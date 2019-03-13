2019 NFL Mock Draft: Packers get Aaron Rodgers a big target after making free-agency splash, four QBs go early

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

This looks like a move made to sell tickets. It's one that would define the franchise for a decade.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

With the Cardinals taking Murray, the 49ers would end up with the best pass rusher and player in the class in Bosa.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

The Jets have been active in free agency, and here they keep adding with Williams, the best interior player in the draft.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

The Raiders improved the offense in free agency, but now must focus on improving the defensive front in the draft. Allen would address the edge rush.



Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

They have to improve their outside rush. Landing the combine star would do that.



Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

They have to get a quarterback at some point to take over for Eli Manning. So they land the best one in this class.



Jawaan Taylor, T, Florida

After landing Nick Foles at quarterback, they now need to fix the offense around him. Taylor would be a Day One starter on the right side with the release of Jeremy Parnell.



Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

They have to liven up the pass rush, even after landing Trey Flowers from New England. It's just not good enough right now. Burn is coming off a great combine.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

The fact they thought about trading to get Antonio Brown tells you how they need to address the position. Metcalf was amazing at the combine and would give Josh Allen a big, fast target.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

I still don't see them passing on a young quarterback. Joe Flacco is a stopgap player.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

He played tackle in college, but many see him inside on the next level. The Bengals have needs at both spots.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

After landing two edge rushers and a safety in free agency, the Packers can focus on landing the best tight end in this class. Aaron Rodgers would love this.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

I had him here in my last mock and I will keep him in this spot. He might go higher than this, but if he doesn't the Dolphins should pounce.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

They have dominant inside player from Clemson in Grady Jarrett, so why not add another? Wilkins was impressive on a good defensive line.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

They have Colt McCoy and now Case Keenum, but neither is the long-term answer. So they take Jones a little higher than most think he will go to get a young arm in the group.

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Their pass rush wasn't as good last season, and it really hurt the defense. With Julius Peppers retiring, they need to add some young edge players.

Devin White, LB, LSU

Their linebackers need to be upgraded and this kid can fly. He would give them a nice three-down player.

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

They have to get better up front and Ford would offer versatility. He was a college tackle who would move inside.

Jachai Polite, DE, Florida

I know he flopped at the combine, but his tape is too good to let him fall out of the first round. The Titans badly need a pass rusher, and he could provide that in a big way.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

They have to upgrade their corner position. They could go for a receiver here after losing Antonio Brown, but that's not their style.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

They need to give Russell Wilson a nice weapon to create issues in the middle of the field. Fant is a heck of a receiving tight end.



Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

They need to upgrade the running back position. Jacobs is the class of the position in this draft.

Andre Dillard, T, Washington State

If they don't fix their tackle position, they won't be a real playoff contender. Dillard can do that with his smooth ability to protect the backside of Deshaun Watson.

From Chicago Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

After taking Allen with their first pick, they add a big end with their next pick. Gary tested well, but his play was down some last season.



Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

He tore is ACL in January, but he has top-10 value. The Eagles signed Malik Jackson, so they can bee patient with Simmons.

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Taking a power player inside is a must for the Colts. They have to get bigger and stronger and Lawrence would do that.

From Dallas Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

They complete the defensive trifecta by taking a player at inside linebacker. Bush would upgrade a bad linebacker spot.

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

They have to get better up front and have some free agents there. Tillery would be able to come in and maybe start right away.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

With Steven Nelson likely gone in free agency, the Chiefs need a corner. Baker didn't test well, but he plays faster than his 40 time.

From New Orleans Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

He can play both nickel and safety, but I think he's safety who can cover a lot of ground.

Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State

With Ndamukong Suh on his way out, they have to get on the line next to Aaron Donald. Jones is a power player who would fit in perfectly.