2020 NFL Draft: Cowboys pick Neville Gallimore, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Oklahoma defensive lineman after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Cowboys selected Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore with the No. 82 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Gallimore, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
82. Dallas Cowboys: A
Chris Trapasso: Gallimore is a disruptive one-gapper with a non-stop motor and a nice collection of pass-rush moves. Exactly what the Cowboys need in their defensive scheme.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Javon Hargrave
Best trait: High motor
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Oklahoma
Strengths
- Freakish athleticism
- Nonstop motor
- Strength and quickness create problems for OL
Weaknesses
- Still learning the position
- Sometimes gets too high as a pass rusher
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|4.79
