2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants pick strong-armed Drew Lock, Jets land receiver A.J. Brown

I know it. You know it. And for as much as some key decision-makers in the Giants organization wish they didn't know it -- Eli Manning is playing his last season in New York.

Eli's had a roller-coaster of a run with extremely low lows and two Super Bowl victories, but the Giants need to look ahead at the quarterback position.

The other Met Life Stadium tenants have their young quarterback in Sam Darnold and must get him quality weapons as he enters his second season in the NFL as a 22-year-old signal-caller.

The draft order for this mock is based on SportsLine's current win projections. As surprising as this may read, I haven't had very many "no way my team picks that low" gripes on Twitter recently. Amazing.

1. Oakland Raiders

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. This prospect-team pairing is too logical to change right now. Will Jon Gruden make the right decision in late April?

2. San Francisco 49ers

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. The 49ers need to add a big-bodied receiver to pair with Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis, and Richie James and help Jimmy Garoppolo as he returns from injury in 2019. Harry is the premier perimeter receiver with outstanding size, body control, and ball skills.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. While the Cardinals would've considered Harry had he been available in his scenario, they'd be more than happy with Williams, the most technically sound blocker in this class. Josh Rosen needs significantly better protection up front.

4. New York Giants

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. The David Cutcliffe connection could make Duke's Daniel Jones an option, but don't be surprised if GM Dave Gettleman goes with the quarterback with the strongest arm in the 2019 class. After all, he was instrumental in signing Cam Newton to a monster extension in June of 2015. Lock has some accuracy issues but will threaten defenses with the long ball often.

5. Buffalo Bills

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. There could be some injury concerns with Oliver's knee, but if Kyle Williams retires, the Bills will have some depth issues at defensive tackle, especially with Harrison Phillips being more of a run-stopping specialist than a quick, gap-penetrator. If healthy, Oliver has Aaron Donald-type athleticism and would strengthen one of the NFL's best defenses.

6. New York Jets

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. The Jets have myriad holes on their offense but with Williams off the board, they're content with a big, yards-after-the-catch specialist for Darnold, especially with Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa set to hit free agency.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. Dream scenario here for the Buccaneers. They address their shoddy secondary with a tall and long cornerback with fluid athleticism and plus ball skills.

8. Cleveland Browns

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. With the top two receivers unavailable, the Browns turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball ... more specifically the corner spot opposite Denzel Ward. Baker is a mirroring master with vast experience in the SEC.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke. Here's a changeup. How about Tom Coughlin as the man behind the selection of a Cutcliffe-coached quarterback? The Jaguars have to replace Blake Bortles. Have to.

10. Detroit Lions

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson. Ziggy Ansah's probably not going to return to Detroit this offseason, right? If he bolts, the Lions need a big, physical edge-rusher to play three downs each series, halt the run, and flash some athleticism as a pass-rusher. That's a description of Ferrell.

11. Denver Broncos

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. After Derek Wolfe, the Broncos could use more beef inside on their defensive line. Williams is a disruptive force on the interior and has experience two-gapping. He's the best when he's asked to use his astonishing pass-rushing moves and power to push the pocket.

12. Atlanta Falcons

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson. Dan Quinn asks a lot of his defensive linemen, and Wilkins is the most versatile defensive linemen in the country. He'd be a welcomed addition up front and provide even more freedom for Deion Jones and the rest of Atlanta's linebacker group while occasionally providing some pass rush.

13. Philadelphia Eagles

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. The Eagles have to find a Jason Peters replacement. Or, someone to play right tackle when Lane Johnson moves to the left side. Little isn't the most fundamentally sound blocker, but he has serious size, length, and athletic talents.

14. Oakland Raiders from Cowboys

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. Soooo ... the Amari Cooper-Martavis Bryant explosive tandem never materialized under Gruden, but the Raiders really need some help at receiver starting in 2019. Harmon is a perimeter, back-shoulder, high-point wideout with impressive athletic traits.

