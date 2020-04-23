2020 NFL Draft: 32 surprise picks that could shake up Round 1, including Joe Burrow not going No. 1

Round 1 - Pick 1 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Sure, Chase Young would represent a reasonable surprise here. But let's be real. The Bengals want and need a quarterback. Given Tua Tagovailoa's injuries, it's reasonable to assume Cincinnati would actually go with Herbert if the team didn't pick Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Redskins have mammoth holes in their secondary -- not along their defensive line -- and Ron Rivera loves long outside cornerbacks with playmaking prowess. That's what Washington would get with Okudah.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Matthew Stafford will be the Lions starter in 2020. After that, we can't be so sure. Right now, he'd represent a $19 million dead cap hit if cut in 2021, but there's a $10 million roster bonus due next March. Detroit could move on before then to save more money. With the quarterback room set this way, Tagovailoa would be under no major pressure to play as a rookie but could assume the starting gig in his second season.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants realistically could go in this direction on Thursday, but even with Blake Martinez signed in free agency, it'd be viewed as a surprise given the need at offensive tackle in New York.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th There's tiny speculation that, armed with three first-round picks, the Dolphins could go offensive tackle first, then move up to get their quarterback later. Both are gigantic needs in Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Playing in a division with the Chiefs, the Chargers have seen first hand how much of a nightmare it is to play against Patrick Mahomes. While not as talented, Love has Mahomes-type style to his game.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers' run defense was brutal a season ago, and they need to address the defensive line early. Going Kinlaw over Derrick Brown would constitute a surprise.

Round 1 - Pick 8 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals finished right in the middle of the NFL with 40 sacks last season, 19 of which came from Chandler Jones. And he's 30. Chaisson would give Arizona a young, springy No. 2 on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jaguars probably realize the Cam Robinson experiment is over. Even with needs elsewhere, offensive tackle is a premium position, and Thomas is a stud run blocker with much-improved pass-protecting skills

Round 1 - Pick 10 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Browns have a clear-cut need at left tackle yet even with two second-year players at linebacker, Cleveland could use a true defensive difference-maker at the linebacker or safety spot. Simmons does everything.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets seemingly need to go offensive tackle or wide receiver. But they have a gigantic need at cornerback, and if he falls, it might be a value over need proposition for GM Joe Douglas.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Would this drop jaws on draft night? No. But Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock could look quarterback in this first round, and Love is the biggest enigma with the most boom-or-bust qualities.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The 49ers just traded away their best interior disruptor, but few really expect them to go defensive tackle here to immediately replace DeForest Buckner. Brown would instantly fill the void.

Round 1 - Pick 14 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Yes, Shaq Barrett is in Tampa, but he's playing on the franchise tag. Given Chaisson's age (still 20), he'd represent the future at a key position for the Buccaneers.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th On draft night, if the top three receivers are gone, the Broncos would have to turn their direction to someone other than Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, or CeeDee Lamb.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Even after signing Dante Fowler in free agency, the Falcons could use more outside rushing talent. This would probably represent the ceiling pick-wise for Gross-Matos. But he has the physical profile to be a mid first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 17 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The positional need is obvious after the Cowboys let Byron Jones walk in free agency. The prospect would be the surprise in Round 1, although there's some building buzz for Terrell going decently early on Thursday.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd It very well could be a massive smokescreen, but there is momentum building for a Tagovailoa fall on draft night. This represents his absolute floor.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 8th We assume the Raiders will go receiver at some point early, and while they've been tied to the big names at the top of this class, Mims has aced his pre-draft process and has the speed Las Vegas likely covets at the receiver spot.

Round 1 - Pick 20 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th It seems like Epenesa has dropped out of the first round, but it wouldn't be nuts to assume a few teams have a first-round grade on him. With this pick, the Jaguars would get help on the edge for Josh Allen and someone who can comfortably kick inside.

Round 1 - Pick 21 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 9th The Eagles going anything other than receiver would shock just about all of us, but let's not forget how badly Philadelphia's secondary was torched at times last year.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th Everyone expects the top four offensive tackles to go off the board by No. 11 overall, and Jones is seemingly the consensus OT5. The Vikings have more glaring needs at receiver and corner, but the offensive line could use an upgrade on the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Love would be surprising for a Bill Belichick-led Patriots team because of his tendency to turn over the football.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th The Saints have arguably the best roster in the NFL, yet with Sheldon Rankins playing on his fifth-year option and adequate albeit unspectacular depth at defensive tackle behind him, the Saints could be into a disruptor like Kinlaw if he slips.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Neville Gallimore DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 304 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings have beef on the interior of their defensive line, yet not much pass-rushing talent. Gallimore wins with first-step quickness and good hand work.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 D'Andre Swift RB Georgia • Jr • 5'8" / 212 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 2nd Heading into draft day, Swift has the most first-round buzz of any running back. However, there's not much tying him to the Dolphins, but Miami clearly needs a bell-cow back.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd Poona Ford flashed in 2019, and Jarran Reed is a sturdy player. But Seattle could use more juice at defensive tackle, and Blacklock has first-round burst off the snap.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 9th The Ravens are very much in the receiver market early in this draft, yet after going Marquise Brown in Round 1 a season ago, it seems as though most believe they'd like more size at the position, so Reagor would be surprising.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Isaiah Wilson OL Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 59th POSITION RNK 10th Wilson has mounting buzz about sneaking into the first round. He's a big, overwhelming, run-blocking specialist at right tackle, and Tennessee lost Jack Conklin in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 9th Ricky Wagner is penciled in as the starting right tackle, so Green Bay doesn't have a glaring need for 2020 at that position. But Jackson isn't ready yet, so need in the future would be sensible for both parties here.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ezra Cleveland OL Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 7th The 49ers have gotten unbelievable return on investment from Joe Staley after picking him in the first round of 2007. And Mike McGlinchey has been rock solid across from him at right tackle. Cleveland is a freaky athlete with clean tape. He just needs to get stronger. This would be a pick mostly with 2021 and beyond in mind.