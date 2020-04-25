2020 NFL Draft: Buccaneers pick Antoine Winfield Jr., draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Buccaneers selected Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Winfield, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A-

Chris Trapasso: Range for days from center field. Crazy route-recognition skills. Flies downhill in run support. Reliable tackler. Just one year of elite production. Bucs really needed difference-maker on back end.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Jimmie Ward
Best trait: Instincts

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Minnesota5-9 1/82039 4/8 30 1/8 72 6/8

 Strengths  

  • Brilliant football IQ
  • Above-average range
  • Veteran-like tackling chops
  • Will get to the football from the deep middle and attack against the run

Weaknesses 

  • Smaller frame
  • Doesn't have the twitch to consistently match up man-to-man in the slot
  • Doesn't play to his timed speed  
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
4.45n/a36 124n/an/a

