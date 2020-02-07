2020 NFL combine: Full list of 337 NFL Draft prospects invited to Indianapolis for annual scouting combine
The NFL has announced the players participating in this year's event
The Super Bowl and senior all-star games are now complete, which means the second stage of the pre-NFL Draft season is underway. Contingency for each of the league's 32 teams will descend upon the NFL combine in search of big-time talent later this month.
The event allows several prospects to put their talents on display in a variety of challenges ranging from the 40-yard dash to the wide receiver gauntlet. Teams will also be afforded the chance to meet with players individually to run them through medical checks and become more acquainted on a personal level.
Here are the prospects that will be attending the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana from Feb. 23-Mar. 2:
NFL combine invitees
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Bryant, Kelly
|QB
|Missouri
|Burrow, Joe
|QB
|LSU
|Davidson, Kevin
|QB
|Princeton
|Eason, Jacob
|QB
|Washington
|Fromm, Jake
|QB
|Georgia
|Gordon, Anthony
|QB
|Washington St.
|Herbert, Justin
|QB
|Oregon
|Hurts, Jalen
|QB
|Oklahoma
|Lewerke, Brian
|QB
|Michigan St.
|Love, Jordan
|QB
|Utah St.
|Luton, Jake
|QB
|Oregon St.
|McDonald, Cole
|QB
|Hawaii
|Montez, Steven
|QB
|Colorado
|Morgan, James
|QB
|Florida International
|Patterson, Shea
|QB
|Michigan
|Stanley, Nate
|QB
|Iowa
|Tagovailoa, Tua
|QB
|Alabama
Running backs
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Ahmed, Salvon
|RB
|Washington
|Akers, Cam
|RB
|Florida St.
|Anderson, Jet
|RB
|TCU
|Bellamy, LeVante
|RB
|Western Michigan
|Benjamin, Eno
|RB
|Arizona State
|Calais, Raymond
|RB
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Dallas, DeeJay
|RB
|Miami
|Dillon, AJ
|RB
|Boston College
|Dobbins, J.K.
|RB
|Ohio St.
|Dowdle, Rico
|RB
|South Carolina
|Edwards-Helaire, Clyde
|RB
|LSU
|Evans, Darrynton
|RB
|Appalachian St.
|Hasty, JaMycal
|RB
|Baylor
|Herrien, Brian
|RB
|Georgia
|Jones, Tony
|RB
|Notre Dame
|Kelley, Joshua
|RB
|UCLA
|Leake, Javon
|RB
|Maryland
|LeMay, Benny
|RB
|Charlotte
|McFarland, Anthony
|RB
|Maryland
|Moss, Zack
|RB
|Utah
|Olonilua, Sewo
|RB
|TCU
|Perine, La'Mical
|RB
|Florida
|Phillips, Scottie
|RB
|Mississippi
|Robinson, James
|RB
|Illinois St.
|Swift, D'Andre
|RB
|Georgia
|Taylor, J.J.
|RB
|Arizona
|Taylor, Jonathan
|RB
|Wisconsin
|Taylor, Patrick
|RB
|Memphis
|Vaughn, Ke'Shawn
|RB
|Vanderbilt
|Warren, Mike
|RB
|Cincinnati
Wide receivers
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Aiyuk, Brandon
|WR
|Arizona State
|Bayless, Omar
|WR
|Arkansas State
|Bowden, Lynn
|WR
|Kentucky
|Brown, Tony
|WR
|Colorado
|Cager, Lawrence
|WR
|Georgia
|Callaway, Marquez
|WR
|Tennessee
|Cephus, Quintez
|WR
|Wisconsin
|Claypool, Chase
|WR
|Notre Dame
|Cleveland, Tyrie
|WR
|Florida
|Coulter, Isaiah
|WR
|Rhode Island
|Davis, Gabriel
|WR
|Central Florida
|Davis, Quartney
|WR
|Texas A&M
|Duvernay, Devin
|WR
|Texas
|Edwards, Bryan
|WR
|South Carolina
|Finke, Chris
|WR
|Notre Dame
|Fuller, Aaron
|WR
|Washington
|Gandy-Golden, Antonio
|WR
|Liberty
|Gibson, Antonio
|WR
|Memphis
|Guidry, Stephen
|WR
|Mississippi St.
|Hamler, KJ
|WR
|Penn St.
|Higgins, Tee
|WR
|Clemson
|Hightower, John
|WR
|Boise St.
|Hill, K.J.
|WR
|Ohio St.
|Hodgins, Isaiah
|WR
|Oregon St.
