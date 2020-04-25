2020 NFL Draft: Cardinals pick Josh Jones, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

Here's what you need to know about the Houston tackle after his selection in the NFL Draft

The Cardinals selected Houston offensive lineman Josh Jones with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Jones, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

72. Arizona Cardinals: A

Chris Trapasso: Huge steal here for Arizona. Jones' film is incredibly boring, which is good. Hand work and balance are awesome. Plays with quality anchor because of how he sinks his hips. Strong upper half. Good athlete. Ideal right tackle for Kyler Murray.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Ronnie Stanley
Best trait: Athleticism

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Houston 6-5 319 10 2/8 33 7/8 79 7/8

 Strengths  

  • Incredibly athletic for size
  • Smooth getting to next level in run game
  • Solid in pass pro, even against quicker edge rushers

Weaknesses 

  • Still raw though he improved substantially from '18
  • Needs to get stronger
  • Can improve run blocking
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
5.27 24 28.5 109 n/a n/a

