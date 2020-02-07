2020 NFL combine: Full list of 337 NFL Draft prospects invited to Indianapolis for annual scouting combine

The Super Bowl and senior all-star games are now complete, which means the second stage of the pre-NFL Draft season is underway. Contingency for each of the league's 32 teams will descend upon the NFL combine in search of big-time talent later this month.

The event allows several prospects to put their talents on display in a variety of challenges ranging from the 40-yard dash to the wide receiver gauntlet. Teams will also be afforded the chance to meet with players individually to run them through medical checks and become more acquainted on a personal level.

Here are the prospects that will be attending the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana from Feb. 23-Mar. 2:

NFL combine invitees

Quarterbacks

Player Pos School Bryant, Kelly QB Missouri Burrow, Joe QB LSU Davidson, Kevin QB Princeton Eason, Jacob QB Washington Fromm, Jake QB Georgia Gordon, Anthony QB Washington St. Herbert, Justin QB Oregon Hurts, Jalen QB Oklahoma Lewerke, Brian QB Michigan St. Love, Jordan QB Utah St. Luton, Jake QB Oregon St. McDonald, Cole QB Hawaii Montez, Steven QB Colorado Morgan, James QB Florida International Patterson, Shea QB Michigan Stanley, Nate QB Iowa Tagovailoa, Tua QB Alabama

Running backs

Player Pos School Ahmed, Salvon RB Washington Akers, Cam RB Florida St. Anderson, Jet RB TCU Bellamy, LeVante RB Western Michigan Benjamin, Eno RB Arizona State Calais, Raymond RB Louisiana-Lafayette Dallas, DeeJay RB Miami Dillon, AJ RB Boston College Dobbins, J.K. RB Ohio St. Dowdle, Rico RB South Carolina Edwards-Helaire, Clyde RB LSU Evans, Darrynton RB Appalachian St. Hasty, JaMycal RB Baylor Herrien, Brian RB Georgia Jones, Tony RB Notre Dame Kelley, Joshua RB UCLA Leake, Javon RB Maryland LeMay, Benny RB Charlotte McFarland, Anthony RB Maryland Moss, Zack RB Utah Olonilua, Sewo RB TCU Perine, La'Mical RB Florida Phillips, Scottie RB Mississippi Robinson, James RB Illinois St. Swift, D'Andre RB Georgia Taylor, J.J. RB Arizona Taylor, Jonathan RB Wisconsin Taylor, Patrick RB Memphis Vaughn, Ke'Shawn RB Vanderbilt Warren, Mike RB Cincinnati

Wide receivers

Player Pos School Aiyuk, Brandon WR Arizona State Bayless, Omar WR Arkansas State Bowden, Lynn WR Kentucky Brown, Tony WR Colorado Cager, Lawrence WR Georgia Callaway, Marquez WR Tennessee Cephus, Quintez WR Wisconsin Claypool, Chase WR Notre Dame Cleveland, Tyrie WR Florida Coulter, Isaiah WR Rhode Island Davis, Gabriel WR Central Florida Davis, Quartney WR Texas A&M Duvernay, Devin WR Texas Edwards, Bryan WR South Carolina Finke, Chris WR Notre Dame Fuller, Aaron WR Washington Gandy-Golden, Antonio WR Liberty Gibson, Antonio WR Memphis Guidry, Stephen WR Mississippi St. Hamler, KJ WR Penn St. Higgins, Tee WR Clemson Hightower, John WR Boise St. Hill, K.J. WR Ohio St. Hodgins, Isaiah WR Oregon St. Jackson, Trishton WR Syracuse Jefferson, Justin WR LSU Jefferson, Van WR Florida Jennings, Jauan WR Tennessee Jeudy, Jerry WR Alabama Johnson, Collin WR Texas Johnson, Juwan WR Oregon Johnson, Tyler WR Minnesota Lamb, CeeDee WR Oklahoma Lipscomb, Kalija WR Vanderbilt Mack, Austin WR Ohio St. Mims, Denzel WR Baylor Mooney, Darnell WR Tulane Osborn, K.J. WR Miami Parker, Aaron WR Rhode Island Patmon, Dezmon WR Washington St. Peoples-Jones, Donovan WR Michigan Perry, Malcolm WR Navy Pittman, Michael WR USC Proche, James WR SMU Reagor, Jalen WR TCU Reed, Joe WR Virginia Rogers, Kendrick WR Texas A&M Ruggs III, Henry WR Alabama Shenault Jr., Laviska WR Colorado Stewart, Darrell WR Michigan St. Swain, Freddie WR Florida Thomas, Jeff WR Miami Victor, Ben WR Ohio St. Watkins, Quez WR Southern Miss White, Cody WR Michigan St.