|Jackson, Trishton
|WR
|Syracuse
|Jefferson, Justin
|WR
|LSU
|Jefferson, Van
|WR
|Florida
|Jennings, Jauan
|WR
|Tennessee
|Jeudy, Jerry
|WR
|Alabama
|Johnson, Collin
|WR
|Texas
|Johnson, Juwan
|WR
|Oregon
|Johnson, Tyler
|WR
|Minnesota
|Lamb, CeeDee
|WR
|Oklahoma
|Lipscomb, Kalija
|WR
|Vanderbilt
|Mack, Austin
|WR
|Ohio St.
|Mims, Denzel
|WR
|Baylor
|Mooney, Darnell
|WR
|Tulane
|Osborn, K.J.
|WR
|Miami
|Parker, Aaron
|WR
|Rhode Island
|Patmon, Dezmon
|WR
|Washington St.
|Peoples-Jones, Donovan
|WR
|Michigan
|Perry, Malcolm
|WR
|Navy
|Pittman, Michael
|WR
|USC
|Proche, James
|WR
|SMU
|Reagor, Jalen
|WR
|TCU
|Reed, Joe
|WR
|Virginia
|Rogers, Kendrick
|WR
|Texas A&M
|Ruggs III, Henry
|WR
|Alabama
|Shenault Jr., Laviska
|WR
|Colorado
|Stewart, Darrell
|WR
|Michigan St.
|Swain, Freddie
|WR
|Florida
|Thomas, Jeff
|WR
|Miami
|Victor, Ben
|WR
|Ohio St.
|Watkins, Quez
|WR
|Southern Miss
|White, Cody
|WR
|Michigan St.
Tight ends
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Asiasi, Devin
|TE
|UCLA
|Breeland, Jacob
|TE
|Oregon
|Bryant, Harrison
|TE
|Florida Atlantic
|Bryant, Hunter
|TE
|Washington
|Deguara, Josiah
|TE
|Cincinnati
|Hopkins, Brycen
|TE
|Purdue
|Keene, Dalton
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|Kmet, Cole
|TE
|Notre Dame
|McKeon, Sean
|TE
|Michigan
|Moss, Thaddeus
|TE
|LSU
|O'Grady, C.J.
|TE
|Arkansas
|Okwuegbunam, Albert
|TE
|Missouri
|Parkinson, Colby
|TE
|Stanford
|Pinkney, Jared
|TE
|Vanderbilt
|Sullivan, Stephen
|TE
|LSU
|Taumoepeau, Charlie
|TE
|Portland St.
|Trautman, Adam
|TE
|Dayton
|Wilcox, Mitchell
|TE
|South Florida
|Woerner, Charlie
|TE
|Georgia
|Wood-Anderson, Dom
|TE
|Tennessee
Offensive linemen
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Adams, Trey
|OL
|Washington
|Adeniji, Hakeem
|OL
|Kansas
|Anchrum, Tremayne
|OL
|Clemson
|Bartch, Ben
|OL
|St. Johns (MN)
|Becton, Mekhi
|OL
|Louisville
|Biadasz, Tyler
|OL
|Wisconsin
|Bredeson, Ben
|OL
|Michigan
|Cabral, Cohl
|OL
|Arizona State
|Charles, Saahdiq
|OL
|LSU
|Clark, Cameron
|OL
|Charlotte
|Cleveland, Ezra
|OL
|Boise St.
|Colon-Castillo, Trystan
|OL
|Missouri
|Cushenberry, Lloyd
|OL
|LSU
|Driscoll, Jack
|OL
|Auburn
|Durant, Yasir
|OL
|Missouri
|Hanson, Jake
|OL
|Oregon
|Harris, Nick
|OL
|Washington
|Heck, Charlie
|OL
|North Carolina
|Hennessy, Matt
|OL
|Temple
|Herron, Justin
|OL
|Wake Forest
|Hunt, Robert
|OL
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Ismael, Keith
|OL
|San Diego St.
|Iwuagwu, Cordel
|OL
|TCU
|Jackson, Austin
|OL
|USC
|Jackson, Jonah
|OL
|Ohio St.
|Jones, Joshua
|OL
|Houston
|Kindley, Solomon
|OL
|Georgia
|Lemieux, Shane
|OL
|Oregon
|Lewis, Damien
|OL
|LSU
|McKivitz, Colton
|OL
|West Virginia
|Molchon, John
|OL
|Boise St.
|Murphy, Kyle
|OL
|Rhode Island
|Muti, Netane
|OL
|Fresno St.
|Niang, Lucas
|OL
|TCU
|Onwenu, Mike
|OL
|Michigan
|Peart, Matt
|OL
|Connecticut
|Phillips, Tyre
|OL
|Mississippi St.
|Pinter, Danny
|OL
|Ball St.
