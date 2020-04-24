2020 Day 2 NFL Mock Draft: Giants trade up to start Round 2, Buccaneers land D'Andre Swift, Patriots take a QB

Round 3 - Pick 1 (65) Malik Harrison LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 247 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 99th POSITION RNK 7th The Bengals have to improve on defense, and Harrison is a middle-of-the-field playmaker.

Round 3 - Pick 2 (66) Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 82nd POSITION RNK 14th If the Redskins are building around Dwayne Haskins, they'll need to get him more weapons.

Round 3 - Pick 3 (67) Kyle Dugger S Lenoir-Rhyne • Sr • 6'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 7th The Lions add another stellar athlete to the secondary in the hyper-versatile Dugger.

From From New York Giants Round 3 - Pick 4 (68) Troy Pride Jr. CB Notre Dame • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 87th POSITION RNK 13th The Jets need to bolster their secondary and do so with the lightning-quick Pride.

Round 3 - Pick 5 (69) Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'6" / 262 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 1st Greg Olsen is gone, and Teddy Bridgewater will need all the help he can get.

Round 3 - Pick 6 (70) Damien Lewis OL LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 327 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 10th Lewis is a squatty powerful guard who'll start right away in Miami.

From From Los Angeles Chargers Round 3 - Pick 7 (71) Adam Trautman TE Dayton • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 2nd The Patriots add some help at tight end with the second of their picks acquired after trading out of Round 1.

Round 3 - Pick 8 (72) Lucas Niang OL TCU • Sr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 70th POSITION RNK 11th The Cardinals have to address the offensive line for Kyler Murray, and Niang has rare movement skills for someone his size.

Round 3 - Pick 9 (73) Ben Bartch OL NFL Draft • 6'6" / 309 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 98th POSITION RNK 20th Bartch has the feet and power to actually stay at left tackle in the NFL.

Round 3 - Pick 10 (74) Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Appalachian State • Sr • 6'2" / 224 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 5th Davis-Gaither is a high-energy player who routinely finds the football in a hurry.

Round 3 - Pick 11 (75) Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 5th If healthy, Lewis could be the steal of the draft because of his length, athletic gifts, and polished hand work.

Round 3 - Pick 12 (76) Antoine Winfield Jr. S Minnesota • Soph • 5'9" / 203 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 5th Winfield can range from the deep middle in Tampa Bay, and this fills a big deal for the Bucs.

Round 3 - Pick 13 (77) Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The Broncos are shocked at the value here with Diggs, a physically dominant press man cornerback, so they have to take him.

Round 3 - Pick 14 (78) James Lynch DL Baylor • Jr • 6'4" / 289 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 184th POSITION RNK 15th Lynch gives the Falcons versatility and plenty of athleticism up front on defense.

Round 3 - Pick 15 (79) Bradlee Anae EDGE Utah • Sr • 6'3" / 257 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 93rd POSITION RNK 11th Anae is an animal with his hand work and sets a sturdy edge.

Round 3 - Pick 16 (80) Raekwon Davis DL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 8th Las Vegas continues to get stronger up the middle by adding Davis, once thought to be a first-round talent.

From From Chicago Bears Round 3 - Pick 17 (81) John Simpson OL Clemson • Sr • 6'4" / 321 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 167th POSITION RNK 34th Simpson needs to get more balanced, but he's an absolute mauler in the run game.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 3 - Pick 18 (82) Cameron Dantzler CB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'2" / 188 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 11th The Bills see the length, instincts, and feisty nature in Dantzler and make a move to get him.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 3 - Pick 19 (83) Davon Hamilton DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 117th POSITION RNK 9th Hamilton gives the Broncos the space-eater they need on the interior.

Round 3 - Pick 20 (84) Michael Pittman Jr. WR USC • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 10th The Rams keep it local with Pittman and add some size to their wideout contingent.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 3 - Pick 21 (85) Ben Bredeson OL Michigan • Sr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 122nd POSITION RNK 24th The LIons could use some help on their offensive interior, and Bredeson has a high floor.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Round 3 - Pick 22 (86) Michael Ojemudia CB Iowa • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 104th POSITION RNK 14th The Cowboys get length, instincts, and athleticism with Ojemudia here.

