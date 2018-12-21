2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants invest in protecting Eli Manning, JJ Arcega-Whiteside lands with Baker Mayfield

The Giants can't go into 2019 with Eli Manning as their starting quarterback can they? Can they? Recent quotes from head coach Pat Shurmur made it seem like the team is committed to the veteran signal-caller for next season and even beyond. This mock runs with that scenario for the G-Men.

As for the Browns, they need to accentuate Baker Mayfield's passing aggression with a "rebounder" out wide.

The draft order is based on SportsLine's current win projections.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State. Don't overthink this, Cardinals. With Josh Rosen and Nick Bosa, Arizona would have its franchise cornerstones at two key positions.

2. Oakland Raiders

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. Q's meteoric rise culminates with him going No. 2 overall after playing as a rotational defensive lineman in 2017. Williams' above-average athleticism and tremendous hand work appeal to Jon Gruden and company.

3. New York Jets

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. The Jets would love to go receiver here to help Sam Darnold, but their edge-rusher position is severely lacking too. Allen is a large, high-motor athlete with the inherent ability to bend the corner sharply en route to the quarterback.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. Despite a relatively disappointing junior season, Herbert lands in Jacksonville to be what the club hopes is a franchise quarterback. He has the size, arm strength, and moments of awesome pocket presence to be a productive starter early.

5. San Francisco 49ers

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. Yes, edge-rusher is a need in San Francisco, but as we've seen of late, the defensive front is more than just respectable. The 49ers need a true alpha receiver on the outside. The 6-foot-4 Harry can be that guy for Kyle Shanahan's team.

6. Buffalo Bills

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. To keep Buffalo's defense humming, the Bills will want to invest in a talented, one-gap penetrator on the inside. That's precisely what Oliver is.

7. Detroit Lions

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson. Ferrell is a prototypical defensive end thanks to his length, size, and power on the outside. While not a polished hand-use player right now, if that area of his game improves, he can be an All-Pro caliber defender in the future.

8. New York Giants

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. Let's say the Giants go in 2019 with Eli Manning as their starter. One has to assume they'll address the offensive line. Williams has been Alabama's left tackle the past two seasons but was dominant on the right side as a freshman in 2016.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. This pick is under the assumption that Oruwariye erupts at the combine, like fellow Nittany Lions Saquon Barkley and Mike Gesicki did in 2018. Oruwariye has the size and length to be a lockdown perimeter corner.

10. Atlanta Falcons

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. At 6-5 and 345-ish pounds, Lawrence is a behemoth on the interior but plays like he's an undersized three technique at times ... his burst is tremendous at his size, and he knows how to use his hands to win at the point of attack.

11. Green Bay Packers

Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College. The Packers have actually done a good job getting pressure on the quarterback this season, but the state of their edge-rusher spot is bad. Allen is a huge, refined defensive lineman who can wreak havoc from essentially any position up front.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. The Bengals need to re-tool the right side of their offensive line, and Risner represents the best prospect to start that reconstruction at right tackle.

13. Carolina Panthers

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma. The Panthers may lose Daryl Williams in free agency, and in this scenario, they replace him with another overwhelmingly powerful right tackle from Oklahoma.

14. Cleveland Browns

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. Mayfield isn't afraid to give his receivers a chance in contested-catch situations, and Arcega-Whiteside is the best high-pointing/contested-catch wideout in this class.

15. Denver Broncos

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. The Broncos still have an upper-echelon defense but were held back by Case Keenum this season. Haskins has raw franchise-quarterback skills.

16. Washington Redskins

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. The Redskins have to address the secondary, especially after losing Kendall Fuller last offseason. Williams is a long, rangy, lockdown corner on the perimeter.

17. Philadelphia Eagles

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida. Taylor is a dancing bear at right tackle and plays with plenty of power. He'd be the ideal replacement for Lane Johnson when he (potentially) moves to left tackle next season.

18. Miami Dolphins

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. With Cameron Wake in the late stages of his career, the Dolphins need to add a high-caliber edge-rusher to the mix. Polite is flashier than he is consistent but the bend, quickness, and pass-rushing moves are there.

19. Minnesota Vikings

Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State. Minnesota has to get better up front. Prescod is a compact, leverage blocker who flourishes in pass-protection and when getting out on stretch runs.

20. Indianapolis Colts

Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia. The Colts defense has taken a sizable step forward this season, and with a shutdown corner on the outside, they'd really not be fun to play in 2019. Hall has size, length, and outstanding ball skills.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kris Boyd, CB, Texas. Another team in need of a springy, disruptive corner, the Steelers land Boyd here, who's pieced together two impressive seasons at Texas thanks to excellent athleticism and awareness when the ball is arriving.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion. The Ravens defense has been one of the best in the league for a while now, but with Terrell Suggs nearing the end of his career and Za'Darius Smith an impending free agent, Baltimore has to address the edge-rusher spot. Ximines was super productive at Old Dominion thanks to serious pass-rushing moves and has NFL edge-rusher size.

23. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)

Devin White, LB, LSU. The Raiders need a quarterback of their defense to play next to 2018 UDFA Jason Cabinda, who's been a pleasant surprise of late at the linebacker position. White exudes athleticism.

24. Seattle Seahawks

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. How about more receiving weapons for Russell Wilson, who's quietly having another stellar season as a passer? Brown can win in traffic and is a dangerous yards-after-the-catch wideout.

25. Tennessee Titans

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State. Tennessee has to get younger on the edges. Burns still needs to add weight to hold up on the outside in the NFL but with added weight in 2018 he became a consistent force on the Seminoles line.

26. New England Patriots

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson. The Patriots have schemed pressure well this year but have to get sturdier on their interior. Wilkins can wear many hats for Bill Belichick up front.

27. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. The Raiders need to replenish their receiver group for Derek Carr. Harmon is the best back-shoulder receiver in the class and is a fine athlete at 6-3 and 215 pounds.

28. Houston Texans

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. Deshaun Watson is still pressured too much. Little needs some technical work but has an awesome combination of size, length, and athleticism.

29. Los Angeles Chargers

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. With routine pressure-creation from the interior, the Chargers defense would take an important next step. Simmons is a powerful, hand-work machine at defensive tackle.

30. Los Angeles Rams

Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia. The Rams have to start bracing for a future without Andrew Whitworth at left tackle. Cajuste is a bull at 6-5 and 321 pounds with plenty of pass-blocking experience.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame. Same pick from last week, but I love it. All Love does is get his hands on passes, and the Chiefs must get more production out of their defensive backs ... so this prospect-pairing makes perfect sense.

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans)

Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin. Benzschawel is a huge guard prospect at 6-6 and 320ish pounds. He works well to the second level and is rarely pushed back when facing a bull rush.