|Ruiz, Cesar
|OL
|Michigan
|Runyan, Jon
|OL
|Michigan
|Simpson, John
|OL
|Clemson
|Steele, Terence
|OL
|Texas Tech
|Stenberg, Logan
|OL
|Kentucky
|Stepaniak, Simon
|OL
|Indiana
|Taylor, Alex
|OL
|South Carolina St.
|Thomas, Andrew
|OL
|Georgia
|Throckmorton, Calvin
|OL
|Oregon
|Wanogho, Prince Tega
|OL
|Auburn
|Williams, Darryl
|OL
|Mississippi St.
|Wills, Jedrick
|OL
|Alabama
|Wilson, Isaiah
|OL
|Georgia
|Wirfs, Tristan
|OL
|Iowa
Edge rushers
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Anae, Bradlee
|EDGE
|Utah
|Baun, Zack
|EDGE
|Wisconsin
|Chaisson, K'Lavon
|EDGE
|LSU
|Coe, Nick
|EDGE
|Auburn
|Coleman, Kendall
|EDGE
|Syracuse
|Coughlin, Carter
|EDGE
|Minnesota
|Davidson, Marlon
|EDGE
|Auburn
|Epenesa, A.J.
|EDGE
|Iowa
|Galeai, Tipa
|EDGE
|Utah St.
|Garvin, Jonathan
|EDGE
|Miami
|Gipson, Trevis
|EDGE
|Tulsa
|Greenard, Jonathan
|EDGE
|Florida
|Gross-Matos, Yetur
|EDGE
|Penn St.
|Hamilton, LaDarius
|EDGE
|North Texas
|Highsmith, Alex
|EDGE
|Charlotte
|Hill, Trevon
|EDGE
|Miami
|Jennings, Anfernee
|EDGE
|Alabama
|Kareem, Khalid
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|Lewis, Terrell
|EDGE
|Alabama
|Lynch, James
|EDGE
|Baylor
|Okwara, Julian
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|Rivers, Chauncey
|EDGE
|Mississippi St.
|Robinson, Alton
|EDGE
|Syracuse
|Sheppard, Qaadir
|EDGE
|Mississippi
|Smith-Williams, James
|EDGE
|N.C. State
|Taylor, Darrell
|EDGE
|Tennessee
|Tuszka, Derrek
|EDGE
|North Dakota St.
|Uche, Josh
|EDGE
|Michigan
|Weaver, Curtis
|EDGE
|Boise St.
|Willekes, Kenny
|EDGE
|Michigan St.
|Wonnum, D.J.
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|Young, Chase
|EDGE
|Ohio St.
|Zuniga, Jabari
|EDGE
|Florida
Defensive linemen
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Agim, McTelvin
|DL
|Arkansas
|Blacklock, Ross
|DL
|TCU
|Brown, Derrick
|DL
|Auburn
|Coatney, Josiah
|DL
|Mississippi
|Daniels, Darrion
|DL
|Nebraska
|Davis, Carlos
|DL
|Nebraska
|Davis, Khalil
|DL
|Nebraska
|Davis, Raekwon
|DL
|Alabama
|Elliott, Jordan
|DL
|Missouri
|Fotu, Leki
|DL
|Utah
|Gallimore, Neville
|DL
|Oklahoma
|Hamilton, DaVon
|DL
|Ohio St.
|Jones, Benito
|DL
|Mississippi
|Kinlaw, Javon
|DL
|South Carolina
|Lawrence II, Rashard
|DL
|LSU
|Madubuike, Justin
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Murchison, Larrell
|DL
|N.C. State
|Penisini, John
|DL
|Utah
|Roach, Malcolm
|DL
|Texas
|Strowbridge, Jason
|DL
|North Carolina
|Washington, Broderick
|DL
|Texas Tech
|Williams, Raequan
|DL
|Michigan St.
|Windsor, Rob
|DL
|Penn St.
Linebackers
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Bachie, Joe
|LB
|Michigan St.
|Bailey, Markus
|LB
|Purdue
|Bernard, Francis
|LB
|Utah
|Bituli, Daniel
|LB
|Tennessee
|Bradley, Shaun
|LB
|Temple
|Brooks, Jordyn
|LB
|Texas Tech
|Brown, Cameron
|LB
|Penn St.
|Davis-Gaither, Akeem
|LB
|Appalachian St.
|Divinity, Michael
|LB
|LSU
|Dye, Troy
|LB
|Oregon
|Garrett, Cale
|LB
|Missouri
|Gay Jr., Willie
|LB
|Mississippi St.
|Harris, Scoota
|LB
|Arkansas
|Harrison, Malik
|LB
|Ohio St.
