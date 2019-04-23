2019 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks take Frank Clark replacement at No. 29 before Packers add Round 1 quarterback

Round 1 - Pick 1 Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS Projected Team

Arizona Cardinals PROSPECT RNK

7 POSITION RNK

1 PAYDS

4361 RUYDS

1001 INTS

7 TDS

54 Yes, I do think there's been some discussion this week about whether or not the Cardinals should pick Murray. But this is still the most likely scenario and, on paper, a great fit with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Nick Bosa DE Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS Projected Team

San Francisco 49ers PROSPECT RNK

1 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

14 TFL

6 SACKS

4 FF

1 This is really the only slam dunk pairing in the top 10. Even though he'd be the fourth defensive lineman the 49ers have taken in the last five Round 1s, he rounds out the group up front opposite newly acquired Dee Ford.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ed Oliver DT Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS Projected Team

New York Jets PROSPECT RNK

4 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

54 TFL

14.5 SACKS

3 PD

2 Edge is a greater need for the Jets, and they'd love to trade out. In this scenario, they can't get a good enough deal to move out, so they instead go with Oliver to pair with Leonard Williams inside.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Devin White LB LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

5 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

123 TFL

12 SACKS

3 PD

6 Would this be considered enough of a 'surprise' at No. 4? White would be the immediate quarterback of Oakland's defense, and you better believe Jon Gruden would love his speed at the second level.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS Projected Team

Cincinnati Bengals PROSPECT RNK

12 POSITION RNK

2 PAYDS

4831 RUYDS

108 INTS

8 TDS

54 The Bengals get aggressive in finding a future franchis QB with their new head coach Zac Taylor. The Bucs would seriously consider Quinnen Williams or Josh Allen here but instead pick up more early picks.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Josh Allen LB Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

3 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

88 TFL

21.5 SACKS

17 FF

5 The Giants need to address the edge spot after trading Olivier Vernon this offseason. In this scenario, they're ecstatic he's still available at No. 6 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Quinnen Williams DT Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS Projected Team

Jacksonville Jaguars PROSPECT RNK

2 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

71 TFL

19.5 SACKS

8 PD

1 Doug Marrone, Tom Coughlin, and Dave Caldwell remember how vital their defensive line when the team was a few minutes away from playing in the Super Bowl. Williams, to some, is the best prospect in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rashan Gary DT Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS Projected Team

Detroit Lions PROSPECT RNK

9 POSITION RNK

3 TACKLES

88 TFL

6.5 SACKS

3.5 FF

0 Gary, like splash free-agent signee Trey Flowers, can disrupt from anywhere on the defensive line in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jonah Williams T Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS Projected Team

Buffalo Bills PROSPECT RNK

13 POSITION RNK

2 Williams has ties to current Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who had the same position with the Crimson Tide in 2017. The Alabama blocker is the type of prepared, high character guy Sean McDermott likes.

Round 1 - Pick 10 T.J. Hockenson TE Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS Projected Team

Denver Broncos PROSPECT RNK

10 POSITION RNK

1 REC

49 REYDS

760 YDS/REC

15.5 TDS

7 Joe Flacco often relied on his tight ends in Baltimore and the Broncos have to get better at that position. Hockenson would fit awesomely in Denver and provide a boost to the run game thanks to his blocking prowess.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals Devin Bush LB Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS Projected Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers PROSPECT RNK

11 POSITION RNK

2 TACKLES

66 TFL

8.5 SACKS

4.5 PD

4 Amazing draft-board maneuvering from the Buccaneers here. They move out of No. 5 overall and still get Bush, another blisteringly fast linebackers to man the middle of their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Noah Fant TE Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

20 POSITION RNK

2 REC

39 REYDS

519 YDS/REC

13.3 TDS

7 Fant is a dangerous seam-stretcher who can win in contested-catch situations with relative ease. He'd be an instant-impact player with Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Daniel Jones QB Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS Projected Team

New York Giants PROSPECT RNK

39 POSITION RNK

4 PAYDS

2674 RUYDS

319 INTS

9 TDS

25 At the start of their rebuild, the Dolphins would love to accumulate future draft picks. As for the Giants, they'd land a top defensive prospect and Dave Gettleman's guy in Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Wilkins DT Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Atlanta Falcons PROSPECT RNK

19 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

51 TFL

14 SACKS

5.5 PD

2 The Falcons must get more stout on the inside of their defensive line, and Wilkins would be the perfect complement to Grady Jarrett.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS Projected Team

Washington Redskins PROSPECT RNK

29 POSITION RNK

2 REC

75 REYDS

1318 YDS/REC

17.6 TDS

10 Brown would add a much-needed speed/deep threat to the receiver group in Washington. He be useful out of the slot too, a position that needs a serious weapon after Jamison Crowder signed with the Jets in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Brian Burns NONE Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS Projected Team

