2019 NFL Mock Draft: Rams, Vikings add more serious talent, Jaguars look to replace Bortles

The Vikings and Rams gave us a glimpse of the future of the NFL on Thursday Night Football in Week 4 with a dazzling offensive display in Los Angeles' 38-31 win that featured 1,002 total yards.

Neither club has glaring roster needs, but for as good as the Rams are up front, they could use help at the edge-rusher position, and the Vikings would benefit from adding another pass-catching tight end with Kyle Rudolph turning 30 next season.

Realize this mock draft will change many more times, and the same goes for the order of the picks. No need to get riled up about the selections themselves or where your team is slotted to pick. The order is determined by SportsLine's current Super Bowl odds with a few tweaks near the end of Round 1 to simulate alternate picks from each conference.

Looking for a hot new podcast that's your home for all things NFL? Look no further. The Pick Six Podcast with Will Brinson has you covered every weekday morning with new episodes around 30 minutes each. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. The Cardinals offensive line has essentially been in shambles over the past few years, and the early returns on the 2018 group aren't good. D.J. Humphries has simply not lived up to his first-round draft status and Andre Smith isn't a long-term solution at right tackle. Little isn't the perfect prospect but has left tackle size, length, light feet, and enough power to become an ideal blindside protector for Josh Rosen.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. The 49ers are in good shape on defense, but with Joe Staley now 34 years old, it wouldn't be a bad idea for San Francisco to invest in another offensive tackle in the top 10 after picking Mike McGlinchey in 2018. Williams could ultimately move inside to guard but he's been a lockdown tackle -- both right and left -- during his illustrious career at Alabama.

3. Buffalo Bills

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. The Bills pass rush erupted against the Vikings, and Sean McDermott loves going deep along his defensive front to keep his players fresh. Bosa would be an exquisite understudy to Jerry Hughes as a rookie. The Ohio State star can win with speed, power, bend, or pass-rushing moves

4. New York Jets

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. The Jets are a shade under the current league-wide average in defensive pressure rate (32.5 percent vs. 32.9 percent) through three games, and they could use more edge-rushing talent. Ferrell is a big, long, fluid mover with impressive burst off the snap.

5. Oakland Raiders

Devin White, LB, LSU. With the top two outside pass-rushers off the board, the Raiders go to their second-biggest need on defense, which is at linebacker. Jon Gruden sees some Derrick Brooks in the ultra-twitchy, speed-based game of White.

6. Seattle Seahawks

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. This may seem early for Risner, yet he's one of the most polished offensive tackles in the country. He's certainly not a developmental type the Seahawks have seen fail in Seattle in recent years.

7. Indianapolis Colts

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. You want to know something ... the Colts defense has actually been good to begin the year, currently sitting at No. 12 in Football Outsiders' defensive DVOA. And they've seemingly picked 425 offensive linemen in the early rounds of the past few drafts to help Andrew Luck. How about adding more defensive help to potentially turn this group into one of the better units in the AFC? Oliver is instantly one of the most athletic interior defensive linemen in the NFL but will have to prove himself as a consistent pass-rusher.

8. Detroit Lions

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. Gary has been miscast as an edge-only player at Michigan despite having near identical measurements to Dre'Mont Jones of the rival Buckeyes, who predominately plays inside. In Detroit under Matt Patricia, the immensely talented Gary can move up and down the line and disrupt on all three downs.

9. Dallas Cowboys

D.K Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. It's not crazy to envision a scenario in which the 6-foot-4 Metcalf is picked ahead of his more established teammate A.J. Brown. Metcalf has proven to be able to consistently win on the outside, and he can really stretch the field at his size. Look, slot receivers are essentially starters today, but some teams might still devalue them. The Cowboys would love a speedy, big-bodied wideout for Dak Prescott.

10. Houston Texans

Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma. The Texans make it four offensive tackles in the first top 10 picks, which isn't crazy because 2019 is shaping up to be the best offensive tackle class in a long time. Evans is your typical Oklahoma mauler who has the nuanced footwork to flourish as a pass-protector.

11. Cleveland Browns

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. Unchanged from a week ago, and it's a pick I'll be a huge fan of for a while. Looking at the Browns roster, the biggest lack of depth comes at the receiver spot. Harry is an alpha, No. 1 receiver with a sizable frame, contested-catch ability, and wiggle in space.

