2019 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks take Frank Clark replacement at No. 29 before Packers add Round 1 quarterback

Drew Lock becomes the quarterback to sink in Round 1 after Murray, Haskins, and Jones go inside top 15

Seeing clearly through the smoke on draft week is impossible. And, right now, the smoke is as ubiquitous as at a Phish concert. 

Of course by smoke I mean agenda-pushing. Let's call them falsehoods pertaining to seemingly every potential first-round prospect. 

Oh, and it's only Tuesday. The smoke will intensify the closer we get to the draft. Are the Raiders really going to surprise with the No. 4 overall pick after sending their scouts home to protect the secrecy of their finalized draft board? Which quarterback will fall? Is Daniel Jones really going in the top half of Round 1? 

Who will surprisingly sneak into back of the first round?

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Kyler Murray QB
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'10 / 207 LBS
Projected Team
Arizona Cardinals 		PROSPECT RNK
7 		POSITION RNK
1
PAYDS
4361 		RUYDS
1001 		INTS
7 		TDS
54
Yes, I do think there's been some discussion this week about whether or not the Cardinals should pick Murray. But this is still the most likely scenario and, on paper, a great fit with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Nick Bosa DE
Ohio State - Jr - 6'4 / 266 LBS
Projected Team
San Francisco 49ers 		PROSPECT RNK
1 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
14 		TFL
6 		SACKS
4 		FF
1
This is really the only slam dunk pairing in the top 10. Even though he'd be the fourth defensive lineman the 49ers have taken in the last five Round 1s, he rounds out the group up front opposite newly acquired Dee Ford.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ed Oliver DT
Houston - Jr - 6'2 / 287 LBS
Projected Team
New York Jets 		PROSPECT RNK
4 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
54 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
3 		PD
2
Edge is a greater need for the Jets, and they'd love to trade out. In this scenario, they can't get a good enough deal to move out, so they instead go with Oliver to pair with Leonard Williams inside.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Devin White LB
LSU - Jr - 6'0 / 237 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
5 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
123 		TFL
12 		SACKS
3 		PD
6
Would this be considered enough of a 'surprise' at No. 4? White would be the immediate quarterback of Oakland's defense, and you better believe Jon Gruden would love his speed at the second level.
Round 1 - Pick 5
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dwayne Haskins QB
Ohio State - Soph - 6'3 / 231 LBS
Projected Team
Cincinnati Bengals 		PROSPECT RNK
12 		POSITION RNK
2
PAYDS
4831 		RUYDS
108 		INTS
8 		TDS
54
The Bengals get aggressive in finding a future franchis QB with their new head coach Zac Taylor. The Bucs would seriously consider Quinnen Williams or Josh Allen here but instead pick up more early picks.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Josh Allen LB
Kentucky - Sr - 6'5 / 262 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
3 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
88 		TFL
21.5 		SACKS
17 		FF
5
The Giants need to address the edge spot after trading Olivier Vernon this offseason. In this scenario, they're ecstatic he's still available at No. 6 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Quinnen Williams DT
Alabama - Soph - 6'3 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Jacksonville Jaguars 		PROSPECT RNK
2 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
71 		TFL
19.5 		SACKS
8 		PD
1
Doug Marrone, Tom Coughlin, and Dave Caldwell remember how vital their defensive line when the team was a few minutes away from playing in the Super Bowl. Williams, to some, is the best prospect in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Rashan Gary DT
Michigan - Jr - 6'4 / 277 LBS
Projected Team
Detroit Lions 		PROSPECT RNK
9 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
88 		TFL
6.5 		SACKS
3.5 		FF
0
Gary, like splash free-agent signee Trey Flowers, can disrupt from anywhere on the defensive line in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jonah Williams T
Alabama - Jr - 6'4 / 302 LBS
Projected Team
Buffalo Bills 		PROSPECT RNK
13 		POSITION RNK
2
