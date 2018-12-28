2019 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars make Drew Lock first QB selected, Giants luck out with monster pass-rush talent

With Justin Herbert returning to Oregon, and Dwayne Haskins yet to make a decision, Drew Lock is the current favorite to be the first quarterback off the board in April.

After a disastrous season -- especially on offense -- the Jaguars are positioned to have their pick of the litter at the signal-caller spot.

The draft order is based on SportsLine's current win projections.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State. The Cardinals need a top-tier talent to pair with Chandler Jones on the outside. That guy should be Bosa.

Stream all of Saturday's and Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.

2. Oakland Raiders

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. Same pick as last week. Williams and Maurice Hurst can be foundational pieces on the defensive line for Oakland. Both are quick, hand-work masters.

3. New York Jets

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. Receiver or edge-rusher. Those should be the two positions the Jets address at this spot. Allen can do everything you ask of him -- bend the edge, drop in coverage, and make plays against the run.

4. San Francisco 49ers

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. Right now, it seems like Brown and N'Keal Harry will battle to be the first receiver taken. Kyle Shanahan was in Houston with Andre Johnson and Atlanta with Julio Jones. He gets Jimmy G an alpha wideout in San Francisco.

5. Detroit Lions

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson. Ferrell has the size, length, and athleticism to be an All-Pro player at the next level. He just has to get more reliant on his pass-rushing moves. Detroit desperately needs help on the outside of its defensive line.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. Something tells me Tom Coughlin, Doug Marrone and Co. will like the vast experience Lock got in the SEC. He has the arm and pocket presence to be a franchise quarterback.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. Tampa Bay's secondary needs length. Oruwariye is a tall, long, plus athlete at the position ready to start on the outside in the NFL.

8. Buffalo Bills

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. The Bills have to fortify their offensive line to boost the run game and give Josh Allen enough time for downfield routes to develop. Williams is as NFL-ready as they come at the tackle position.

9. New York Giants

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. I don't think Dave Gettleman will be able to help himself with all the defensive line talent in this class. Oliver can be a tremendous pass-rusher for the Giants next to some good, young talent.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma. Is Ford a guard or tackle at the next level? I can see the Bengals starting him at right tackle. He's huge at 6-foot-4 and close to 340 pounds with light feet and outstanding balance.

11. Carolina Panthers

Zach Allen, EDGE, Boston College. Allen will mostly play on the outside in the NFL but at 6-foot-5 and close to 290 pounds, he can beat guards with quickness on the interior too.

12. Denver Broncos

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida. After the Paxton Lynch disaster, I can't see John Elway taking a chance on a quarterback like Dwayne Haskins who comes with risk because of his lack of experience. In this scenario, Elway waits on that position but lands a dancing bear to play either left or right tackle.

13. Atlanta Falcons

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson. Dan Quinn could use Wilkins anywhere on the defensive line and ask him to carry out an assortment of responsibilities.

14. Green Bay Packers

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. Polite is a top-flight stand-up outside linebacker prospect who's ready to be deployed in passing situations and beat NFL offensive tackles with speed, bend, and counter moves on the edge.

15. Washington Redskins

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. The Redskins have to rebuild their secondary. Williams can stick with any receiver of any size because of his length and athleticism combination.

16. Cleveland Browns

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. Dream come true for the Browns, as Harry falls into their lap and instantly assumes the No. 1 receiver spot for Baker Mayfield. Harry is big and a superb high-pointer.

17. Miami Dolphins

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State. Burns showed in 2018 that with more weight he can be a super-disruptive speed-rusher on the outside. He's the type of player the Dolphins need, especially with Cameron Wake near the end of his illustrious career.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin. Benzschawel has the power and fundamentals to start and thrive at the guard spot as a rookie. He's precisely what the Vikings need.

19. Philadelphia Eagles

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. Little has rare athleticism for the tackle spot and could be molded into the perfect Jason Peters replacement in Philly.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. Baker doesn't have requisite size or speed but is athletic and fully aware when the ball arrives. The Steelers need to add some young playmakers to their secondary.

21. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)

Devin White, LB, LSU. White flies all over the field and can shed blocks but isn't necessarily quick recognizing what's happening in front of him and is an inconsistent tackler.

22. Tennessee Titans

Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion. With Harold Landry and Ximines, the Titans would have their edge-rusher duo of the future after getting years of quality contributions from Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan.

23. Indianapolis Colts

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. Frank Reich and Andrew Luck have done a marvelous job getting the most out of Colts receiver group, but how about getting T.Y. Hilton a legit complement? Harmon is a big, contested-catch, back-shoulder wideout.

24. Baltimore Ravens

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State. It's time for the Ravens to build around Lamar Jackson. Butler is a 6-foot-6 rebounder with plus long speed and balance with the ball in the hands.

25. Seattle Seahawks

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. No more projects on the offensive line for the Seahawks, especially early in the draft. Risner is a redshirt senior with a ton of experience. He's a strong, sturdy right tackle with quick feet, a mean streak, and impressive recovery skills.

26. Houston Texans

Terronne Prescod, OG, NC State. The Texans simply have to add more talent to their offensive line, regardless of position. Prescod is an athletic, compact interior blocker who thrives in pass-protection and is excellent in the stretch run game.

27. New England Patriots

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. A bit of a fall for Lawrence, but the Patriots have no problems taking him at this stage of the first round. He can be a run-plugger who also threatens the quarterback on pass plays in New England.

28. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. How about some downfield speed for Derek Carr? Brown has freaky jets and can run a variety of routes for the Raiders. He's not a slot-only wideout either.

29. Los Angeles Chargers

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame. The Chargers need more bulk inside on their defensive line. Tillery is a tall but disruptive force with heavy hands and a high motor.

30. Los Angeles Rams

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State. The Rams have to plan for the future at center with John Sullivan in the twilight of his career. Bradbury is a supreme athlete for the center spot and nasty in one-on-one situations.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Kris Boyd, CB, Texas. Boyd is a feisty outside cornerback with springy athleticism and plus ball skills. He'll fit right in with the Chiefs, a team in desperate need of an alpha secondary member outside of Eric Berry.

32. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans)

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa. The Packers could use another quality pass-catcher, especially with Randall Cobb ready to hit free agency. Fant is essentially a big, athletic receiver.