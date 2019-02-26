2019 NFL Mock Draft: Giants take Dwayne Haskins, Redskins land Kyler Murray, Broncos select Drew Lock

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

I keep hearing the talk about how the Cardinals could trade Josh Rosen and draft Kyler Murray. I don't buy it. They take the elite pass rusher.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

They have quality down players. They need an edge rusher. Allen is coming off an impressive pass-rushing season for the Wildcats and would provide that.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

They have to get better up front. Williams is a force who would be a nice addition next to Leonard Williams.

Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

There will be a race to be the No. 2 defensive end in this class. I tend to lean to Polite, who has outstanding speed off the edge. The Raiders need help for Arden Key, who played too many snaps as a rookie last year.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

He is the likely the top corner in this draft, although he isn't a great tackler. The Bucs have a major need on the corner, so he would step in and start right away.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

I just don't see the Giants passing on a quarterback and Haskins is the best of this class. They could let Eli Manning play for a bit, but Haskins would take over at some point in 2019.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

This is based on them signing a veteran quarterback – likely Nick Foles. Taylor could come in and start right away at right tackle when they part with Jeremy Parnell.

Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

At some point they have to upgrade the pass rush. They didn't get enough pressure last season and Sweat is an impressive edge player.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

They have to protect Josh Allen better going forward. This kid can play guard or tackle, the latter his college position. If you have a franchise quarterback, he has to be protected.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

They traded for Joe Flacco, but he isn't the long-term answer. Lock would be that. He could spend a year learning behind Flacco.

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

I know some think he has to move inside to guard, but I think he would stay at tackle for the Bengals. It's not like they don't need help inside where he could also start.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

They need to get a threat in the middle of the field. Hockenson has the tools to be a special player at tight end, a real weapon for Aaron Rodgers.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

This kid isn't big for the inside, but he plays with quickness and the ability to push the pocket. Miami's rebuild needs a young, talented inside player.

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

The pass rush was a major disappointment for them in 2018. They have some young players, but they need more help. Ferrell is an impressive edge rusher.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

I kept him in this spot from my first mock because they have to address quarterback. Why not take a chance on an electrifying young player?

Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

They just didn't have enough pass rush last year. With Julius Peppers retiring, they need to get help there. Gary didn't play as well as expected last season, but he's still worth a look here.

Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

Tackle is a major problem on their offense. Cajuste is a big, physical player who would help upgrade the line.

Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

They have to get better inside. Lindstrom is a tough guy who will help amp up their running game with Dalvin Cook.

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

They need to get another pass rusher to go with Harold Landry. A team can never have enough edge players and Burns has that speed off the corner.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

They have to get better outside in their secondary. They could also look to add a linebacker here, but I think corner is more of a premium position.

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

He's now dealing with a wrist injury, but he should be fine when the regular season rolls around. Thompson would help them get back on the way to having Legion of Boom 2.0.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

I had him in this spot in my first mock draft, and he stays there. I think they have to get a premier runner to go with Lamar Jackson in their offense.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Their tackle spots are terrible. This kid could come in and help right away on the left side to protect Deshaun Watson.

From Chicago Devin White, LB, LSU

They need help on all levels of defense. Landing a nice linebacker after taking a pass rusher earlier would help the young front seven. White can fly.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

This kid would be a steal in this spot. They could lose Haloti Ngata as a free agent, which means they need more help inside. Wilkins is an athletic, quick tackle.

Dexter Lawrence, OT, Clemson

They have to get stronger inside and Lawrence has that type of ability. Some personnel people have compared him to former Panthers player Kris Jenkins.

From Dallas Nasir Adderly, S, Delaware

This would complete a nice first round by landing a player on every level of their defense. The way they played last year, that should be the priority.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Their linebacker group was a mess by the end of the season. Some of that was because of injuries, but they clearly need help there as well.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia They could lose starting corner Steven Nelson in free agency. Some scouts I've talked to like Baker more than Greedy Williams. The Chiefs have to get better on the back end.

From New Orleans Jonathan Abram, S, Mississippi

The Packers could use an upgrade on the back end and Abram would seem to be a young player who could step in and start right away. Edge rusher could be in play here as well.

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

They will likely lose Ndamukong Suh in free agency, so they need to get help there. Tillery can also play on the outside in their scheme.