Williams has ties to current Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who had the same position with the Crimson Tide in 2017. The Alabama blocker is the type of prepared, high character guy Sean McDermott likes.
Round 1 - Pick 10
T.J. Hockenson TE
Iowa - Soph - 6'5 / 251 LBS
Projected Team
Denver Broncos 		PROSPECT RNK
10 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
49 		REYDS
760 		YDS/REC
15.5 		TDS
7
Joe Flacco often relied on his tight ends in Baltimore and the Broncos have to get better at that position. Hockenson would fit awesomely in Denver and provide a boost to the run game thanks to his blocking prowess.
Round 1 - Pick 11
  Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Devin Bush LB
Michigan - Jr - 5'11 / 234 LBS
Projected Team
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 		PROSPECT RNK
11 		POSITION RNK
2
TACKLES
66 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
4.5 		PD
4
Amazing draft-board maneuvering from the Buccaneers here. They move out of No. 5 overall and still get Bush, another blisteringly fast linebackers to man the middle of their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Noah Fant TE
Iowa - Jr - 6'4 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
20 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
39 		REYDS
519 		YDS/REC
13.3 		TDS
7
Fant is a dangerous seam-stretcher who can win in contested-catch situations with relative ease. He'd be an instant-impact player with Aaron Rodgers.
Round 1 - Pick 13
  Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Daniel Jones QB
Duke - Jr - 6'5 / 221 LBS
Projected Team
New York Giants 		PROSPECT RNK
39 		POSITION RNK
4
PAYDS
2674 		RUYDS
319 		INTS
9 		TDS
25
At the start of their rebuild, the Dolphins would love to accumulate future draft picks. As for the Giants, they'd land a top defensive prospect and Dave Gettleman's guy in Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Christian Wilkins DT
Clemson - Sr - 6'3 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Atlanta Falcons 		PROSPECT RNK
19 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
51 		TFL
14 		SACKS
5.5 		PD
2
The Falcons must get more stout on the inside of their defensive line, and Wilkins would be the perfect complement to Grady Jarrett.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Marquise Brown WR
Oklahoma - Jr - 5'9 / 166 LBS
Projected Team
Washington Redskins 		PROSPECT RNK
29 		POSITION RNK
2
REC
75 		REYDS
1318 		YDS/REC
17.6 		TDS
10
Brown would add a much-needed speed/deep threat to the receiver group in Washington. He be useful out of the slot too, a position that needs a serious weapon after Jamison Crowder signed with the Jets in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Brian Burns NONE
Florida State - Jr - 6'5 / 249 LBS
Projected Team
Carolina Panthers 		PROSPECT RNK
14 		POSITION RNK
4
TACKLES
52 		TFL
15.5 		SACKS
10 		FF
3
Burns needs to continue to add weight, but he has the natural pass-rushing talent to be a superstar. The Panthers address one of their most glaring needs here.
Round 1 - Pick 17
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Andre Dillard T
Washington State - Sr - 6'5 / 315 LBS
Projected Team
Miami Dolphins 		PROSPECT RNK
15 		POSITION RNK
3
Yes, the Dolphins just picked up the fifth-year option on 2016 first-round Laremy Tunsil. But that doesn't mean he'll be around past 2020. They simply can't pass on Dillard to protect their eventual franchise QB.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Garrett Bradbury C
NC State - Sr - 6'3 / 306 LBS
Projected Team
Minnesota Vikings 		PROSPECT RNK
22 		POSITION RNK
5
The Vikings are another team in need of a talent infusion up front, and Bradbury is an ultra-athletic center capable of carrying out difficult blocks on the move and across gaps.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clelin Ferrell DE
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 264 LBS
Projected Team
Tennessee Titans 		PROSPECT RNK
17 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
55 		TFL
20 		SACKS
11.5 		FF
3
Ferrell is a long, heavy, and athletic edge rusher with an improving collection of pass-rushing moves. He's what the doctor ordered for the Titans.
Round 1 - Pick 20
D.K. Metcalf WR
Ole Miss - Soph - 6'3 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Pittsburgh Steelers 		PROSPECT RNK
18 		POSITION RNK
1
REC
26 		REYDS
569 		YDS/REC
21.9 		TDS
5
HELLO. Arguably the most polarizing offensive non-quarterback in this class lands to help replace Antonio Brown. Awesome fit with Ben Roethlisberger's downfield prowess.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Juan Thornhill SS
Virginia - Sr - 6'0 / 205 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
49 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
98 		INT
6 		PD
7 		FF
0
Thornhill is a rangy center fielder with impressive size and serious range. His tremendous combine is likely to have piqued the interest of GM John Schneider.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Cody Ford OL
Oklahoma - Jr - 6'4 / 329 LBS
Projected Team
Baltimore Ravens 		PROSPECT RNK
16 		POSITION RNK
4
The Ravens wants to overwhelm teams with an old-school running attack in a new-school passing area. Ford would add more power to an already solid offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Greedy Williams CB
LSU - Soph - 6'2 / 185 LBS
Projected Team
Houston Texans 		PROSPECT RNK
25 		POSITION RNK
1
TACKLES
33 		INTS
2 		PD
9 		FF
0
Williams could go earlier than this, yet his combine measurements were a little disappointing, and there's always a stunning draft-day slide for a perceived top prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 24
  From Chicago Bears
Montez Sweat DE
Mississippi State - Sr - 6'6 / 260 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
8 		POSITION RNK
3
TACKLES
53 		TFL
14.5 		SACKS
12 		FF
1
Last year, Jon Gruden took Maurice Hurst despite some teams' concerns over his heart condition. Sweat could slide because of a heart condition too. The Raiders seem like a team willing to stop that slide.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Erik McCoy OL
Texas A&M - Jr - 6'4 / 303 LBS
Projected Team
Philadelphia Eagles 		PROSPECT RNK
41 		POSITION RNK
9
The Eagles have long had one of the league's best offensive lines. Infusing it with some talented youth would be a shrewd decision from GM Howie Roseman.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jeffery Simmons DT
Mississippi State - Jr - 6'4 / 301 LBS
Projected Team
Indianapolis Colts 		PROSPECT RNK
24 		POSITION RNK
6
TACKLES
63 		TFL
18 		SACKS
2 		PD
4
Simmons is too talented to fall out of Round 1, and for a playoff-caliber club like the Colts, they'd be fine if he's not ready to step onto the field at 100 percent until November.
Round 1 - Pick 27
  From Dallas Cowboys
Josh Jacobs RB
Alabama - Jr - 5'10 / 220 LBS
Projected Team
Oakland Raiders 		PROSPECT RNK
27 		POSITION RNK
1
RUYDS
640 		YDS/ATT
5.3 		REYDS
247 		TDS
15
The Raiders seem like the only team willing to draft Jacobs in Round 1, and they do have a big need at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Dexter Lawrence DT
Clemson - Jr - 6'4 / 342 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Chargers 		PROSPECT RNK
21 		POSITION RNK
5
TACKLES
36 		TFL
7 		SACKS
1.5 		PD
3
A gigantic defensive tackle with some pass-rushing ability between Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa should sound good to all Chargers fans.
Round 1 - Pick 29
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Chase Winovich DL
Michigan - Sr - 6'3 / 256 LBS
Projected Team
Seattle Seahawks 		PROSPECT RNK
58 		POSITION RNK
7
TACKLES
59 		TFL
15.5 		SACKS
5 		FF
0
The Seahawks stay 'on brand' with their love of plus athletes. And Winovich proved at the combine he's an upper-level athlete. He has a decent repertoire of pass-rushing moves and a non-stop motor too. Cheap replacement for Clark.
Round 1 - Pick 30
  From New Orleans Saints
Drew Lock QB
Missouri - Sr - 6'4 / 228 LBS
Projected Team
Green Bay Packers 		PROSPECT RNK
23 		POSITION RNK
3
PAYDS
3498 		RUYDS
175 		INTS
8 		TDS
34
Lock as the big faller of the quarterback group? It could happen. And Packers fans would be scratching their heads with this pick. But it'd be a decently prudent one for new GM Brian Gutekunst.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Chris Lindstrom OL
Boston College - Sr - 6'4 / 307 LBS
Projected Team
Los Angeles Rams 		PROSPECT RNK
32 		POSITION RNK
7
The Rams have to reconstruct the offensive line after losing Rodger Saffold. Lindstrom proved his worth as a tackle at Boston College before kicking inside as a senior and proving to be an athletic, mauling guard.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jerry Tillery DT
Notre Dame - Sr - 6'6 / 295 LBS
Projected Team
New England Patriots 		PROSPECT RNK
31 		POSITION RNK
7
TACKLES
28 		TFL
8.5 		SACKS
7 		PD
2
After losing Trey Flowers on the free-agent market, the Patriots could be interested in adding a position versatile defensive lineman with active hands. They'd get that here with Tillery.