12. Washington Redskins

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. It's time for the Redskins to start planning for life after Josh Norman in their secondary. Not that Norman's going anywhere right now, but he is turning 31 in December. With Kendall Fuller a key piece of the Alex Smith trade, the Redskins turn to a long corner with springy athleticism in Williams from LSU.

13. New York Giants

Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame. In this scenario, the Giants aren't able to address their obvious No. 1 need -- offensive tackle -- so instead they jump to the other side of the ball and add a smart, refined linebacker in Coney who is a stalwart against the run and has good coverage skills.

14. Cincinnati Bengals

Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State. Major steal here for the Bengals, who add even more polished talent to their already deep defensive line. Jones is the best pure pass-rushing defensive tackle in this class.

15. Tennessee Titans

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Lawrence is the rare 6-4, 350-pound defensive tackle who provides legitimate pass rush. He'd be a fun addition next to the one-gap penetrating Jurrell Casey.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. Although he doesn't bring size to the secondary, the Buccaneers are thrilled to land Baker here, a productive SEC corner who can stick with with smaller, quicker receivers in the NFL.

17. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)

Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming. Granderson is a power-rusher with heavy hands and a high motor. He and Arden Key will be quite the young, menacing edge-rushing duo for the Raiders.

18. Carolina Panthers

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. Even with the addition of Eric Reid, the Panthers have a serious long-term need at safety. Thompson is a smooth mover with excellent range and a willingness to fly downhill to make an impact against the run every game.

19. Miami Dolphins

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. Somewhat of a slide for Brown, but the Dolphins are glad to have him here just inside the Top 20. He's a yards-after-the-catch dynamo with strong hands who already has an NFL body.

20. Denver Broncos

Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama. The Broncos could use an infusion of young talent along the inside portion of their defensive line. Davis can play at the five-technique position or rush the passer from the inside in nickel situations.

21. Baltimore Ravens

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford. The Ravens did admirable work in the offseason to boost the production of their receiver group, and Arcega-Whiteside would give Joe Flacco a dangerous red-zone threat.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. If the Chargers could draft immunity to injuries, they'd gladly do that. With that not being an option in reality, they settle for an athletic, strong-armed quarterback to plan for the future after Philip Rivers calls it quits.

23. Atlanta Falcons

Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin. The Badgers star is a tall, powerful interior blocker with some of the lightest feet among guards in the country. He'd be a welcomed addition to the Falcons front.

24. Green Bay Packers

David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin. Back-to-back Badgers, and this one stays local. Edwards is more gifted athletically than your average, mauling Wisconsin linemen and can start as a swing tackle or even play guard before stepping in for Bryan Bulaga at right tackle.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. The 6-1, 200-pound corner has outstanding click-and-close ability and finds the football down the field. The Steelers absolutely need to address the cornerback position early in the 2019 Draft.

26. Philadelphia Eagles

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. The Eagles would love to incorporate the speedy Brown into their RPO game, which he certainly has plenty of experience with at Oklahoma.

27. Green Bay Packers

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State. Back to the defense with the second first-round pick for Green Bay with Burns, a long, twitchy athlete with some rawness but loads of potential to his game.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. The Jaguars decide to replace Blake Bortles with the strong-armed Lock, who isn't afraid to make any throw in any situation.

29. Minnesota Vikings

Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford. With Kyle Rudolph set to enter the final year of his contract in 2019, the Vikings snag the most threatening, seam-stretching tight end in this class in Smith, who has reliable hands and routinely wins in contested-catch situations.

30. New England Patriots

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson. Wilkins isn't a lock to go in Round 1 at this point, but he has shown more pass-rushing prowess this season than he did in 2017. He's a plus athlete too and knows how to beat blocks against the run.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. Can't change this pick from a week ago. Simmons and Chris Jones would be tremendous on Kansas City's defensive line, and the Chiefs need more talent up front on that side of the ball.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State. Another pick from a week ago that makes too much sense to change at this point. Sweat can play high yet is a dynamic edge-rusher who can convert speed-to-power and use counter moves en route to the quarterback.