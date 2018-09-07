2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders take Ed Oliver with pick acquired in Khalil Mack trade

Don't lie to yourself. You need a 2019 NFL Mock Draft two days before Week 1 Sunday.

This is the first of many, many mock drafts to come to feed the Internet's insatiable appetite for these educated guess exercises.

If you think your favorite team is picking too high, please note this mock draft order is based on SportsLine's projections before the 2018 season gets underway.

1. Cleveland Browns

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss - The Browns are starting either the talented-but-undrafted rookie free agent Desmond Harrison or former guard Joel Bitonio at left tackle to begin the season. John Dorsey looks to fortify that important position with Little, who was a monster recruit and has been a star as Ole Miss' left tackle.

2. Arizona Cardinals

Jonah Williams, LT, Alabama - Aaaand we're back to the 2013 Draft when offensive linemen went No. 1 and No. 2 overall. Williams is a powerful technician and gives Arizona some positional versatility. However, he's picked here to fix the offensive line issue that's plagued the Cardinals for a while.

3. Buffalo Bills

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State - With Jerry Hughes now 30 and Shaq Lawson not necessarily a player the Bills can rely on to be a consistently contributing bookend, they snag the uber-talented, refined Bosa here. He's looked like a top-3 pick since last season.

4. New York Jets

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson - The Jets could look for pass-catchers to help Sam Darnold in free agency, yet the club's most glaring issue is a lack of edge-rushing talent. Ferrell has the natural skill set -- and has shown flashes in college -- of being a future All Pro.

5. Oakland Raiders (via Bears)

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston - The Raiders use one of the prized picks they received in the Khalil Mack deal to land a defender similarly gifted to that of Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Jon Gruden can't pass on Oliver here, and he'd create a dangerous duo on the inside next to Maurice Hurst.

6. Miami Dolphins

Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State - To fill the hole on the interior left by the departure of Ndamukong Suh, the Dolphins decide on Jones, a hybrid, pass-rushing specialist with a variety of counter moves and plenty of burst to the quarterback.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State - GM Jason Licht spent the 2018 offseason rebuilding Tampa Bay's defensive line. It's time he focuses on the left tackle position. Donovan Smith simply hasn't been good enough. Risner is a fundamentally sound blocker with a strong grip.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Devin White, LB, LSU - White's upside is through the roof, simply because he's a different animal athletically. He needs to clean up his tackling issues and diagnose faster, but the tools are there for him to be the quarterback of an NFL defense for a decade.

9. Washington Redskins

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State - The Redskins haven't gotten a ton of return from their 2016 first-round investment in Josh Doctson, but a lot of that has been due to injury. With Harry in the fold, Washington would have two colossal high-pointers on the outside for Alex Smith.

10. New York Giants

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri - With Eli set to be 38 and in the final season of his deal in 2019, the Giants go quarterback here. GM Dave Gettleman was in Carolina for years with Cam Newton, and Lock has a comparably explosive -- if not better -- arm.

11. Denver Broncos

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon - Even if Case Keenum plays close to as efficiently as he did in Minnesota a season ago, he's not the long-term answer in Denver. Herbert is big, athletic, and throws with decisiveness well beyond his years.

12. Detroit Lions

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State - Given Ziggy Ansah's uncertain future in Detroit, GM Bob Quinn addresses the edge-rusher spot with Burns, a lanky, springy defensive end with a growing arsenal of pass-rushing moves.

13. Seattle Seahawks

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan - Gary just seems like the type of player Pete Carroll would adore ... he can play any defensive line spot, and he's a super athlete.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU - The Colts addressed the defensive side of the ball in the 2018 draft but ignored the secondary. Williams is a ballhawk with plus physical traits who's primed to put up big numbers this season.

15. Tennessee Titans

Ross Pierschbacher, OL, Alabama - The center and guard position are weak for Tennessee, and Pierschbacher is a wide, impressive mover with experience at those two spots.

16. Oakland Raiders

Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame - Coney understands where he needs to be on seemingly every snap, and he gets there in a hurry. He's a reliable tackler and solid cover man, too. The Raiders need a leader at linebacker. They get that with the Notre Dame star.

17. Baltimore Ravens

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College - Terrell Suggs has been an ageless wonder for the Ravens, but he'll be 37 in 2019, and he's entering the last year of his contract this season. Allen is a power run-stopper with the length and motor to be a quality pass-rusher on the edge.

18. Kansas City Chiefs

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Lawrence is a rare specimen for being close to 350 pounds. Despite his mammoth size, he actually has enough quickness to be a steady pass-rushing force in the NFL. He'll fit right in next to Chris Jones in Kansas City.

19. Dallas Cowboys

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss - Brown is ridiculous after the catch, and at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds with surprisingly twitchiness, he's a matchup problem. He and Michael Gallup will be a productive one-two punch in Dallas for years to come.

20. San Francisco 49ers

Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo - Johnson's 6-2 and has a well-rounded game. He's deceptively fast down the field, consistently wins in traffic, and morphs into a running back with the ball in his hands.

21. Houston Texans

Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin - The Texans have to do more team-building-wise to protect Deshaun Watson. Benzschawel is a road-grader up front and is more physically capable than the typical Wisconsin lineman.

22. Carolina Panthers

David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin - Wisconsin isn't necessarily known for sending high-quality athletes up front to the NFL, but Edwards is a fluid mover who plays with plenty of power at the point of attack.

23. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ryan Finley, QB, NC State - By 2019, the Jaguars need to move on from Blake Bortles. Finley is a vastly experienced pocket passer who throws with impressive accuracy and anticipation.

24. Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson - The Chargers have the horses on the outside in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Corey Liuget has been a steady performer for the organization, but he'll be 29 in 2019. Wilkins is a well-coached two-gapper who has the athleticism to win when asked to get upfield too.

25. Green Bay Packers from Saints

Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky - Allen doesn't have a well-established contingent of pass-rushing moves on the outside he can rely on, but he's a tall, plus athlete with a ferocious motor and experience as a stand-up, rush-linebacker. Sounds good to Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Michael Deiter, OG, Wisconsin - After time on the edge, Deiter was told by some NFL scouts to return to school and kick inside to guard. The guard spot the weak link on Atlanta's mostly solid offensive front.

27. Los Angeles Rams

Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming - The biggest hole on the Rams roster lies at edge-rusher. Granderson is a strong, physically imposing defensive end who knows how to utilize his hands to beat offensive tackles.

28. Minnesota Vikings

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma - The Vikings have one of the NFL's most fun receiver tandems with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, yet the depth behind those two -- even with Laquon Treadwell waiting in the wings -- is average at best. Brown is an electric downfield and yards-after-the-catch wideout.

29. Green Bay Packers

Ben Powers, OG, Oklahoma - The Packers are set at tackle, but their guards could be upgraded. Powers is an anvil in pass-protection and has enough athleticism to thrive on combo blocks when paving lanes for the running game.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia - Cornerback could be addressed for the Steelers in 2019 with Joe Haden past 30 and Artie Burns not being very consistent. Baker is a lockdown cover man with quality ball skills who's faced stiff competition in the SEC.

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama - Safety isn't a gigantic need for the Eagles, yet the front office would be fine with the rangy Thompson learning from Rodney McLeod and Malcolm Jenkins for a season before stepping into a substantial role.

32. New England Patriots

Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina - The Patriots have a need at receiver, and Samuel is a quick, crafty receiver who'd flourish running option routes in New England with Tom Brady.