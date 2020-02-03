2020 NFL Draft: Chiefs team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, and Patrick Mahomes can add Super Bowl MVP to his already beefy resume. And I think we're all happy for Andy Reid. He's long been one of the most consistent coaches in the league, and finally has a ring.

Although Kansas City and its fans everywhere will rightfully celebrate this victory for a while, here's a peek ahead at the 2020 NFL Draft to get an idea as to what the now reigning Super Bowl champs need to do to get back to the big game next season.

Here's what you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs and the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 draft picks

Round 1: Kansas City

Round 2: Kansas City

Round 3: Kansas City

Round 4: Kansas City

Round 5: Kansas City

Round 6: None

Round 7: None

Biggest offseason needs

Defensive line

Cornerback

Interior offensive line

Linebacker

Edge rusher

Running back

Offensive tackle

Wide receiver

Given the free-agent status of defensive lineman Chris Jones and cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller, the Chiefs probably have to emphasize the defensive side of the ball with their five draft picks. They also could use more reinforcement on the interior of their offensive line -- that was weak at times this past season -- and another edge rusher could be brought in to complement Frank Clark.

Prospects to watch

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Gladney is a little on the skinny side but had three years of high-end production at TCU and will be one of the twitchiest corners in the class with flexible ankles and hips to quickly change directions down the field. While not a total burner, he has good top-end speed to stay with receivers on deep balls too.

Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

If the Chiefs let Jones walk, Elliott would be a similar type of long, versatile defensive lineman for Kansas City to target at the end of Round 1. He was a wrecking ball in the SEC this past season and while he plays high, Elliott uses an array of pass-rushing moves and above-average athleticism to disrupt the opponent's backfield.

Damien Lewis, OG, LSU

The boulder of a blocker was an integral part in the protection unit that did a marvelous job in front of Joe Burrow in 2019. At 6-foot-2 and around 330 pounds with long arms, Lewis has prototypical guard size and arguably the sturdiest anchor of any interior offensive lineman in the class.