2020 NFL Draft: Buccaneers pick Antoine Winfield Jr., draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Buccaneers selected Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with the No. 45 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Winfield, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A-

Chris Trapasso: Range for days from center field. Crazy route-recognition skills. Flies downhill in run support. Reliable tackler. Just one year of elite production. Bucs really needed difference-maker on back end.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Jimmie Ward

Best trait: Instincts

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Minnesota 5-9 1/8 203 9 4/8 30 1/8 72 6/8

Strengths

Brilliant football IQ

Above-average range

Veteran-like tackling chops

Will get to the football from the deep middle and attack against the run



Weaknesses

Smaller frame

Doesn't have the twitch to consistently match up man-to-man in the slot

Doesn't play to his timed speed

