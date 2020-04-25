2020 NFL Draft: Colts pick Jonathan Taylor, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Wisconsin running back after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Colts selected Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft after trading No. 44 and 160 to the Browns. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Taylor, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
41. Indianapolis Colts: A-
Chris Trapasso: Best RB in the class. On par with Nick Chubb-Saquon Barkley athleticism, natural running skill spectrum. Complete package. Breakaway speed. Will thrive behind Colts offensive line. But is RB a big need for Colts?
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: At first blush, Jonathan Taylor to the Colts seems weird. Why would they take a running back when they have Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines? Well, Mack is in a contract year. Taylor will replace him in 2021 ... if not sooner. Taylor is a freakish blend of size and speed who truly benefited from a great offensive line at Wisconsin. He's about to play behind a BETTER one in Indy. Taylor also has potential to be a good receiver. I think it might be a bit much to buy into Taylor as a quality Fantasy back in 2020, but he'll end up being great for Fantasy. I'd still consider him with a top-three overall pick in rookie-only drafts, a top-60 pick in dynasty/keeper startups, and in those seasonal leagues, he'll probably be of interest if you can get him between late Round 5 and late Round 6 in non-PPR, and a round later in PPR.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: James Conner
Best trait: Durable, hard runner
RB skills breakdown: Where he ranks
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Wisconsin
Strengths
- Checks the height/weight/speed box for RBs
- Extremely durable throughout career
- One-cut and go runner who can't be arm-tackled
Weaknesses
- How much tread on the tire after heavy workload in college?
- Doesn't offer much in passing game
- Fumbling an issue
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.39
