2019 NFL Mock Draft: Packers take quarterback in Round 1 after Bengals and Giants trade up for QBs
Drew Lock becomes the quarterback to sink in Round 1 after Murray, Haskins, and Jones go inside top 15
Seeing clearly through the smoke on draft week is impossible. And, right now, the smoke is as ubiquitous as at a Phish concert.
Of course by smoke I mean agenda-pushing. Let's call them falsehoods pertaining to seemingly every potential first-round prospect.
Oh, and it's only Tuesday. The smoke will intensify the closer we get to the draft. Are the Raiders really going to surprise with the No. 4 overall pick after sending their scouts home to protect the secrecy of their finalized draft board? Which quarterback will fall? Is Daniel Jones really going in the top half of Round 1?
Who will surprisingly sneak into back of the first round? In regards to the real draft, join us on draft day by streaming our live coverage right here on CBS Sports HQ (or download the CBS Sports app for free on any mobile or connected TV device). You'll get analysis and grades for every pick as it's made and plenty more you'll want to know during the weekend.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa DE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ed Oliver DT
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 4
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 6
Josh Allen LB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 7
Quinnen Williams DT
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 8
Rashan Gary DT
Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jonah Williams OL
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 10
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 12
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 13
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 14
Christian Wilkins DT
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 15
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 16
Brian Burns NONE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 17
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Andre Dillard T
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 18
Garrett Bradbury C
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clelin Ferrell DE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 20
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 21
Juan Thornhill SS
Virginia - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 22
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 23
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 24
From Chicago Bears
Montez Sweat DE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 25
Erik McCoy OL
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jeffery Simmons DT
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 27
From Dallas Cowboys
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 28
Dexter Lawrence DT
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 29
Parris Campbell WR
Ohio State - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 30
From New Orleans Saints
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 31
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jerry Tillery DT
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