Tight ends

Player Pos School Asiasi, Devin TE UCLA Breeland, Jacob TE Oregon Bryant, Harrison TE Florida Atlantic Bryant, Hunter TE Washington Deguara, Josiah TE Cincinnati Hopkins, Brycen TE Purdue Keene, Dalton TE Virginia Tech Kmet, Cole TE Notre Dame McKeon, Sean TE Michigan Moss, Thaddeus TE LSU O'Grady, C.J. TE Arkansas Okwuegbunam, Albert TE Missouri Parkinson, Colby TE Stanford Pinkney, Jared TE Vanderbilt Sullivan, Stephen TE LSU Taumoepeau, Charlie TE Portland St. Trautman, Adam TE Dayton Wilcox, Mitchell TE South Florida Woerner, Charlie TE Georgia Wood-Anderson, Dom TE Tennessee

Offensive linemen

Player Pos School Adams, Trey OL Washington Adeniji, Hakeem OL Kansas Anchrum, Tremayne OL Clemson Bartch, Ben OL St. Johns (MN) Becton, Mekhi OL Louisville Biadasz, Tyler OL Wisconsin Bredeson, Ben OL Michigan Cabral, Cohl OL Arizona State Charles, Saahdiq OL LSU Clark, Cameron OL Charlotte Cleveland, Ezra OL Boise St. Colon-Castillo, Trystan OL Missouri Cushenberry, Lloyd OL LSU Driscoll, Jack OL Auburn Durant, Yasir OL Missouri Hanson, Jake OL Oregon Harris, Nick OL Washington Heck, Charlie OL North Carolina Hennessy, Matt OL Temple Herron, Justin OL Wake Forest Hunt, Robert OL Louisiana-Lafayette Ismael, Keith OL San Diego St. Iwuagwu, Cordel OL TCU Jackson, Austin OL USC Jackson, Jonah OL Ohio St. Jones, Joshua OL Houston Kindley, Solomon OL Georgia Lemieux, Shane OL Oregon Lewis, Damien OL LSU McKivitz, Colton OL West Virginia Molchon, John OL Boise St. Murphy, Kyle OL Rhode Island Muti, Netane OL Fresno St. Niang, Lucas OL TCU Onwenu, Mike OL Michigan Peart, Matt OL Connecticut Phillips, Tyre OL Mississippi St. Pinter, Danny OL Ball St. Ruiz, Cesar OL Michigan Runyan, Jon OL Michigan Simpson, John OL Clemson Steele, Terence OL Texas Tech Stenberg, Logan OL Kentucky Stepaniak, Simon OL Indiana Taylor, Alex OL South Carolina St. Thomas, Andrew OL Georgia Throckmorton, Calvin OL Oregon Wanogho, Prince Tega OL Auburn Williams, Darryl OL Mississippi St. Wills, Jedrick OL Alabama Wilson, Isaiah OL Georgia Wirfs, Tristan OL Iowa

Edge rushers

Player Pos School Anae, Bradlee EDGE Utah Baun, Zack EDGE Wisconsin Chaisson, K'Lavon EDGE LSU Coe, Nick EDGE Auburn Coleman, Kendall EDGE Syracuse Coughlin, Carter EDGE Minnesota Davidson, Marlon EDGE Auburn Epenesa, A.J. EDGE Iowa Galeai, Tipa EDGE Utah St. Garvin, Jonathan EDGE Miami Gipson, Trevis EDGE Tulsa Greenard, Jonathan EDGE Florida Gross-Matos, Yetur EDGE Penn St. Hamilton, LaDarius EDGE North Texas Highsmith, Alex EDGE Charlotte Hill, Trevon EDGE Miami Jennings, Anfernee EDGE Alabama Kareem, Khalid EDGE Notre Dame Lewis, Terrell EDGE Alabama Lynch, James EDGE Baylor Okwara, Julian EDGE Notre Dame Rivers, Chauncey EDGE Mississippi St. Robinson, Alton EDGE Syracuse Sheppard, Qaadir EDGE Mississippi Smith-Williams, James EDGE N.C. State Taylor, Darrell EDGE Tennessee Tuszka, Derrek EDGE North Dakota St. Uche, Josh EDGE Michigan Weaver, Curtis EDGE Boise St. Willekes, Kenny EDGE Michigan St. Wonnum, D.J. EDGE South Carolina Young, Chase EDGE Ohio St. Zuniga, Jabari EDGE Florida

