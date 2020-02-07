2020 NFL combine: Full list of 337 NFL Draft prospects invited to Indianapolis for annual scouting combine

The NFL has announced the players participating in this year's event

The Super Bowl and senior all-star games are now complete, which means the second stage of the pre-NFL Draft season is underway. Contingency for each of the league's 32 teams will descend upon the NFL combine in search of big-time talent later this month. 

The event allows several prospects to put their talents on display in a variety of challenges ranging from the 40-yard dash to the wide receiver gauntlet. Teams will also be afforded the chance to meet with players individually to run them through medical checks and become more acquainted on a personal level. 

Here are the prospects that will be attending the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana from Feb. 23-Mar. 2:

NFL combine invitees

Quarterbacks

PlayerPosSchool
Bryant, Kelly QB Missouri
Burrow, Joe QB LSU
Davidson, Kevin QB Princeton
Eason, Jacob QB Washington
Fromm, Jake QB Georgia
Gordon, Anthony QB Washington St.
Herbert, Justin QB Oregon
Hurts, Jalen QB Oklahoma
Lewerke, Brian QB Michigan St.
Love, Jordan QB Utah St.
Luton, Jake QB Oregon St.
McDonald, Cole QB Hawaii
Montez, Steven QB Colorado
Morgan, James QB Florida International
Patterson, Shea QB Michigan
Stanley, Nate QB Iowa
Tagovailoa, Tua QB Alabama

Running backs

PlayerPosSchool
Ahmed, Salvon RB Washington
Akers, Cam RB Florida St.
Anderson, Jet RB TCU
Bellamy, LeVante RB Western Michigan
Benjamin, Eno RB Arizona State
Calais, Raymond RB Louisiana-Lafayette
Dallas, DeeJay RB Miami
Dillon, AJ RB Boston College
Dobbins, J.K. RB Ohio St.
Dowdle, Rico RB South Carolina
Edwards-Helaire, Clyde RB LSU
Evans, Darrynton RB Appalachian St.
Hasty, JaMycal RB Baylor
Herrien, Brian RB Georgia
Jones, Tony RB Notre Dame
Kelley, Joshua RB UCLA
Leake, Javon RB Maryland
LeMay, Benny RB Charlotte
McFarland, Anthony RB Maryland
Moss, Zack RB Utah
Olonilua, Sewo RB TCU
Perine, La'Mical RB Florida
Phillips, Scottie RB Mississippi
Robinson, James RB Illinois St.
Swift, D'Andre RB Georgia
Taylor, J.J. RB Arizona
Taylor, Jonathan RB Wisconsin
Taylor, Patrick RB Memphis
Vaughn, Ke'Shawn RB Vanderbilt
Warren, Mike RB Cincinnati

Wide receivers

PlayerPosSchool
Aiyuk, Brandon WR Arizona State
Bayless, Omar WR Arkansas State
Bowden, Lynn WR Kentucky
Brown, Tony WR Colorado
Cager, Lawrence WR Georgia
Callaway, Marquez WR Tennessee
Cephus, Quintez WR Wisconsin
Claypool, Chase WR Notre Dame
Cleveland, Tyrie WR Florida
Coulter, Isaiah WR Rhode Island
Davis, Gabriel WR Central Florida
Davis, Quartney WR Texas A&M
Duvernay, Devin WR Texas
Edwards, Bryan WR South Carolina
Finke, Chris WR Notre Dame
Fuller, Aaron WR Washington
Gandy-Golden, Antonio WR Liberty
Gibson, Antonio WR Memphis
Guidry, Stephen WR Mississippi St.
Hamler, KJ WR Penn St.
Higgins, Tee WR Clemson
Hightower, John WR Boise St.
Hill, K.J. WR Ohio St.
Hodgins, Isaiah WR Oregon St.
Jackson, Trishton WR Syracuse
Jefferson, Justin WR LSU
Jefferson, Van WR Florida
Jennings, Jauan WR Tennessee
Jeudy, Jerry WR Alabama
Johnson, Collin WR Texas
Johnson, Juwan WR Oregon
Johnson, Tyler WR Minnesota
Lamb, CeeDee WR Oklahoma
Lipscomb, Kalija WR Vanderbilt
Mack, Austin WR Ohio St.
Mims, Denzel WR Baylor
Mooney, Darnell WR Tulane
Osborn, K.J. WR Miami
Parker, Aaron WR Rhode Island
Patmon, Dezmon WR Washington St.
Peoples-Jones, Donovan WR Michigan
Perry, Malcolm WR Navy
Pittman, Michael WR USC
Proche, James WR SMU
Reagor, Jalen WR TCU
Reed, Joe WR Virginia
Rogers, Kendrick WR Texas A&M
Ruggs III, Henry WR Alabama
Shenault Jr., Laviska WR Colorado
Stewart, Darrell WR Michigan St.
Swain, Freddie WR Florida
Thomas, Jeff WR Miami
Victor, Ben WR Ohio St.
Watkins, Quez WR Southern Miss
White, Cody WR Michigan St.

