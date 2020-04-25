2020 NFL Draft: Bills pick Zack Moss, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Utah running back after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Bills selected Utah running back Zack Moss with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Moss, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

86. Buffalo Bills: B-

Chris Trapasso: Moss is a contact-balance monster who drops the hammer too. Not much juice downfield, yet deceptive jump cuts leave LBs whiffing at air. Low-center-of-gravity. Fun young RB duo with Devin Singletary.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: It doesn't surprise me in the least that the Bills took Zack Moss. I bet he reminded them of Devin Singletary when they watched his film. Moss is a total yards creator, both in terms of after contact and via his lateral agility. Moss does not have top-end speed, and he does have injuries in his past, plus he's 22 years old when this season starts. I wouldn't mind drafting Moss in the double-digit rounds as a handcuff to Singletary, but not as a stand-alone Fantasy value.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Gus Edwards
Best trait: Contact balance, deceptive agility
RB skills breakdown: Where he ranks 

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Utah 5-9 3/8 223 9 2/8 31 2/8 75 4/8

 Strengths  

  • Very naturally powerful with great contact balance
  • At times, noticeably springy with his feet
  • Will deploy multiple cuts in a run to make defenders miss
  • Will be a yards-after-contact monster in the NFL
  • Will surprise some defenders with his flashes of bounce

Weaknesses 

  • Acceleration through the second-level is average
  • Good, not great vision
  • Far from a burner but not a plodder
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.65 19 33 n/a n/a 4.37

