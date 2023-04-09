From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd When the Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall, Stroud's odds to be selected first skyrocketed. Reports indicate that Carolina isn't 100 percent sure on who it will take, and I for one believe that. There's no easy choice with Stroud, Young and Richardson, but the Ohio State product is the most polished QB prospect in my mind, and should be able to start Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Texans will select either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Nick Caserio finds his new franchise quarterback.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Trade! The Raiders paid Jimmy G low-end starter money for 2023, but Josh McDaniels isn't done adding quarterbacks just yet. Vegas trades up and scores someone it hopes will star in Sin City for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd The Colts aren't happy with being jumped over by the Raiders, but Will Levis is probably better suited to start Day 1 compared to Richardson. Will he be the better quarterback for years to come? Only time will tell.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Wild. The Seahawks land arguably the best player in the entire draft class just by staying put at No. 5. Remember how Seattle knocked the draft out of the park last year? This is another great start.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Dan Campbell lands a QB kneecap-biter. The Texas Tech product recorded the most pressures in the Big 12 last year with 50 despite missing three games. Wilson had the highest pressure rate in the conference as well (20.7%). Boosting the defense is going to be important for Detroit this offseason.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 7 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals have many holes to fill, especially when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. Arizona is in the market for a legitimate CB1, and Gonzalez can be that guy. He's long and can play man-to-man effectively. Jonathan Gannon saw what elite cornerback play can do for a defense and team at large during his time in Philly.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd It's hard not to fall in love with Witherspoon with how he plays, and Arthur Smith is going to take him here. Maybe he's not the biggest guy, but it's a tough ask to find someone who plays harder than Witherspoon. There's nothing more dangerous than a smart football player who is a hardcore competitor.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Bears need to keep Justin Fields on his feet if they want to find success moving forward. Sure, not all of the sacks he took in 2022 were his offensive line's fault, but everyone agrees additions can be made up front. With Skoronski, the question will be, is he a tackle or guard? Matt Eberflus has some options.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd At 6-foot-5 and north of 270 pounds, Van Ness' college teammates called him "Hercules." He registered a 17.7% pressure rate last season, and should thrive with the rest of the playmakers on the Eagles defense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd One of the Titans' biggest needs this offseason is the offensive line, and that includes replacing Taylor Lewan at left tackle. You may have your questions about Ryan Tannehill, but keeping him upright will allow him to play his best ball.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Carter's fall stops here. He is one of the best players in this class, but it remains to be seen how the off-field issues affect his stock. Carter may drop further than this, but he also may not fall out of the top five. This is one of the biggest questions of the draft. If this indeed happens and Carter falls to Houston, the Texans fanbase will surely be pleased.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets are shooting for the moon with the looming addition of Aaron Rodgers. Giving him all the time he needs to throw the ball is important. This prospective left tackle allowed zero sacks and just eight pressures in 449 pass blocking snaps last season. Jones also ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine this year.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Some may think this is early for Murphy, but I don't have to remind anyone that Belichick has made more surprising picks in the past. I believe Murphy is one of those prospects some coaches look at and believe they can turn into a legitimate star.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Welcome to the Jordan Love era. Here's a prospective No. 1 wideout who could help Green Bay's offense immediately. At No. 15 overall, the Packers could go a number of different directions, but I guess it took Rodgers leaving for Green Bay to go WR in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd I'm hardly the first to mock Porter Jr. to Washington, but I love this potential marriage. A physical, man-coverage player whose best playing days are ahead of him. To keep up with the weapons teams like Dallas and Philly have, Washington needs a stout secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers are going to attempt to take a tackle here in my opinion. Darnell Wright is a legitimate first-round pick, and has been a star since high school. He played both tackle spots and even some right guard during his time in Tennessee, but experts tab him as a right tackle at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Go back to Addison's 2021 season at Pitt. With Kenny Pickett, he caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns! More receiver help for Jared Goff.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Smith is an athlete, and became the heaviest player since 2003 to record a 40"-plus vertical and sub 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He recorded 15 tackles for loss over the last two seasons for the Bulldogs. Only Jalen Carter had more.

Round 1 - Pick 20 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st The Seahawks found two starting tackles in last year's draft. Here's a legitimate starting guard. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Florida Gator was a consensus All-American in 2022, and had the highest PFF grade among offensive guards (88). Giving Geno Smith time to throw the ball and paving running lanes for Kenneth Walker III is important.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st Another weapon for Justin Herbert. Kincaid is a quick, athletic tight end who should be able to make an immediate impact in Year 1.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th I think Banks' combine will bump him into the first round. He's 6-foot, about 200 pounds, and recorded a 42-inch vert and ran a 4.35 40-yard dash in Indy. CBS Sports' pro comparison for Banks is Antonio Cromartie.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st A big playmaker in more ways than one. Upgrading the defense is something that's important for Minnesota this offseason, but so is adding another weapon for Kirk Cousins.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th A fun player who tied for the lowest completion percentage allowed (37%) in the SEC last season. Smith fills a need for the Jags in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 7th The Giants extended Daniel Jones this offseason, and surrounding him with more weapons is important. CBS Sports' pro comparison for Jalin Hyatt is Will Fuller. Maybe he will be a Will Fuller type that can remain healthy. Hyatt was the best wideout in college football last year, a downfield home-run hitter that should find success under Brian Daboll.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Mini Aaron Donald? Maybe that comparison has become a cliche at this point, but you have to love how Kancey plays the position despite his size. Jerry Jones will be intrigued by him. I'm not even sure he will be around at No. 26 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Oh baby. The Bills get a stud running back and didn't have to trade up to get him. Most mocks have Robinson going higher than this, but the ugly truth is that running backs tend not to be valued as much as other positions -- even if he appears to be an absolute stud. I've maintained that the Bills need to add a star running back this offseason, whether in free agency or the draft. I think Robinson would help the Bills in a big way.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd When asked at the combine about potentially playing for the Bengals, Mayer said it would be, "awesome." He's a complete tight end that fills a need for Cincy.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 5th Hooker is an interesting prospect. Some believe he's a top three quarterback in this class, but he's older and coming off of an ACL tear. Turn on the 2022 film and you'll be impressed. It's very possible Hooker goes earlier than this, and I don't know if the Saints would trade up for him. Either way, I think Hooker is going to hear his name called on opening night.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Maybe Branch isn't C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but he is a versatile safety. I think this would be a great match if Branch makes it this long in the first round.