Round 3 - Pick 23 (87) Jake Fromm QB Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 123rd POSITION RNK 7th There's the quarterback for the Patriots. Bill Belichick's buddy Kirby Smart, Fromm's coach at Georgia, signs off on the young passer

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 3 - Pick 24 (88) Lynn Bowden Jr. WR Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 204 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 144th POSITION RNK 25th The Titans love the idea of the complementary running styles of Derrick Henry and Bowden in Nashville.

Round 3 - Pick 25 (89) Jordan Elliott DL Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 302 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 7th The Vikings get an hand-work master in Elliott to add some pass-rush prowess to the interior of their defensive line.

Round 3 - Pick 26 (90) Darnay Holmes CB UCLA • Jr • 5'10" / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 112th POSITION RNK 16th Holmes has all the athleticism you'd want in a corner; his game is just very inconsistent.

From From Houston Texans Round 3 - Pick 27 (91) Terrell Burgess S Utah • Sr • 5'11" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 6th Burgess can play safety as well as line up in the slot and play both positions extremely well.

Round 3 - Pick 28 (92) Gabriel Davis WR UCF • Jr • 6'2" / 216 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 20th Davis is a good-sized, twitchy speedster who'd fit perfectly in Baltimore.

From From Tennessee Titans Round 3 - Pick 29 (93) Jacob Phillips LB LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 156th POSITION RNK 12th Phillips is a springy, sure tackler with impressive range.

Round 3 - Pick 30 (94) Davion Taylor LB Colorado • Sr • 6'1" / 228 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 130th POSITION RNK 10th Taylor has major speed for the linebacker spot and is an effective block-shedder.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 3 - Pick 31 (95) Albert Okwuegbunam TE Missouri • Jr • 6'6" / 258 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 108th POSITION RNK 6th How about another pass-catching option for Drew Lock?

Round 3 - Pick 32 (96) Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 9th Hall is a super-long disruptor who gets to the football often because of his instincts.

From From Houston Texans Round 3 - Pick 33 (97) Amik Robertson CB Louisiana Tech • Jr • 5'8" / 187 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 112th POSITION RNK 16th Robertson is undersized but he was one of the most physical CBs in the country last season.

Round 3 - Pick 34 (98) K'Von Wallace S Clemson • Sr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 105th POSITION RNK 8th Wallace is a do-everything safety who rocks inside as a slot corner and is a fine tackler.

Round 3 - Pick 35 (99) Antonio Gandy-Golden WR Liberty • Sr • 6'4" / 223 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 94th POSITION RNK 17th A huge catch radius makes Gandy-Golden an intriguing option late on Day 2.

Round 3 - Pick 36 (100) Jonah Jackson OL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 306 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 16th Jackson doesn't look the part but routinely gets the job done at the guard spot.

Round 3 - Pick 37 (101) Jabari Zuniga EDGE Florida • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 2nd Zuniga has all the athletic traits to be a star in a few seasons. He just is raw with the technical aspect.

Round 3 - Pick 38 (102) Zack Moss RB Utah • Sr • 5'9" / 223 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 88th POSITION RNK 6th More running back help for the Steelers, which is needed because James Conner is entering a contract year.

Round 3 - Pick 39 (103) K.J. Hill WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 118th POSITION RNK 19th No one would fault the Eagles for doubling up on receiver, and Hill runs routes like an NFL veteran.

Round 3 - Pick 40 (104) Alton Robinson EDGE Syracuse • Sr • 6'3" / 264 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 133rd POSITION RNK 14th Robinson is a heavy-handed edge rusher who had a better 2018 than 2019 season but has all the tools to consistently pressure the QB.

Round 3 - Pick 41 (105) Alex Highsmith EDGE Charlotte • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 140th POSITION RNK 15th Highsmith is a wrestler on the outside with a sturdy frame to set a strong edge.