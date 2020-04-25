2020 NFL Draft: Colts pick Jacob Eason, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Washington quarterback after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Colts selected Washington quarterback Jacob Eason with the No. 122 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Eason, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
122. Indianapolis Colts: A
Chris Trapasso: Perfect landing spot for the ultra-talented but raw Eason. Will have one of the strongest arms in the NFL instantly. Accurate too. Just absolutely crumbles under pressure and is a lower-level athlete for the position. Some progression-reading but needs to get better in that area. Awesome value here for Indianapolis.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Carson Palmer
Best trait: Arm strength
QB skills breakdown: Where he ranks
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Washington
Strengths
- Looks the part of prototypical NFL QB
- Has strong right arm, can make every throw
- Regularly hits targets in stride on short/intermediate routes for max YAC
Weaknesses
- Inexperienced; probably should've returned to Washington for 2020 season
- Struggles once pocket breaks down; accuracy takes a nosedive
- After strong start, consistency was all over the place during final month of season
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.89
