devin White LB LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

5 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

123 TFL

12 SACKS

3 PD

6 With Lock off the board, John Elway considers the next best thing in Dwayne Haskins, but only for a split-second, as White is a surefire top-five talent who fits Denver's need at ILB like a glove. This is a match made in heaven.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals PROSPECT RNK

12 POSITION RNK

2 PAYDS

4831 RUYDS

108 INTS

8 TDS

54 Despite cautious endorsements of Andy Dalton, Zac Taylor declines to pass up a prime opportunity to get his own guy, keeping Haskins in Ohio and giving Cincy a strong-armed long-term plan at QB.

Round 1 - Pick 12 T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

10 POSITION RNK

1 REC

49 REYDS

760 YDS/REC

15.5 TDS

7 Instead of reaching slightly for OL help, Green Bay weighs the top two pass-catching TEs -- Hockenson and Noah Fant -- and opts for the more complete package, giving Aaron Rodgers a big-bodied target to pair with Jimmy Graham.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Jonah Williams OL Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS Projected Team

Minnesota Vikings PROSPECT RNK

13 POSITION RNK

2 Rick Spielman gets aggressive to fix a unit long overdue for improvement, sending a package to Miami in order to land Williams, who could instantly see time at either OG or OT blocking for Kirk Cousins. Shipped to the Dolphins as part of the move up: No. 18, No. 81 and CB Mackensie Alexander.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Devin Bush LB Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS Projected Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers PROSPECT RNK

11 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

66 TFL

8.5 SACKS

4.5 PD

4 After passing on a perfect fit in Devin White to move down, the Bucs still manage to secure the 1B of this year's LBs, filling the void left by Kwon Alexander's departure with a play-making presence for the middle of Todd Bowles' defense and getting more picks to rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Redskins Andre Dillard OL Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Buffalo Bills PROSPECT RNK

15 POSITION RNK

3 Tempted by a big body or speed rusher for their DL, the Bills instead prioritize help for young QB Josh Allen, securing maybe the top pass protector of the OT class.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Brian Burns DE Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers PROSPECT RNK

14 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

52 TFL

15.5 SACKS

10 FF

3 Carolina benefits from the deep edge-rushing class and finds an enticing replacement for Julius Peppers, not to mention the younger brother of former Panthers DE Stanley McClover.

Round 1 - Pick 17 From From Cleveland Browns Christian Wilkins DT Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

19 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

51 TFL

14 SACKS

5.5 PD

2 Gettleman sticks it to Giants fans once more, passing on a QB to double dip in the trenches, this time with a potential top-15 talent on the interior. Love or hate New York's commitment to Eli Manning, but adding both Gary and Wilkins instantly juices up Big Blue's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Clelin Ferrell DE Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS Projected Team

Miami Dolphins PROSPECT RNK

17 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

55 TFL

20 SACKS

11.5 FF

3 After injecting some upside into their secondary by landing Mackensie Alexander in their move down with Minnesota, the Dolphins get Brian Flores another defensive chess piece n Ferrell, who just so happened to play for Miami's DL coach at Clemson.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Noah Fant TE Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Tennessee Titans PROSPECT RNK

20 POSITION RNK

2 REC

39 REYDS

519 YDS/REC

13.3 TDS

7 Had Christian Wilkins fallen into their laps, they wouldn't have hesitated to scoop up a Jurrell Casey complement. Instead, they give Marcus Mariota a much-needed safety valve for the passing game, all but filling their need for receiving help in the process.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Byron Murphy DB Washington - Soph - 5'11 / 190 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers PROSPECT RNK

26 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

58 INTS

4 PD

13 FF

1 Resigned to watch Devin Bush come off the board in the top 15 and thus bow out of trade talks to move up, the Steelers take the best all-around CB of the draft -- a Steven Nelson insurance policy and long-term starting material.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Cody Ford OL Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS Projected Team

Houston Texans PROSPECT RNK

16 POSITION RNK

4 The Texans refuse to sit back and miss out on a potential Deshaun Watson bodyguard, taking advantage of Seattle's obvious desire to trade back and getting a big man who could develop at either OG or OT. Sent to Seattle as part of the deal: No. 23, No. 161 and a 2020 sixth-rounder.