Carolina Panthers PROSPECT RNK

14 POSITION RNK

4 TACKLES

52 TFL

15.5 SACKS

10 FF

3 Burns needs to continue to add weight, but he has the natural pass-rushing talent to be a superstar. The Panthers address one of their most glaring needs here.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Andre Dillard T Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS Projected Team

Miami Dolphins PROSPECT RNK

15 POSITION RNK

3 Yes, the Dolphins just picked up the fifth-year option on 2016 first-round Laremy Tunsil. But that doesn't mean he'll be around past 2020. They simply can't pass on Dillard to protect their eventual franchise QB.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Garrett Bradbury C NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS Projected Team

Minnesota Vikings PROSPECT RNK

22 POSITION RNK

5 The Vikings are another team in need of a talent infusion up front, and Bradbury is an ultra-athletic center capable of carrying out difficult blocks on the move and across gaps.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Clelin Ferrell DE Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS Projected Team

Tennessee Titans PROSPECT RNK

17 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

55 TFL

20 SACKS

11.5 FF

3 Ferrell is a long, heavy, and athletic edge rusher with an improving collection of pass-rushing moves. He's what the doctor ordered for the Titans.

Round 1 - Pick 20 D.K. Metcalf WR Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Pittsburgh Steelers PROSPECT RNK

18 POSITION RNK

1 REC

26 REYDS

569 YDS/REC

21.9 TDS

5 HELLO. Arguably the most polarizing offensive non-quarterback in this class lands to help replace Antonio Brown. Awesome fit with Ben Roethlisberger's downfield prowess.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Juan Thornhill SS Virginia - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

49 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

98 INT

6 PD

7 FF

0 Thornhill is a rangy center fielder with impressive size and serious range. His tremendous combine is likely to have piqued the interest of GM John Schneider.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cody Ford OL Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS Projected Team

Baltimore Ravens PROSPECT RNK

16 POSITION RNK

4 The Ravens wants to overwhelm teams with an old-school running attack in a new-school passing area. Ford would add more power to an already solid offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Greedy Williams CB LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS Projected Team

Houston Texans PROSPECT RNK

25 POSITION RNK

1 TACKLES

33 INTS

2 PD

9 FF

0 Williams could go earlier than this, yet his combine measurements were a little disappointing, and there's always a stunning draft-day slide for a perceived top prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 24 From From Chicago Bears Montez Sweat DE Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

8 POSITION RNK

3 TACKLES

53 TFL

14.5 SACKS

12 FF

1 Last year, Jon Gruden took Maurice Hurst despite some teams' concerns over his heart condition. Sweat could slide because of a heart condition too. The Raiders seem like a team willing to stop that slide.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Erik McCoy OL Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS Projected Team

Philadelphia Eagles PROSPECT RNK

41 POSITION RNK

9 The Eagles have long had one of the league's best offensive lines. Infusing it with some talented youth would be a shrewd decision from GM Howie Roseman.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jeffery Simmons DT Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS Projected Team

Indianapolis Colts PROSPECT RNK

24 POSITION RNK

6 TACKLES

63 TFL

18 SACKS

2 PD

4 Simmons is too talented to fall out of Round 1, and for a playoff-caliber club like the Colts, they'd be fine if he's not ready to step onto the field at 100 percent until November.

Round 1 - Pick 27 From From Dallas Cowboys Josh Jacobs RB Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS Projected Team

Oakland Raiders PROSPECT RNK

27 POSITION RNK

1 RUYDS

640 YDS/ATT

5.3 REYDS

247 TDS

15 The Raiders seem like the only team willing to draft Jacobs in Round 1, and they do have a big need at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Chargers PROSPECT RNK

21 POSITION RNK

5 TACKLES

36 TFL

7 SACKS

1.5 PD

3 A gigantic defensive tackle with some pass-rushing ability between Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa should sound good to all Chargers fans.

Round 1 - Pick 29 From From Kansas City Chiefs Chase Winovich DL Michigan - Sr - 6'3 / 256 LBS Projected Team

Seattle Seahawks PROSPECT RNK

58 POSITION RNK

7 TACKLES

59 TFL

15.5 SACKS

5 FF

0 The Seahawks stay 'on brand' with their love of plus athletes. And Winovich proved at the combine he's an upper-level athlete. He has a decent repertoire of pass-rushing moves and a non-stop motor too. Cheap replacement for Clark.

Round 1 - Pick 30 From From New Orleans Saints Drew Lock QB Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS Projected Team

Green Bay Packers PROSPECT RNK

23 POSITION RNK

3 PAYDS

3498 RUYDS

175 INTS

8 TDS

34 Lock as the big faller of the quarterback group? It could happen. And Packers fans would be scratching their heads with this pick. But it'd be a decently prudent one for new GM Brian Gutekunst.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Chris Lindstrom OL Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS Projected Team

Los Angeles Rams PROSPECT RNK

32 POSITION RNK

7 The Rams have to reconstruct the offensive line after losing Rodger Saffold. Lindstrom proved his worth as a tackle at Boston College before kicking inside as a senior and proving to be an athletic, mauling guard.