2020 NFL Draft: Cardinals pick Josh Jones, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Houston tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Cardinals selected Houston offensive lineman Josh Jones with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Jones, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
72. Arizona Cardinals: A
Chris Trapasso: Huge steal here for Arizona. Jones' film is incredibly boring, which is good. Hand work and balance are awesome. Plays with quality anchor because of how he sinks his hips. Strong upper half. Good athlete. Ideal right tackle for Kyler Murray.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Ronnie Stanley
Best trait: Athleticism
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Houston
Strengths
- Incredibly athletic for size
- Smooth getting to next level in run game
- Solid in pass pro, even against quicker edge rushers
Weaknesses
- Still raw though he improved substantially from '18
- Needs to get stronger
- Can improve run blocking
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|5.27
