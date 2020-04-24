2020 NFL Draft: Bengals pick Tee Higgins, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Clemson wide receiver after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Bengals selected Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Higgins, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
33. Cincinnati Bengals: A+
Chris Trapasso: Bengals get the premier rebounder in the class. Separation good enough. Deceptive after the catch. Gigantic catch radius. Perfect apprentice to A.J. Green.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: Tee Higgins to Cincinnati is a surprising choice. Is this a pick meant for the future, or for the present?! Maybe he's a long-term replacement for A.J. Green, but make no mistake he's nowhere near as polished as A.J. Green. He's actually more of a polished Auden Tate -- big dude, solid speed, big-time battler for jump balls and blessed with an enormous catch radius. So long as Green and Tyler Boyd are the top two receivers in Cincy, however, Higgins is going to have a hard time putting up a bunch of numbers. I wouldn't touch him in seasonal Fantasy play, he's more of a long-term prospect who could start to make an impact in 2021 or 2022 once Green isn't part of the Bengals.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: A.J. Green
Best trait: Downfield mismatch
WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks
College
Height
Weight
Hand size
Arm length
Wingspan
Clemson
Strengths
- Huge catch radius
- High-point-catch machine
- Red zone target who can outjump anyone on the field
Weaknesses
- Ability to separate is a concern
- Ran disappointing 40 time at pro day
- Didn't face much competition at CB in the ACC
40-yard dash
Bench press
Vertical jump
Broad jump
3-cone drill
20-yard shuttle
|n/a
