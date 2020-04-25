2020 NFL Draft: Cardinals pick Josh Jones, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Cardinals selected Houston offensive lineman Josh Jones with the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Jones, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

72. Arizona Cardinals: A

Chris Trapasso: Huge steal here for Arizona. Jones' film is incredibly boring, which is good. Hand work and balance are awesome. Plays with quality anchor because of how he sinks his hips. Strong upper half. Good athlete. Ideal right tackle for Kyler Murray.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Ronnie Stanley

Best trait: Athleticism

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Houston 6-5 319 10 2/8 33 7/8 79 7/8

Strengths

Incredibly athletic for size

Smooth getting to next level in run game

Solid in pass pro, even against quicker edge rushers

Weaknesses

Still raw though he improved substantially from '18

Needs to get stronger

Can improve run blocking