Round 1 - Pick 22 D.K. Metcalf WR Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

18 POSITION RNK

1 REC

26 REYDS

569 YDS/REC

21.9 TDS

5 After watching Lamar Jackson literally run John Brown and the deep passing game out of the offense, the Ravens grab the 'rough' and 'tough' WR John Harbaugh said he wants. While Metcalf may not be the most polished of the receivers, he's a tantalizing find here.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Greedy Williams CB LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS Projected Team

Kansas City Chiefs PROSPECT RNK

25 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

33 INTS

2 PD

9 FF

0 Armed with an extra second-round pick, the Chiefs deal No. 92 along with No. 25 to leapfrog their rivals and get maybe the most athletic of the top CB prospects. Andy Reid leans into his affinity for ball-hawking DBs, and Williams joins Tyrann Mathieu to boost the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 24 From From Chicago Bears Rock Ya-Sin CB Temple - Sr - 6'0 / 192 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

46 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

47 INTS

2 PD

12 FF

0 Mayock is unmoved by the Chiefs taking Williams off the board, instead filling Oakland's CB need with a more gritty, well-rounded prospect that happens to share a Philadelphia connection with the Raiders GM after coming out of Temple.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Jerry Tillery DL Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Chargers PROSPECT RNK

31 POSITION RNK

7 TACKLES

28 TFL

8.5 SACKS

7 FF

2 Figuring they can address OL or S with their next pick, the Chargers instead butt in front of two AFC foes, sending No. 28 and No. 130 to the Eagles, to land an underrated riser who can pair with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram to form one of the league's top starting D-lines.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

21 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

36 TFL

7 SACKS

1.5 PD

3 With hopeful eyes on WR A.J. Brown for their early second-round selection, the Colts beef up their interior with one of the best run-stuffers in the 2019 class.

Round 1 - Pick 27 From From Dallas Cowboys Josh Jacobs RB Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

27 POSITION RNK

1 RUYDS

640 YDS/ATT

5.3 REYDS

247 TDS

15 Not one to worry about overvaluing a RB in 2019, Jon Gruden gets good value at No. 27 with a multipurpose bulldozer to help take some pressure off Derek Carr -- and whomever else Oakland considers bringing in later in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS Projected Team

Philadelphia Eagles PROSPECT RNK

29 POSITION RNK

2 REC

75 REYDS

1318 YDS/REC

17.6 TDS

10 With an extra pick in tow from the move down, Howie Roseman drafts for value and saves OL, DL and RB depth for later. With Nelson Agholor's future beyond 2019 up in the air, he gets a potential top-15 talent and DeSean Jackson successor for the post-Carson Wentz extension days.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs N'Keal Harry WR Arizona State - Jr - 6'2 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

34 POSITION RNK

4 REC

73 REYDS

1088 YDS/REC

14.9 TDS

11 After collecting three picks from two trades down, Seattle finally makes a selection, welcoming a big-bodied target to a WR corps topped by a banged-up Doug Baldwin. Harry isn't a consensus first-rounder, but the Seahawks don't care, adoring his size, physicality and run-blocking abilities.

Round 1 - Pick 30 From From New Orleans Saints Garrett Bradbury C NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

22 POSITION RNK

5 Despite plans of prioritizing a S or OT here, Green Bay jumps at the chance to end Bradbury's slide, grading him as a top-25 prospect with the potential to impact the line from the get-go.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams Daniel Jones QB Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

39 POSITION RNK

4 PAYDS

2674 RUYDS

319 INTS

9 TDS

25 John Elway can't restrain himself with Jones still on the board, trading back in to secure a fifth-year option for a Joe Flacco successor. Jones fits Denver's offense and Elway's profile for a heady QB, and at No. 31 overall, he can be sold like a potential steal. Sent to Los Angeles as part of the deal: No. 41, No. 148 and a 2020 third.