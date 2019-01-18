2019 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs in top 15, Bills make Hakeem Butler first WR off the board

Quarterbacks are likely going to be pushed up the board in the 2019 NFL Draft. The demand simply outweighs the supply.

In this mock, four signal-callers land inside the top 15, and the Bills take the only receiver in the first half of Round 1.

About that prospect, Iowa State wideout Hakeem Butler: I have a feeling he's going to erupt at the combine and fly up boards as a highly athletic 6-foot-6, 225-pound, contested-catch monster.

Time for the picks.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. Kliff Kingsbury, the best way to get in the good graces of your new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is by drafting this guy. So do it. Bosa is as polished as they come at the edge-rusher position.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. Allen is a massive presence at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds with long arms, plus athletic gifts, and the hard-to-find ability to bend the edge to get to the quarterback. He's what the 49ers need up front.

3. New York Jets

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson. The Jets are another team that needs more juice on the corner of their defensive line. Ferrell is a calculated outside-rusher with similar athletic talent, size, and length to Allen.

4. Oakland Raiders

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama. The Raiders need to reconstruct the entire defense -- essentially -- and it starts up front. Williams is a young, insanely developed, powerful defensive tackle who'll pair wonderfully with Maurice Hurst.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. Before his head-coaching stint with the Jets, new Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles spent time in the same position in Arizona with LSU grad Patrick Peterson. He knows the importance of having a big, lockdown cornerback. Williams is long, athletic, and has plus ball skills.

6. New York Giants

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. In this scenario, Giants GM Dave Gettleman experiences an awakening after years of fielding below-average offensive lines -- especially on the edges. Williams has the best blend of fine-tuned technique, athleticism, and power of any offensive tackle in this class.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. This would likely be a departure from the old-school thinking in Jacksonville's front office, led by Tom Coughlin. And I don't think Nick Foles would be out of the question for the Jaguars as a bridge quarterback ... particularly with John DeFilippo in the picture, whom Foles knows well. But the young and inexperienced Haskins put serious franchise signal-caller ability on film in 2018, his lone season as Ohio State's starter.

8. Detroit Lions

Zach Allen, EDGE/DL, Boston College. The Lions have to bring in talent on the outside of their defensive line. Allen is a 6-5, 280-ish pound edge-rusher with a vast arsenal of pass-rushing moves and above-average athleticism for his size.

9. Buffalo Bills

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State. Hear me out on this one ... in this scenario, Jonah Williams is unavailable. The defensive line class is super deep, and Buffalo needs more downfield speed for Josh Allen. Butler is a huge wideout with a gigantic catch radius who can fly, and he had stellar production at Iowa State. He accounted for 42 percent of the Cyclones' receiving yards -- a very high figure -- in 2018.

10. Denver Broncos

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke. New Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spent the past two seasons with the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo. Jones works the underneath portion of the field well and is quick through his progressions ... similar to Jimmy G. He wouldn't be forced into the Week 1 lineup, either, with Case Keenum still on the roster.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida. Taylor is massive at 6-5 and around 325 pounds, but he carries his weight amazingly well thanks to light feet, the ability to sink at the knees to not get out-leveraged, and a powerful upper body that allows him to control most defensive linemen. Cincinnati got good returns from Cordy Glenn in 2018 and can play Taylor opposite him at his natural right tackle position.

12. Green Bay Packers

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. Polite's going to fly up boards over the next few months. There. I wrote it. I just get a strong sense he's going to breeze through the combine and be the trendy, pass-rushing specialist who lands in the top 15. Green Bay needs that exact type of player.

13. Miami Dolphins

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma. Biggest enigma in this draft? That'd be Kyler Murray. Why not have him land with a team that, right now, does not officially have a head coach? Miami's expected to hire soon-to-be-38-year-old Brian Flores, New England's defensive coordinator. I don't think it's nuts to assume the young coach could warm to the idea of starting his tenure with the Dolphins with Murray in the shotgun.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Wooo boy. Ed Oliver and Grady Jarrett together. Well, that'd be the case if Jarrett is re-signed in March. Let's hope it happens, because that duo would be ridiculous on the inside.