Tight ends

PlayerPosSchool
Asiasi, Devin TE UCLA
Breeland, Jacob TE Oregon
Bryant, Harrison TE Florida Atlantic
Bryant, Hunter TE Washington
Deguara, Josiah TE Cincinnati
Hopkins, Brycen TE Purdue
Keene, Dalton TE Virginia Tech
Kmet, Cole TE Notre Dame
McKeon, Sean TE Michigan
Moss, Thaddeus TE LSU
O'Grady, C.J. TE Arkansas
Okwuegbunam, Albert TE Missouri
Parkinson, Colby TE Stanford
Pinkney, Jared TE Vanderbilt
Sullivan, Stephen TE LSU
Taumoepeau, Charlie TE Portland St.
Trautman, Adam TE Dayton
Wilcox, Mitchell TE South Florida
Woerner, Charlie TE Georgia
Wood-Anderson, Dom TE Tennessee

Offensive linemen

PlayerPosSchool
Adams, Trey OL Washington
Adeniji, Hakeem OL Kansas
Anchrum, Tremayne OL Clemson
Bartch, Ben OL St. Johns (MN)
Becton, Mekhi OL Louisville
Biadasz, Tyler OL Wisconsin
Bredeson, Ben OL Michigan
Cabral, Cohl OL Arizona State
Charles, Saahdiq OL LSU
Clark, Cameron OL Charlotte
Cleveland, Ezra OL Boise St.
Colon-Castillo, Trystan OL Missouri
Cushenberry, Lloyd OL LSU
Driscoll, Jack OL Auburn
Durant, Yasir OL Missouri
Hanson, Jake OL Oregon
Harris, Nick OL Washington
Heck, Charlie OL North Carolina
Hennessy, Matt OL Temple
Herron, Justin OL Wake Forest
Hunt, Robert OL Louisiana-Lafayette
Ismael, Keith OL San Diego St.
Iwuagwu, Cordel OL TCU
Jackson, Austin OL USC
Jackson, Jonah OL Ohio St.
Jones, Joshua OL Houston
Kindley, Solomon OL Georgia
Lemieux, Shane OL Oregon
Lewis, Damien OL LSU
McKivitz, Colton OL West Virginia
Molchon, John OL Boise St.
Murphy, Kyle OL Rhode Island
Muti, Netane OL Fresno St.
Niang, Lucas OL TCU
Onwenu, Mike OL Michigan
Peart, Matt OL Connecticut
Phillips, Tyre OL Mississippi St.
Pinter, Danny OL Ball St.
Ruiz, Cesar OL Michigan
Runyan, Jon OL Michigan
Simpson, John OL Clemson
Steele, Terence OL Texas Tech
Stenberg, Logan OL Kentucky
Stepaniak, Simon OL Indiana
Taylor, Alex OL South Carolina St.
Thomas, Andrew OL Georgia
Throckmorton, Calvin OL Oregon
Wanogho, Prince Tega OL Auburn
Williams, Darryl OL Mississippi St.
Wills, Jedrick OL Alabama
Wilson, Isaiah OL Georgia
Wirfs, Tristan OL Iowa

Edge rushers

PlayerPosSchool
Anae, BradleeEDGEUtah
Baun, ZackEDGEWisconsin
Chaisson, K'LavonEDGELSU
Coe, NickEDGEAuburn
Coleman, KendallEDGESyracuse
Coughlin, CarterEDGEMinnesota
Davidson, MarlonEDGEAuburn
Epenesa, A.J.EDGEIowa
Galeai, TipaEDGEUtah St.
Garvin, JonathanEDGEMiami
Gipson, TrevisEDGETulsa
Greenard, JonathanEDGEFlorida
Gross-Matos, YeturEDGEPenn St.
Hamilton, LaDariusEDGENorth Texas
Highsmith, AlexEDGECharlotte
Hill, TrevonEDGEMiami
Jennings, AnferneeEDGEAlabama
Kareem, KhalidEDGENotre Dame
Lewis, TerrellEDGEAlabama
Lynch, JamesEDGEBaylor
Okwara, JulianEDGENotre Dame
Rivers, ChaunceyEDGEMississippi St.
Robinson, AltonEDGESyracuse
Sheppard, QaadirEDGEMississippi
Smith-Williams, JamesEDGEN.C. State
Taylor, DarrellEDGETennessee
Tuszka, DerrekEDGENorth Dakota St.
Uche, JoshEDGEMichigan
Weaver, CurtisEDGEBoise St.
Willekes, KennyEDGEMichigan St.
Wonnum, D.J.EDGESouth Carolina
Young, ChaseEDGEOhio St.
Zuniga, JabariEDGEFlorida

Defensive linemen

PlayerPosSchool
Agim, McTelvinDLArkansas
Blacklock, RossDLTCU
Brown, DerrickDLAuburn
Coatney, JosiahDLMississippi
Daniels, DarrionDLNebraska
Davis, CarlosDLNebraska
Davis, KhalilDLNebraska
Davis, RaekwonDLAlabama
Elliott, JordanDLMissouri
Fotu, LekiDLUtah
Gallimore, NevilleDLOklahoma
Hamilton, DaVonDLOhio St.
Jones, BenitoDLMississippi
Kinlaw, JavonDLSouth Carolina
Lawrence II, RashardDLLSU
Madubuike, JustinDLTexas A&M
Murchison, LarrellDLN.C. State
Penisini, JohnDLUtah
Roach, MalcolmDLTexas
Strowbridge, JasonDLNorth Carolina
Washington, BroderickDLTexas Tech
Williams, RaequanDLMichigan St.
Windsor, RobDLPenn St.

