2020 Day 2 NFL Mock Draft: Giants trade up to start Round 2, Buccaneers land D'Andre Swift, Patriots take a QB
There are plenty of offensive skill position players left on the board.
With the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, let's look ahead to what could transpire on the second day of the draft with a mock that covers the second and third rounds.
Most of the top running backs remain are still available, as are some explosive receivers like Denzel Mims, K.J. Hamler and Laviska Shenault.
OK, let's get to it.
Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Round 2 - Pick 1 (33)
Josh Uche EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'1" / 245 lbs
The Giants love Uche's versatility, and he flies around the corner in obvious passing situations when he's not ranging sideline to sideline against the run. The Bengals move out to get more picks.
From Washington Redskins
Round 2 - Pick 2 (34)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Colts need to add another playmaker in the secondary, and Delpit has the size and coverage ability to be that guy.
Round 2 - Pick 3 (35)
Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
I could see Matt Patricia being into what the versatile Davidson will bring as a college defensive end who's bulked up to play inside.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 2 - Pick 4 (36)
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
The Bengals get Burrow a bookend for Jonah Williams with Jones, a well-rounded blocker with loads of starting experience.
From Los Angeles Chargers
Round 2 - Pick 5 (37)
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
The Patriots need more help up front getting after the passer, and Baun would give them that because of his burst and bend around the corner. Bill Belichick would love his versatility.
Round 2 - Pick 6 (38)
Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Panthers stay on the defensive side of the ball and get a nasty, aggressive cornerback with great length in Johnson.
Round 2 - Pick 7 (39)
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
The Dolphins added defensive front talent in free agency, but Gross-Matos is too stellar of a specimen to pass on here.
Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Round 2 - Pick 8 (40)
Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs
As Swift continued to drop, the Buccaneers had to trade up. Offensive weapons galore for Tom Brady. My word.
Round 2 - Pick 9 (41)
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
The Browns halt Epenesa's fall and love his intimidating size, power, and versatility.
Round 2 - Pick 10 (42)
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
The Jaguars need to add more beef to the defensive line after losing Calais Campbell.
From Las Vegas Raiders
Round 2 - Pick 11 (43)
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Bears are more than happy to halt Fulton's fall here. He's a super-versatile cornerback prospect with clean film.
Round 2 - Pick 12 (44)
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
The Colts draft a speedy, springy wideout in Mims who can make the circus grab in traffic.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 2 - Pick 13 (45)
Darrell Taylor EDGE
Tennessee • Sr • 6'4" / 267 lbs
The Texans have get more talent at the edge-rusher spot, and Taylor is a big, physical athlete on the outside.
Round 2 - Pick 14 (46)
Logan Wilson LB
Wyoming • Sr • 6'2" / 241 lbs
Wilson is an ultra-experienced, coverage-specialist with good size for the linebacker spot.
Round 2 - Pick 15 (47)
Julian Okwara EDGE
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Falcons need another rusher to bookend Dante Fowler. They get that with the long and powerful Okwara.
Round 2 - Pick 16 (48)
Florida • Sr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Awesome scenario for Jefferson, given that his dad is New York's receiver coach. Van is a stellar route runner who beats press at the line very well.
Round 2 - Pick 17 (49)
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs
Glorious fit for the Steelers, getting a YAC specialist in Shenault to round out the receiver room.
Round 2 - Pick 18 (50)
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Higgins' plummet lands him in Chicago, and he's a great fit for the aggressive Nick Foles.
Round 2 - Pick 19 (51)
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
The Cowboys can't pass on the value here with McKinney, a super-versatile safety prospect, at No. 51.
Round 2 - Pick 20 (52)
Temple • Jr • 6'4" / 307 lbs
Hennessy is a plug-and-play center in Sean McVay's zone-blocking scheme, and he's a stellar pass protector.
Round 2 - Pick 21 (53)
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'2" / 265 lbs
The Eagles get more pass-rush help on the outside with Weaver, a polished, low-center-of-gravity defender with great hand work.
Round 2 - Pick 22 (54)
Yes, Buffalo has other, more obvious needs, but Chinn is part of the future as a "positionless" defender.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 2 - Pick 23 (55)
Robert Hunt OL
Louisiana • Sr • 6'5" / 323 lbs
Hunt has tackle upside -- he played there in college -- but instantly slots in as a road-grading guard for Baltimore.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 2 - Pick 24 (56)
J.K. Dobbins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs
With Dobbins, the Dolphins draft their No. 1 runner who has good vision, power, and contact balance.
Round 2 - Pick 25 (57)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Gay is a missile across the field and made splash plays in coverage in college.
Round 2 - Pick 26 (58)
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Dream come true scenario for the Vikings, as Cleveland's skill set matches perfect with Gary Kubiak's stretch-run scheme.
Round 2 - Pick 27 (59)
Matt Peart OL
Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 318 lbs
Peart is a lengthy, athletic specimen with a stellar pass-protection skill set.
Round 2 - Pick 29 (61)
Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs
The Titans get an interior disruptor, which became a need right after moving on from Jurrell Casey.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 2 - Pick 31 (63)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 312 lbs
Cushenberry was the center in LSU's spread attack in 2019, and he lands in a similar scenario in Kansas City.
From Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2 - Pick 32 (64)
Jonathan Greenard EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 263 lbs
Lynch is a big, long, and athletic defensive tackle who could play anywhere up front in Seattle.
Round 3 - Pick 1 (65)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs
The Bengals have to improve on defense, and Harrison is a middle-of-the-field playmaker.
Round 3 - Pick 2 (66)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
If the Redskins are building around Dwayne Haskins, they'll need to get him more weapons.
