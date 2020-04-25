2020 NFL Draft: Cowboys pick Neville Gallimore, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Cowboys selected Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore with the No. 82 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Gallimore, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

82. Dallas Cowboys: A

Chris Trapasso: Gallimore is a disruptive one-gapper with a non-stop motor and a nice collection of pass-rush moves. Exactly what the Cowboys need in their defensive scheme.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Javon Hargrave

Best trait: High motor

College Height Weight Hand size Arm length Wingspan Oklahoma 6-2 304 9 5/8 32 6/8 77 2/8

Strengths

Freakish athleticism

Nonstop motor

Strength and quickness create problems for OL

Weaknesses

Still learning the position

Sometimes gets too high as a pass rusher