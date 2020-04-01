2020 NFL Draft: Cardinals showing interest in Utah running back Zack Moss, per report

Already armed with DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, Larry Fitzgerald and Kenyan Drake, the Cardinals are looking to add to their skills positions during the 2020 draft.

The Cardinals, who own the eighth, 40th, 72nd, 114th, 202nd and 222nd overall picks in the draft, have been doing their "due diligence" with regard to former Utah running back Zack Moss, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. Moss, the 85th-best player and sixth best running back in CBS Sports' pre-draft prospect rankings, has already conducted a FaceTime call with Arizona running backs coach James Saxon.

The 5-foot-10, 222-pound running back had a successful run at Utah. During his last three seasons with the Utes, Moss rushed for 3,685 yards and 36 touchdowns while averaging 5.87 yards per carry. He also caught 66 passes for 685 yards and three touchdowns, including 28 receptions and two touchdowns in 2019. Last season, Moss amassed 1,804 total yards and 17 touchdowns while helping the Utes finish 16th in the final AP poll with an 11-3 record.

Moss was extremely consistent on the ground last season, rushing for over 100 yards eight times, including a season-high 203 yards in Utah's road win over Arizona.

Known for his punishing running style, Moss also displayed the ability to bounce to the outside throughout his time at Utah. He also proved that he can get it done between the tackles, as he was rarely brought down after first contact. Moss, like Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, also shows unique patience upon getting the ball, as he routinely paused after getting the ball while waiting for his blockers open desirable running lanes. He also possesses impressive agility (most notable his spin moves) that allowed him to turn negative plays into large gains.

The main knock on Moss is his speed, running a disappointing 4.65 in the 40-yard dash during February's NFL combine. Moss, who suffered a slight hamstring injury during his combine vertical jump (which took place before the 40-yard dash), recently posted a video of himself running the 40 in 4.52 seconds.

While his running style is similar to Bell's, it also evokes memories of former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, a player Moss is a "big fan of."

"I finish all my runs in a fashion so that the next time they do try to make a tackle, it's a business decision," Moss recently told Bleacher Report's Mike Tanier. "When the next team puts on that tape, I want the guys to know that it's not gonna be an easy game."

In Arizona, Moss would get a chance to work with Drake, who rushed for 643 yards and eight touchdowns (while averaging 5.2 yards per carry) after being traded from Miami midway through the 2019 season. Moss would also get a chance to work alongside a future Hall of Famer in Fitzgerald, arguably the league's best receiver in Hopkins, and one of the league's bright young quarterbacks in Murray, last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year.