15. Washington Redskins

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. The Redskins would presumably be ecstatic to land Lock, a big, experienced, strong-armed quarterback, without having to move up to get him.

16. Carolina Panthers

Cody Ford, OT/OG, Oklahoma. Carolina's offensive line needs work. A lot of it. Ford has just enough athleticism to play on the outside but could be a mauler at guard. Either way, he'd instantly improve the Panthers' ability to control the line of scrimmage.

17. Cleveland Browns

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. If Metcalf's neck checks out, he could go higher than this. But in this mock, the 6-4, 225-pound monster with big-play potential lands with Baker Mayfield. Awesome prospect-team pairing.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. Risner would start immediately at right tackle for the Vikings, and after three years of dominating at that spot, I'm confident when I write he can be an instant-impact pro. Kirk Cousins would be pleased with this pick.

19. Tennessee Titans

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State. There's a little bit of projection with Burns, but the arrow is pointing up. He gradually gained weight at Florida State, and his tackle-for-loss figures went from 9.5 to 13.5 to 15.5 in 2018, and he had 10 sacks this past season. Burns and Harold Landry become Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo 2.0 in Tennessee.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. The Steelers snag another receiver whose last name is Brown. A little awkwardly coincidental. Whatever. Anyway, Brown is a muscular, yards-after-the-catch specialist with deceptive long speed.

21. Seattle Seahawks

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. The Seahawks need some size in their receiver room. Harry is 6-4 and a tremendous high-pointer. He may not hit some of Seattle's athleticism thresholds, but I expect him to test well in the jumps in Indianapolis.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin. The Ravens would obviously like more efficiency from the passing game in Year Two of Lamar Jackson, but they proved to have a dominant run game in 2018 with him under center. Benzschawel is undoubtedly ready to pave running lanes and has a sturdy anchor in pass-protection.

23. Houston Texans

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. Arguably the most obvious need of any team in Round 1, the Texans must add offensive line talent to their roster. Little can be a little up and down with his balance, but he's a long and athletic specimen who can lock it down on the left side.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

Devin White, LB, LSU. Maybe a little longer than you were expecting White to last? If the Bengals don't pick him, he could sink a bit in April. White is a big, athletic, see-ball, get-ball linebacker who excels as a blitzer.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. The Eagles' safety group could use a youthful member. Thompson wasn't a consistent play-maker for the Crimson Tide in 2018 ... but he's very rangy and equally as impactful stopping the run as he is in coverage.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. The Colts defense overachieved in 2018, and that effort was led by All-Pro rookie linebacker Darius Leonard. Indianapolis has to add a few more pieces to the secondary. Oruwariye checks the physical and athletic boxes for the outside corner position.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. Awesome value here for Mike Mayock, Jon Gruden, and Co. Harmon is a smooth operator at 6-3 and 215 pounds. He has plus body control and strong hands ... a combination that allows him to always be open when he's really not.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson. The Chargers need offensive lines to divert attention -- some attention -- away from Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Wilkins can do just that, as a wide yet springy athlete who plays with plenty of power.

29. New England Patriots

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. Simmons is a hand-work technician with long arms and good, not great burst off the ball. He's a menace to block and would instantly create havoc on New England's defensive front.

30. Los Angeles Rams

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. The Rams have to get younger at corner, and while Murphy's slight of frame, he's a dynamic click-and-close defensive back with surprising abilities against the run because of his aggressive nature.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. Godsend for Kansas City. Baker may not be the fastest or most athletic corner in the draft, but you rarely see him allowing much separation on film, and he has stellar ball skills.

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State. Prescod looks like a road-grader at 6-4 and around 330 pounds. But he was a integral part of NC State's zone-blocking scheme, and he's a brick wall against bull-rushes.