Linebackers

PlayerPosSchool
Bachie, JoeLBMichigan St.
Bailey, MarkusLBPurdue
Bernard, FrancisLBUtah
Bituli, DanielLBTennessee
Bradley, ShaunLBTemple
Brooks, JordynLBTexas Tech
Brown, CameronLBPenn St.
Davis-Gaither, AkeemLBAppalachian St.
Divinity, MichaelLBLSU
Dye, TroyLBOregon
Garrett, CaleLBMissouri
Gay Jr., WillieLBMississippi St.
Harris, ScootaLBArkansas
Harrison, MalikLBOhio St.
Hudson, KhalekeLBMichigan
Johnston, ClayLBBaylor
Kamara, AzurLBKansas
Mack, JordanLBVirginia
Martin, KamalLBMinnesota
Murray, KennethLBOklahoma
Olson, DanteLBMontana
Phillips, JacobLBLSU
Pinckney, MichaelLBMiami
Quarterman, ShaquilleLBMiami
Queen, PatrickLBLSU
Russell, ChapelleLBTemple
Simmons, IsaiahLBClemson
Strnad, JustinLBWake Forest
Taylor, DavionLBColorado
Toohill, CaseyLBStanford
Walker, MykalLBFresno St.
Weaver, EvanLBCalifornia
Wilson, LoganLBWyoming
Woodward, DavidLBUtah St.

Cornerbacks

PlayerPosSchool
Arnette, Damon CB Ohio St.
Arnold, Grayland CB Baylor
Bandy, Trajan CB Miami
Bassey, Essang CB Wake Forest
Bryant, Myles CB Washington
Clarke, Nevelle CB Central Florida
Dantzler, Cameron CB Mississippi St.
Davis, Javaris CB Auburn
Diggs, Trevon CB Alabama
Fulton, Kristian CB LSU
Gladney, Jeff CB TCU
Green, A.J. CB Oklahoma St.
Guidry, Javelin K. CB Utah
Hall, Bryce CB Virginia
Hand, Harrison CB Temple
Henderson, C.J. CB Florida
Hill, Lavert CB Michigan
Holmes, Darnay CB UCLA
Igbinoghene, Noah CB Auburn
Jackson, Dane CB Pittsburgh
Jackson, Lamar CB Nebraska
Johnson, Jaylon CB Utah
Keyes, BoPete CB Tulane
Ojemudia, Michael CB Iowa
Okudah, Jeff CB Ohio St.
Pierre, James CB Florida Atlantic
Pride, Troy CB Notre Dame
Reid, John CB Penn St.
Robertson, Amik CB Louisiana Tech
Robinson II, Reggie CB Tulsa
Samuels, Stanford CB Florida St.
Scott, Josiah CB Michigan St.
Terrell, A.J. CB Clemson
Thomas-Oliver, Stantley CB Florida International
Vildor, Kindle CB Georgia Southern

Safeties

PlayerPosSchool
Blackmon, Julian S Utah
Brooks Jr., Antoine S Maryland
Burgess, Terrell S Utah
Carter, Shyheim S Alabama
Chinn, Jeremy S Southern Illinois
Clemons, Rodney S SMU
Cole II, Brian S Mississippi St.
Curl, Kamren S Arkansas
Davis, Ashtyn S California
Delpit, Grant S LSU
Dugger, Kyle S Lenoir-Rhyne
Elliott, Jalen S Notre Dame
Fuller, Jordan S Ohio St.
Gilman, Alohi S Notre Dame
Hawkins, Jaylinn S California
Jones, Brandon S Texas
McKinney, Xavier S Alabama
Metellus, Josh S Michigan
Miller, Chris S Baylor
Muse, Tanner S Clemson
Reed, J.R. S Georgia
Sneed, L'Jarius S Louisiana Tech
Stone, Geno S Iowa
Thomas, Daniel S Auburn
Wallace, K'Von S Clemson
Winfield Jr., Antoine S Minnesota

Specialists

PlayerPosSchool
Bass, Tyler K Georgia Southern
Blankenship, Rodrigo K Georgia
Molson, JJ K UCLA
Charlton, Joseph P South Carolina
Hofrichter, Sterling P Syracuse
Mann, Braden P Texas A&M
Pechin, Alex P Bucknell
Siposs, Arryn P Auburn
Townsend, Tommy P Florida
Turk, Michael P Arizona State
Ferguson, Blake LS LSU
Wirtel, Steven LS Iowa St.