Round 3 - Pick 3 (67)
The Lions add another stellar athlete to the secondary in the hyper-versatile Dugger.
From New York Giants
Round 3 - Pick 4 (68)
Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
The Jets need to bolster their secondary and do so with the lightning-quick Pride.
Round 3 - Pick 6 (70)
Damien Lewis OL
LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs
Lewis is a squatty powerful guard who'll start right away in Miami.
From Los Angeles Chargers
Round 3 - Pick 7 (71)
The Patriots add some help at tight end with the second of their picks acquired after trading out of Round 1.
Round 3 - Pick 8 (72)
Lucas Niang OL
TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
The Cardinals have to address the offensive line for Kyler Murray, and Niang has rare movement skills for someone his size.
Round 3 - Pick 9 (73)
Bartch has the feet and power to actually stay at left tackle in the NFL.
Round 3 - Pick 10 (74)
Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs
Davis-Gaither is a high-energy player who routinely finds the football in a hurry.
Round 3 - Pick 11 (75)
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs
If healthy, Lewis could be the steal of the draft because of his length, athletic gifts, and polished hand work.
Round 3 - Pick 12 (76)
Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs
Winfield can range from the deep middle in Tampa Bay, and this fills a big deal for the Bucs.
Round 3 - Pick 13 (77)
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Broncos are shocked at the value here with Diggs, a physically dominant press man cornerback, so they have to take him.
Round 3 - Pick 14 (78)
James Lynch DL
Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs
Lynch gives the Falcons versatility and plenty of athleticism up front on defense.
Round 3 - Pick 15 (79)
Bradlee Anae EDGE
Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Anae is an animal with his hand work and sets a sturdy edge.
Round 3 - Pick 16 (80)
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Las Vegas continues to get stronger up the middle by adding Davis, once thought to be a first-round talent.
From Chicago Bears
Round 3 - Pick 17 (81)
John Simpson OL
Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs
Simpson needs to get more balanced, but he's an absolute mauler in the run game.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 3 - Pick 18 (82)
Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs
The Bills see the length, instincts, and feisty nature in Dantzler and make a move to get him.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 3 - Pick 19 (83)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Hamilton gives the Broncos the space-eater they need on the interior.
Round 3 - Pick 20 (84)
USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
The Rams keep it local with Pittman and add some size to their wideout contingent.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 - Pick 21 (85)
Ben Bredeson OL
Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The LIons could use some help on their offensive interior, and Bredeson has a high floor.
Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills
Round 3 - Pick 22 (86)
Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
The Cowboys get length, instincts, and athleticism with Ojemudia here.
Round 3 - Pick 23 (87)
Jake Fromm QB
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
There's the quarterback for the Patriots. Bill Belichick's buddy Kirby Smart, Fromm's coach at Georgia, signs off on the young passer
Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 3 - Pick 24 (88)
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs
The Titans love the idea of the complementary running styles of Derrick Henry and Bowden in Nashville.
Round 3 - Pick 25 (89)
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs
The Vikings get an hand-work master in Elliott to add some pass-rush prowess to the interior of their defensive line.
Round 3 - Pick 26 (90)
UCLA • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs
Holmes has all the athleticism you'd want in a corner; his game is just very inconsistent.
From Houston Texans
Round 3 - Pick 27 (91)
Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs
Burgess can play safety as well as line up in the slot and play both positions extremely well.
Round 3 - Pick 28 (92)
UCF • Jr • 6'2" / 216 lbs
Davis is a good-sized, twitchy speedster who'd fit perfectly in Baltimore.
From Tennessee Titans
Round 3 - Pick 29 (93)
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 229 lbs
Phillips is a springy, sure tackler with impressive range.
Round 3 - Pick 30 (94)
Colorado • Sr • 6'1" / 228 lbs
Taylor has major speed for the linebacker spot and is an effective block-shedder.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 3 - Pick 31 (95)
Missouri • Jr • 6'6" / 258 lbs
How about another pass-catching option for Drew Lock?
Round 3 - Pick 32 (96)
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Hall is a super-long disruptor who gets to the football often because of his instincts.
From Houston Texans
Round 3 - Pick 33 (97)
Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs
Robertson is undersized but he was one of the most physical CBs in the country last season.
Round 3 - Pick 34 (98)
Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Wallace is a do-everything safety who rocks inside as a slot corner and is a fine tackler.
Round 3 - Pick 35 (99)
Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs
A huge catch radius makes Gandy-Golden an intriguing option late on Day 2.
Round 3 - Pick 36 (100)
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs
Jackson doesn't look the part but routinely gets the job done at the guard spot.
Round 3 - Pick 37 (101)
Jabari Zuniga EDGE
Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Zuniga has all the athletic traits to be a star in a few seasons. He just is raw with the technical aspect.
Round 3 - Pick 38 (102)
Zack Moss RB
Utah • Sr • 5'9" / 223 lbs
More running back help for the Steelers, which is needed because James Conner is entering a contract year.
Round 3 - Pick 39 (103)
K.J. Hill WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
No one would fault the Eagles for doubling up on receiver, and Hill runs routes like an NFL veteran.
Round 3 - Pick 40 (104)
Alton Robinson EDGE
Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs
Robinson is a heavy-handed edge rusher who had a better 2018 than 2019 season but has all the tools to consistently pressure the QB.
Round 3 - Pick 41 (105)
Alex Highsmith EDGE
Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Highsmith is a wrestler on the outside with a sturdy frame to set a strong edge.
Round 3 - Pick 42 (106)
California • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
If healthy, Davis has at least second-round talent with a nice blend of coverage range and hitting ability.
