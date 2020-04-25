2020 NFL Draft: Broncos pick KJ Hamler, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know

The Broncos selected Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Hamler, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

46. Denver Broncos: C+

Chris Trapasso: Broncos loading up at WR. Super explosive. Loose hips. Good, not great YAC. Fights the football as it's arriving. Building around Lock makes sense, but this is weird pick because of other needs.

Fantasy impact

Dave Richard: KJ Hamler's speed makes him intriguing, but his role in the Broncos offense doesn't suggest a big target workload. Certainly not compared to Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. What his arrival does do is make Drew Lock a very intriguing sleeper. If his O-line can hold up, he could fire off some amazing stats with this new, young receiving trio. I mean, remember what Lock did to Houston last year?! Hamler will be a late pick in dynasty/keeper startups and seasonal redrafts and a Round 3 pick in rookie-only drafts, but the onus is on Lock to come through with this receiving corps.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Phillip Dorsett

Best trait: Explosion, long speed

WR skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Penn St. 5-8 5/8 178 9 3/8 30 6/8 72 4/8

Strengths

Absolutely electric athleticism on the field

Loose hips

Burst off the line will be one of the most explosive in the NFL right away

Second and third gears are special too

Deploys devastating cuts to effortlessly create separation in his route and after catch



Weaknesses

Tiny frame

Fights the football in the air

YAC is good, but not great for a WR with his athletic gifts

Will likely have a hard time fighting through press against physical CBs

