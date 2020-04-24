2020 Day 2 NFL Mock Draft : Giants trade up to start Round 2, Buccaneers land D'Andre Swift, Patriots go QB

There are plenty of offensive skill position players left on the board.

The first round of the 202 NFL Draft came and went and there were certainly a lot of surprises. No one expected the Packers to go with quarterback Jordan Love after trading up in the first round when the expectation was they would be targeting a weapon to provide Aaron Rodgers with in the passing game. After all, Rodgers' window isn't going to open forever and the Packers won 13 games and appeared in the NFC Championship last season. But I digress. It's time to move forward. With the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, let's look ahead to what could transpire on the second day of the draft with a mock that covers the second and third rounds. 

Most of the top running backs remain are still available, as are some explosive receivers like Denzel Mims, K.J. Hamler and Laviska Shenault. 

Get live coverage on every pick, plus instant grades and analysis from our NFL experts. Follow our Live 2020 NFL Draft Tracker now!

OK, let's get to it.

Jump to a specific round in the mock draft
NFL Mock Draft
Round 2
  Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
7th
The Giants love Uche's versatility, and he flies around the corner in obvious passing situations when he's not ranging sideline to sideline against the run. The Bengals move out to get more picks.
  From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
Grant Delpit S
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Colts need to add another playmaker in the secondary, and Delpit has the size and coverage ability to be that guy.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Marlon Davidson DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
51st
POSITION RNK
5th
I could see Matt Patricia being into what the versatile Davidson will bring as a college defensive end who's bulked up to play inside.
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Bengals get Burrow a bookend for Jonah Williams with Jones, a well-rounded blocker with loads of starting experience.
  From Los Angeles Chargers
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Patriots need more help up front getting after the passer, and Baun would give them that because of his burst and bend around the corner. Bill Belichick would love his versatility.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Jaylon Johnson CB
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Panthers stay on the defensive side of the ball and get a nasty, aggressive cornerback with great length in Johnson.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Dolphins added defensive front talent in free agency, but Gross-Matos is too stellar of a specimen to pass on here.
  Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
D'Andre Swift RB
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
As Swift continued to drop, the Buccaneers had to trade up. Offensive weapons galore for Tom Brady. My word.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Browns halt Epenesa's fall and love his intimidating size, power, and versatility.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
Ross Blacklock DL
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jaguars need to add more beef to the defensive line after losing Calais Campbell.
  From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Bears are more than happy to halt Fulton's fall here. He's a super-versatile cornerback prospect with clean film.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Colts draft a speedy, springy wideout in Mims who can make the circus grab in traffic.
  Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
78th
POSITION RNK
10th
The Texans have get more talent at the edge-rusher spot, and Taylor is a big, physical athlete on the outside.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Logan Wilson LB
Wyoming • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
126th
POSITION RNK
9th
Wilson is an ultra-experienced, coverage-specialist with good size for the linebacker spot.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
61st
POSITION RNK
8th
The Falcons need another rusher to bookend Dante Fowler. They get that with the long and powerful Okwara.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Van Jefferson WR
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
102nd
POSITION RNK
18th
Awesome scenario for Jefferson, given that his dad is New York's receiver coach. Van is a stellar route runner who beats press at the line very well.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Glorious fit for the Steelers, getting a YAC specialist in Shenault to round out the receiver room.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Higgins' plummet lands him in Chicago, and he's a great fit for the aggressive Nick Foles.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Xavier McKinney S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Cowboys can't pass on the value here with McKinney, a super-versatile safety prospect, at No. 51.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Matt Hennessy OL
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
77th
POSITION RNK
15th
Hennessy is a plug-and-play center in Sean McVay's zone-blocking scheme, and he's a stellar pass protector.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Eagles get more pass-rush help on the outside with Weaver, a polished, low-center-of-gravity defender with great hand work.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Jeremy Chinn S
Southern Illinois • Jr • 6'3" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
4th
Yes, Buffalo has other, more obvious needs, but Chinn is part of the future as a "positionless" defender.
  From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
86th
POSITION RNK
17th
Hunt has tackle upside -- he played there in college -- but instantly slots in as a road-grading guard for Baltimore.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
Jonathan Taylor RB
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With Taylor, the Dolphins draft their No. 1 runner with an elite skill set.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Willie Gay Jr. LB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
83rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Gay is a missile across the field and made splash plays in coverage in college.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Ezra Cleveland OL
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
7th
Dream come true scenario for the Vikings, as Cleveland's skill set matches perfect with Gary Kubiak's stretch-run scheme.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
94th
POSITION RNK
18th
Peart is a lengthy, athletic specimen with a stellar pass-protection skill set.
Round 2 - Pick 28 (60)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
4th
Dobbins lands in a glorious situation with Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's diverse run game.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Neville Gallimore DL
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Titans get an interior disruptor, which became a need right after moving on from Jurrell Casey.
Round 2 - Pick 30 (62)
KJ Hamler WR
Penn State • Soph • 5'9" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Packers get their "point guard" to round out the size profile in their receiver room.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
Lloyd Cushenberry III OL
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
47th
POSITION RNK
8th
Cushenberry was the center in LSU's spread attack in 2019, and he lands in a similar scenario in Kansas City.
  From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
72nd
POSITION RNK
9th
Greenard is a chiseled edge rusher with high-end flashes.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 3
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Malik Harrison LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
99th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Bengals have to improve on defense, and Harrison is a middle-of-the-field playmaker.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Chase Claypool WR
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
82nd
POSITION RNK
14th
If the Redskins are building around Dwayne Haskins, they'll need to get him more weapons.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
Kyle Dugger S
Lenoir-Rhyne • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Lions add another stellar athlete to the secondary in the hyper-versatile Dugger.
  From New York Giants
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Troy Pride Jr. CB
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
87th
POSITION RNK
