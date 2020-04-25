2020 NFL Draft: Broncos pick KJ Hamler, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Penn State wide receiver after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Broncos selected Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Hamler, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

46. Denver Broncos: C+

Chris Trapasso: Broncos loading up at WR. Super explosive. Loose hips. Good, not great YAC. Fights the football as it's arriving. Building around Lock makes sense, but this is weird pick because of other needs.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: KJ Hamler's speed makes him intriguing, but his role in the Broncos offense doesn't suggest a big target workload. Certainly not compared to Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. What his arrival does do is make Drew Lock a very intriguing sleeper. If his O-line can hold up, he could fire off some amazing stats with this new, young receiving trio. I mean, remember what Lock did to Houston last year?! Hamler will be a late pick in dynasty/keeper startups and seasonal redrafts and a Round 3 pick in rookie-only drafts, but the onus is on Lock to come through with this receiving corps.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Phillip Dorsett
Best trait: Explosion, long speed
WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks 

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Penn St. 5-8 5/8 178 9 3/8 30 6/8 72 4/8

 Strengths  

  • Absolutely electric athleticism on the field
  • Loose hips
  • Burst off the line will be one of the most explosive in the NFL right away
  • Second and third gears are special too
  • Deploys devastating cuts to effortlessly create separation in his route and after catch  

Weaknesses 

  • Tiny frame
  • Fights the football in the air
  • YAC is good, but not great for a WR with his athletic gifts
  • Will likely have a hard time fighting through press against physical CBs  
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
n/a 15 n/a n/a n/a n/a

