2020 NFL Draft: Colts pick Michael Pittman, Fantasy impact, draft grade and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the USC wide receiver after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Colts selected USC wide receiver Michael Pittman with the No. 34 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Pittman, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
34. Indianapolis Colts: B+
Chris Trapasso: Great size and length. Polished, complete game but lacks trump card. Plays to his size. Ideal complement to T.Y. Hilton.
Fantasy impact
Dave Richard: I think it's telling that the Colts chose Michael Pittman over Denzel Mims, Laviska Shenault, Chase Claypool and all of the other receivers. Pittman offers the Colts some huge size -- nearly 6-foot-4 -- with good muscle on him. He has solid speed and moves well given his size. He should fit right in as a jump-ball receiver who might even replicate some of what Eric Ebron used to do in the red zone. Philip Rivers might even view him similarly to how he viewed Mike Williams (though I suspect he'll be used differently). I don't have a problem taking Pittman with a late-round pick in seasonal Fantasy drafts, but it would be surprising if he had over 800 yards or more than six scores in 2020. His value is in the long-term -- he'd be worth a mid-to-late choice in dynasty/keeper leagues, and he's an easy top-20 pick-up in rookie-only drafts.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Allen Lazard
Best trait: Size, route-running, hands
College
Height
Weight
Hand size
Arm length
Wingspan
|USC
Strengths
- Large frame
- Surprising movement skills
- Good beating press at the line
- Decently efficient after the catch because he's tough to bring to the turf
- Plus high-point skills, uses his body well to box out
- Reliable hands-catcher
Weaknesses
- Not exactly twitchy or quick
- Decent separation ability
- More of a possession WR than explosive downfield option
- Nothing truly spectacular about his game
40-yard dash
Bench press
Vertical jump
Broad jump
3-cone drill
20-yard shuttle
|4.52
