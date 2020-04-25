2020 NFL Draft: Colts pick Jacob Eason, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Colts selected Washington quarterback Jacob Eason with the No. 122 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Eason, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

122. Indianapolis Colts: A

Chris Trapasso: Perfect landing spot for the ultra-talented but raw Eason. Will have one of the strongest arms in the NFL instantly. Accurate too. Just absolutely crumbles under pressure and is a lower-level athlete for the position. Some progression-reading but needs to get better in that area. Awesome value here for Indianapolis.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Carson Palmer

Best trait: Arm strength

QB skills breakdown: Where he ranks

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Washington 6-5 7/8 231 9 4/8 32 7/8 79

Strengths

Looks the part of prototypical NFL QB

Has strong right arm, can make every throw

Regularly hits targets in stride on short/intermediate routes for max YAC



Weaknesses

Inexperienced; probably should've returned to Washington for 2020 season

Struggles once pocket breaks down; accuracy takes a nosedive

After strong start, consistency was all over the place during final month of season

