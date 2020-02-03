2020 NFL Draft: Chiefs team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Kansas City
With the Chiefs' 2019 season over, it's time for fans to turn their attention to the draft
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, and Patrick Mahomes can add Super Bowl MVP to his already beefy resume. And I think we're all happy for Andy Reid. He's long been one of the most consistent coaches in the league, and finally has a ring.
Although Kansas City and its fans everywhere will rightfully celebrate this victory for a while, here's a peek ahead at the 2020 NFL Draft to get an idea as to what the now reigning Super Bowl champs need to do to get back to the big game next season.
Here's what you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs and the 2020 NFL Draft.
2020 draft picks
- Round 1: Kansas City
- Round 2: Kansas City
- Round 3: Kansas City
- Round 4: Kansas City
- Round 5: Kansas City
- Round 6: None
- Round 7: None
Biggest offseason needs
- Defensive line
- Cornerback
- Interior offensive line
- Linebacker
- Edge rusher
- Running back
- Offensive tackle
- Wide receiver
Given the free-agent status of defensive lineman Chris Jones and cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller, the Chiefs probably have to emphasize the defensive side of the ball with their five draft picks. They also could use more reinforcement on the interior of their offensive line -- that was weak at times this past season -- and another edge rusher could be brought in to complement Frank Clark.
Prospects to watch
Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Gladney is a little on the skinny side but had three years of high-end production at TCU and will be one of the twitchiest corners in the class with flexible ankles and hips to quickly change directions down the field. While not a total burner, he has good top-end speed to stay with receivers on deep balls too.
Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri
If the Chiefs let Jones walk, Elliott would be a similar type of long, versatile defensive lineman for Kansas City to target at the end of Round 1. He was a wrecking ball in the SEC this past season and while he plays high, Elliott uses an array of pass-rushing moves and above-average athleticism to disrupt the opponent's backfield.
Damien Lewis, OG, LSU
The boulder of a blocker was an integral part in the protection unit that did a marvelous job in front of Joe Burrow in 2019. At 6-foot-2 and around 330 pounds with long arms, Lewis has prototypical guard size and arguably the sturdiest anchor of any interior offensive lineman in the class.
