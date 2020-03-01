2020 NFL combine: Laviska Shenault to undergo surgery after suffering core muscle injury, per report

Laviska Shenault, one of the top-rated receivers in the 2020 NFL Draft, will have surgery that is expected to sideline him for 4-6 weeks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The former Colorado wideout has reportedly been dealing with a core muscle injury and inflammation of the pubic bone.

Despite his lingering injury, Shenault, tabbed by CBS Sports as the fifth-best receiving prospect in the draft, ran a 4.58 40-yard draft during the NFL combine. Shenault, who did not participate in on-field work during the combine, alluded to his injury during his media session from Indianapolis.

"I wasn't able to train for everything because of my injury," Shenault said, via ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "I had to do a lot of resting and rehabbing. But I was only able to train for the 40."

Shenault, who dealt with various injuries during his time with Colorado, is arguably the most versatile receiver in this year's draft. During his three seasons at Colorado, the 6-foot-2, 220 pound wideout caught 10 touchdowns, ran for seven touchdowns and scored another touchdown on special teams. During his final two seasons, Shenault caught 142 passes for 1,775 yards and 10 touchdowns despite missing four games due to injury. Along with averaging 6.7 yards per carry, Shenault averaged 13 yards per catch, including a 13.6-yard average last season.

"Definitely difficult," Shenault recently said when asked about battling injuries at Colorado. "But I love the sport too much to just shut it down. And I just wanted to be a team player. Like I said, I love the sport too much, so I just had to keep playing and keep fighting through it and just produce as much as I could."