13th
The Jets need to bolster their secondary and do so with the lightning-quick Pride.
Round 3 - Pick 5 (69)
Cole Kmet TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
53rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Greg Olsen is gone, and Teddy Bridgewater will need all the help he can get.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Damien Lewis OL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
59th
POSITION RNK
10th
Lewis is a squatty powerful guard who'll start right away in Miami.
  From Los Angeles Chargers
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
Adam Trautman TE
Dayton • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
80th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Patriots add some help at tight end with the second of their picks acquired after trading out of Round 1.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
70th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Cardinals have to address the offensive line for Kyler Murray, and Niang has rare movement skills for someone his size.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Ben Bartch OL
NFL Draft • 6'6" / 309 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
98th
POSITION RNK
20th
Bartch has the feet and power to actually stay at left tackle in the NFL.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Akeem Davis-Gaither LB
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
73rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Davis-Gaither is a high-energy player who routinely finds the football in a hurry.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
5th
If healthy, Lewis could be the steal of the draft because of his length, athletic gifts, and polished hand work.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Antoine Winfield Jr. S
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
60th
POSITION RNK
5th
Winfield can range from the deep middle in Tampa Bay, and this fills a big deal for the Bucs.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Broncos are shocked at the value here with Diggs, a physically dominant press man cornerback, so they have to take him.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
James Lynch DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
184th
POSITION RNK
15th
Lynch gives the Falcons versatility and plenty of athleticism up front on defense.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
93rd
POSITION RNK
11th
Anae is an animal with his hand work and sets a sturdy edge.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Raekwon Davis DL
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
97th
POSITION RNK
8th
Las Vegas continues to get stronger up the middle by adding Davis, once thought to be a first-round talent.
  From Chicago Bears
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
167th
POSITION RNK
34th
Simpson needs to get more balanced, but he's an absolute mauler in the run game.
  Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Cameron Dantzler CB
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
11th
The Bills see the length, instincts, and feisty nature in Dantzler and make a move to get him.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Davon Hamilton DL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
117th
POSITION RNK
9th
Hamilton gives the Broncos the space-eater they need on the interior.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
Michael Pittman Jr. WR
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
10th
The Rams keep it local with Pittman and add some size to their wideout contingent.
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Ben Bredeson OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
122nd
POSITION RNK
24th
The LIons could use some help on their offensive interior, and Bredeson has a high floor.
  Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Michael Ojemudia CB
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
104th
POSITION RNK
14th
The Cowboys get length, instincts, and athleticism with Ojemudia here.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Jalen Hurts QB
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'1" / 222 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
100th
POSITION RNK
6th
There's the quarterback for the Patriots. Bill Belichick's buddy Nick Saban signs off on the young passer.
  Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Cam Akers RB
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Titans love the idea of the complementary running styles of Derrick Henry and Akers in Nashville.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Jordan Elliott DL
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
67th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Vikings get an hand-work master in Elliott to add some pass-rush prowess to the interior of their defensive line.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
Darnay Holmes CB
UCLA • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
112th
POSITION RNK
16th
Holmes has all the athleticism you'd want in a corner; his game is just very inconsistent.
  From Houston Texans
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Terrell Burgess S
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
73rd
POSITION RNK
6th
Burgess can play safety as well as line up in the slot and play both positions extremely well.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
Gabriel Davis WR
UCF • Jr • 6'2" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
119th
POSITION RNK
20th
Davis is a good-sized, twitchy speedster who'd fit perfectly in Baltimore.
  From Tennessee Titans
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
Jacob Phillips LB
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
156th
POSITION RNK
12th
Phillips is a springy, sure tackler with impressive range.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Davion Taylor LB
Colorado • Sr • 6'1" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
130th
POSITION RNK
10th
Taylor has major speed for the linebacker spot and is an effective block-shedder.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
Missouri • Jr • 6'6" / 258 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
108th
POSITION RNK
6th
How about another pass-catching option for Drew Lock?
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
9th
Hall is a super-long disruptor who gets to the football often because of his instincts.
  From Houston Texans
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Amik Robertson CB
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
112th
POSITION RNK
16th
Robertson is undersized but he was one of the most physical CBs in the country last season.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
K'Von Wallace S
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
105th
POSITION RNK
8th
Wallace is a do-everything safety who rocks inside as a slot corner and is a fine tackler.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Antonio Gandy-Golden WR
Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
94th
POSITION RNK
17th
A huge catch radius makes Gandy-Golden an intriguing option late on Day 2.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Jonah Jackson OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
79th
POSITION RNK
16th
Jackson doesn't look the part but routinely gets the job done at the guard spot.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
68th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Zuniga has all the athletic traits to be a star in a few seasons. He just is raw with the technical aspect.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Antonio Gibson RB
Memphis • Sr • 6'0" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
88th
POSITION RNK
6th
More running back help for the Steelers, which is needed because James Conner is entering a contract year. Gibson is a little raw but explosive and versatile.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
K.J. Hill WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
118th
POSITION RNK
19th
No one would fault the Eagles for doubling up on receiver, and Hill runs routes like an NFL veteran.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
133rd
POSITION RNK
14th
Robinson is a heavy-handed edge rusher who had a better 2018 than 2019 season but has all the tools to consistently pressure the QB.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Alex Highsmith EDGE
Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
140th
POSITION RNK
15th
Highsmith is a wrestler on the outside with a sturdy frame to set a strong edge.
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
Ashtyn Davis S
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
If healthy, Davis has at least second-round talent with a nice blend of coverage range and hitting ability.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW