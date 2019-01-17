2019 Senior Bowl: Offensive prospects who'll have great value later in 2019 NFL Draft

The 2019 NFL Draft will feature a defensive-heavy class of prospects, and many of the top offensive players are underclassmen.

That means this year's Senior Bowl isn't oozing with first-round picks on the offensive side of the ball. So what? How about zeroing in on some prospects who'll ultimately come with outstanding value later in the draft? Those are always fun to identify.

Keelan Doss, WR, UC Davis

After emerging as a budding star in 2016 with 10 receiving scores, Doss put back-to-back 110-plus catch seasons on his collegiate resume, and he topped 1,300 yards in each of the last two years.

At 6-foot-3 and around 210 pounds, he has an athletic frame that allows him to explode off the line, quickly gain then sustain speed downfield, contort his body to make receptions on inaccurate passes, and morph into a tall running back after the ball is in his hands.

It'll be interesting to monitor how much difficulty Doss' combination of length and athleticism gives the Senior Bowl cornerbacks next week.

Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple

Armstead plays with a lot of controlled power. What I mean by that is he doesn't simply look for contact and lower his head every time he carries the football. When defenders get to him, they bounce off because he runs so hard. Armstead is a north-south back with light feet capable of delivering a quick spin move or efficient jump cut at the second level to make linebackers miss.

He's quicker than fast but sneaks through crevasses in the line between the tackles. Armstead won't hit many 50-yard home runs, but he's a blue-collar runner with deceptive athleticism who can be a quality No. 2 ball-carrier in the NFL because of his vision, wherewithal, and twitchiness.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Dillard needs to get stronger. There's no doubt about that. But he probably got more pass-protection reps than any other left tackle in the country over the past three seasons playing at Washington State, and his amazing athletic gifts allow him to stay under control and extraordinarily balanced essentially every time he's asked to block on a pass play.

He'll likely be tested the most against bull rushes, but if Dillard shows improved anchoring skills in Mobile, the Washington State star will prove his worth as a high-quality value pick in the 2019 class.

Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

All Gaskin did in his four-year career with the Huskies was piece together four-straight 1,200-plus yard seasons with 57 rushing scores at a hefty 5.6 yards per pop.

He may not hit the 200-pound threshold, but Gaskin rarely takes big hits because of his subtle agility in tight quarters and has tremendous balance after absorbing contact. He's another "quicker than fast" back. I won't call him slow down the field though. Gaskin will beat some linebackers to the corner and once he gets there, he can shift it into top gear and get down the field in the hurry.

As his production indicates, Gaskin is simply a natural ball-carrier. He sees lanes before the blocks that open them are delivered, has a low center of gravity, and enough twitch to make dynamic cuts at all levels of the field. I won't be surprised if he's the most impressive back in Mobile.

David Sills, WR, West Virginia

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Sills caught a ridiculous 33 touchdowns over the past two seasons. And while he's somewhat slight of frame, his long-striding style helps him create separation down the field.

While an occasional drop isn't unusual, Sills is an effortless hands-catcher with a gigantic catch radius. He wasn't pressed often in the Big 12, but flashed the ability to win there with hand work and basketball-like crossovers.

Sills could land early on Day 3 and as he takes the first year or so to get stronger and to learn to master running more routes, he could be very useful as a towering field stretcher -- even as a "big slot" -- right away at the NFL level.