Defensive linemen

Player Pos School Agim, McTelvin DL Arkansas Blacklock, Ross DL TCU Brown, Derrick DL Auburn Coatney, Josiah DL Mississippi Daniels, Darrion DL Nebraska Davis, Carlos DL Nebraska Davis, Khalil DL Nebraska Davis, Raekwon DL Alabama Elliott, Jordan DL Missouri Fotu, Leki DL Utah Gallimore, Neville DL Oklahoma Hamilton, DaVon DL Ohio St. Jones, Benito DL Mississippi Kinlaw, Javon DL South Carolina Lawrence II, Rashard DL LSU Madubuike, Justin DL Texas A&M Murchison, Larrell DL N.C. State Penisini, John DL Utah Roach, Malcolm DL Texas Strowbridge, Jason DL North Carolina Washington, Broderick DL Texas Tech Williams, Raequan DL Michigan St. Windsor, Rob DL Penn St.

Linebackers

Player Pos School Bachie, Joe LB Michigan St. Bailey, Markus LB Purdue Bernard, Francis LB Utah Bituli, Daniel LB Tennessee Bradley, Shaun LB Temple Brooks, Jordyn LB Texas Tech Brown, Cameron LB Penn St. Davis-Gaither, Akeem LB Appalachian St. Divinity, Michael LB LSU Dye, Troy LB Oregon Garrett, Cale LB Missouri Gay Jr., Willie LB Mississippi St. Harris, Scoota LB Arkansas Harrison, Malik LB Ohio St. Hudson, Khaleke LB Michigan Johnston, Clay LB Baylor Kamara, Azur LB Kansas Mack, Jordan LB Virginia Martin, Kamal LB Minnesota Murray, Kenneth LB Oklahoma Olson, Dante LB Montana Phillips, Jacob LB LSU Pinckney, Michael LB Miami Quarterman, Shaquille LB Miami Queen, Patrick LB LSU Russell, Chapelle LB Temple Simmons, Isaiah LB Clemson Strnad, Justin LB Wake Forest Taylor, Davion LB Colorado Toohill, Casey LB Stanford Walker, Mykal LB Fresno St. Weaver, Evan LB California Wilson, Logan LB Wyoming Woodward, David LB Utah St.

Cornerbacks

Player Pos School Arnette, Damon CB Ohio St. Arnold, Grayland CB Baylor Bandy, Trajan CB Miami Bassey, Essang CB Wake Forest Bryant, Myles CB Washington Clarke, Nevelle CB Central Florida Dantzler, Cameron CB Mississippi St. Davis, Javaris CB Auburn Diggs, Trevon CB Alabama Fulton, Kristian CB LSU Gladney, Jeff CB TCU Green, A.J. CB Oklahoma St. Guidry, Javelin K. CB Utah Hall, Bryce CB Virginia Hand, Harrison CB Temple Henderson, C.J. CB Florida Hill, Lavert CB Michigan Holmes, Darnay CB UCLA Igbinoghene, Noah CB Auburn Jackson, Dane CB Pittsburgh Jackson, Lamar CB Nebraska Johnson, Jaylon CB Utah Keyes, BoPete CB Tulane Ojemudia, Michael CB Iowa Okudah, Jeff CB Ohio St. Pierre, James CB Florida Atlantic Pride, Troy CB Notre Dame Reid, John CB Penn St. Robertson, Amik CB Louisiana Tech Robinson II, Reggie CB Tulsa Samuels, Stanford CB Florida St. Scott, Josiah CB Michigan St. Terrell, A.J. CB Clemson Thomas-Oliver, Stantley CB Florida International Vildor, Kindle CB Georgia Southern

Safeties

Player Pos School Blackmon, Julian S Utah Brooks Jr., Antoine S Maryland Burgess, Terrell S Utah Carter, Shyheim S Alabama Chinn, Jeremy S Southern Illinois Clemons, Rodney S SMU Cole II, Brian S Mississippi St. Curl, Kamren S Arkansas Davis, Ashtyn S California Delpit, Grant S LSU Dugger, Kyle S Lenoir-Rhyne Elliott, Jalen S Notre Dame Fuller, Jordan S Ohio St. Gilman, Alohi S Notre Dame Hawkins, Jaylinn S California Jones, Brandon S Texas McKinney, Xavier S Alabama Metellus, Josh S Michigan Miller, Chris S Baylor Muse, Tanner S Clemson Reed, J.R. S Georgia Sneed, L'Jarius S Louisiana Tech Stone, Geno S Iowa Thomas, Daniel S Auburn Wallace, K'Von S Clemson Winfield Jr., Antoine S Minnesota

Specialists