15. Green Bay Packers

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. Thompson is the best safety in what's shaping up to be a relatively weak class at the position and would give the Packers someone similar (but more dynamic of an athlete) to Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

16. Miami Dolphins

Josh Allen, EDGE Kentucky. Without a quarterback worth taking here -- although Ryan Finley is pretty similar to Ryan Tannehill -- the Dolphins address another need: edge-rusher. Allen can play with his hand in the dirt but is best as a chess piece on the outside.

17. Baltimore Ravens

Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College. Terrell Suggs is 36. Za'Darius Smith is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Ravens need to revitalize their pass-rush with some youth. Allen is a huge, powerful, and polished outside rusher who has the strength to play inside if need be.

18. Indianapolis Colts

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. The Colts look good up front on offense, and their defensive front seven is one of the more underrated groups in football. The secondary -- outside of star safety Malik Hooker -- needs more talent. Oruwariye would undoubtedly bring that to Indianapolis, as he's a long, smoothly athletic corner.

19. Cincinnati Bengals

Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford. Can't get enough of this pairing. Smith is one of college football's most electric receiving threats with a game similar to Tyler Eifert's. He wins above his head and has the athleticism to threaten the seam.

20. Seattle Seahawks

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. I have a feeling Polite's going to test really well at the combine, and the Seahawks have a propensity to pick plus athletes. Even if Frank Clark is re-signed, Seattle could use more juice off the edge. I write "juice" a lot when describing Polite, so this is perfect.

21. Minnesota Vikings

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. The Vikings need to give Kirk Cousins more of a fortress when he drops back to pass so his talents can be maximized. Risner is the most NFL-ready right tackle in this class with a nice combination of light feet and a sturdy anchor.

22. Tennessee Titans

Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo. Corey Davis has started to show flashes of the dominant player he was in college but needs a running mate. Johnson, another MAC star, would be an ideal complement, and his game is comparable to Davis'.

23. Carolina Panthers

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State. Burns needs to add weight and power to his game. Once he does that, he should be a consistent producer as a pass rusher thanks to long arms, outstanding lateral agility, and bend around the corner that can't be coached.

24. Washington Redskins

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State. When all is said and done with the pre-draft process, I will not be shocked whatsoever if Butler is considered a first-round pick. At 6-foot-6 and well over 200 pounds with serious explosiveness and balance along with insane ball skills, he's a matchup nightmare.

25. Houston Texans

Chris Lindstrom, OL, Boston College. A former tackle, Lindstrom has kicked inside to guard this season for the Eagles and fared well at his new position. The Texans need to essentially rebuild their entire offensive line in front of Deshaun Watson.

26. Oakland Raiders from Bears

Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington. How about a super-fast, refined off-ball linebacker to be the quarterback of Oakland's defense? BBK can be that guy. He's a tackling machine and fits the new mold of linebackers in today's NFL. Gruden should be enamored with his speed and recognition skills.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers

Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame. Not the biggest, fastest, or quickest corner, Love has mastery level instincts (essentially describing his awareness and route-deciphering ability). The Steelers need a play-making corner badly.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. Yes, another week, another defensive tackle for the Chargers, but with Brandon Mebane in the final year of his deal, it makes sense. Simmons uses his hands well and is difficult to move on the inside.

29. New England Patriots

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame. Tillery is ahead of most defensive line prospects when it comes to his hand use, and he's rarely out-leveraged by blockers despite being 6-7. The Patriots have to add more talent to their defensive line.

30. Green Bay Packers from Saints

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State. The Packers need more production from the outside of their defense. Sweat may not be the bendiest edge-rusher but he plays with a high motor and is strong at the point of attack.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia. Hey, Chiefs: I think -- not totally positive -- that you do have to play some defense. Hall is a long, agitating corner who gets his hands on the football often.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. The Rams would have both ends of the defensive tackle size spectrum if they added Lawrence to play next to Aaron Donald. And that'd be a borderline unfair duo inside.