|Hudson, Khaleke
|LB
|Michigan
|Johnston, Clay
|LB
|Baylor
|Kamara, Azur
|LB
|Kansas
|Mack, Jordan
|LB
|Virginia
|Martin, Kamal
|LB
|Minnesota
|Murray, Kenneth
|LB
|Oklahoma
|Olson, Dante
|LB
|Montana
|Phillips, Jacob
|LB
|LSU
|Pinckney, Michael
|LB
|Miami
|Quarterman, Shaquille
|LB
|Miami
|Queen, Patrick
|LB
|LSU
|Russell, Chapelle
|LB
|Temple
|Simmons, Isaiah
|LB
|Clemson
|Strnad, Justin
|LB
|Wake Forest
|Taylor, Davion
|LB
|Colorado
|Toohill, Casey
|LB
|Stanford
|Walker, Mykal
|LB
|Fresno St.
|Weaver, Evan
|LB
|California
|Wilson, Logan
|LB
|Wyoming
|Woodward, David
|LB
|Utah St.
Cornerbacks
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Arnette, Damon
|CB
|Ohio St.
|Arnold, Grayland
|CB
|Baylor
|Bandy, Trajan
|CB
|Miami
|Bassey, Essang
|CB
|Wake Forest
|Bryant, Myles
|CB
|Washington
|Clarke, Nevelle
|CB
|Central Florida
|Dantzler, Cameron
|CB
|Mississippi St.
|Davis, Javaris
|CB
|Auburn
|Diggs, Trevon
|CB
|Alabama
|Fulton, Kristian
|CB
|LSU
|Gladney, Jeff
|CB
|TCU
|Green, A.J.
|CB
|Oklahoma St.
|Guidry, Javelin K.
|CB
|Utah
|Hall, Bryce
|CB
|Virginia
|Hand, Harrison
|CB
|Temple
|Henderson, C.J.
|CB
|Florida
|Hill, Lavert
|CB
|Michigan
|Holmes, Darnay
|CB
|UCLA
|Igbinoghene, Noah
|CB
|Auburn
|Jackson, Dane
|CB
|Pittsburgh
|Jackson, Lamar
|CB
|Nebraska
|Johnson, Jaylon
|CB
|Utah
|Keyes, BoPete
|CB
|Tulane
|Ojemudia, Michael
|CB
|Iowa
|Okudah, Jeff
|CB
|Ohio St.
|Pierre, James
|CB
|Florida Atlantic
|Pride, Troy
|CB
|Notre Dame
|Reid, John
|CB
|Penn St.
|Robertson, Amik
|CB
|Louisiana Tech
|Robinson II, Reggie
|CB
|Tulsa
|Samuels, Stanford
|CB
|Florida St.
|Scott, Josiah
|CB
|Michigan St.
|Terrell, A.J.
|CB
|Clemson
|Thomas-Oliver, Stantley
|CB
|Florida International
|Vildor, Kindle
|CB
|Georgia Southern
Safeties
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Blackmon, Julian
|S
|Utah
|Brooks Jr., Antoine
|S
|Maryland
|Burgess, Terrell
|S
|Utah
|Carter, Shyheim
|S
|Alabama
|Chinn, Jeremy
|S
|Southern Illinois
|Clemons, Rodney
|S
|SMU
|Cole II, Brian
|S
|Mississippi St.
|Curl, Kamren
|S
|Arkansas
|Davis, Ashtyn
|S
|California
|Delpit, Grant
|S
|LSU
|Dugger, Kyle
|S
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Elliott, Jalen
|S
|Notre Dame
|Fuller, Jordan
|S
|Ohio St.
|Gilman, Alohi
|S
|Notre Dame
|Hawkins, Jaylinn
|S
|California
|Jones, Brandon
|S
|Texas
|McKinney, Xavier
|S
|Alabama
|Metellus, Josh
|S
|Michigan
|Miller, Chris
|S
|Baylor
|Muse, Tanner
|S
|Clemson
|Reed, J.R.
|S
|Georgia
|Sneed, L'Jarius
|S
|Louisiana Tech
|Stone, Geno
|S
|Iowa
|Thomas, Daniel
|S
|Auburn
|Wallace, K'Von
|S
|Clemson
|Winfield Jr., Antoine
|S
|Minnesota
Specialists
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Bass, Tyler
|K
|Georgia Southern
|Blankenship, Rodrigo
|K
|Georgia
|Molson, JJ
|K
|UCLA
|Charlton, Joseph
|P
|South Carolina
|Hofrichter, Sterling
|P
|Syracuse
|Mann, Braden
|P
|Texas A&M
|Pechin, Alex
|P
|Bucknell
|Siposs, Arryn
|P
|Auburn
|Townsend, Tommy
|P
|Florida
|Turk, Michael
|P
|Arizona State
|Ferguson, Blake
|LS
|LSU
|Wirtel, Steven
|LS
|Iowa St.
