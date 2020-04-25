2020 NFL Draft: Cowboys pick Trevon Diggs, draft grade, scouting report and more to know

The Cowboys selected Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the No. 51 overall pick in the second  round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Diggs, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.

51. Dallas Cowboys: B+

Chris Trapasso: Diggs has dominant press man traits. Suffocating at the line because of his size and physical nature. Long speed is a question. As is his ability to find the ball. Good, not great twitch. Addressed big need for Dallas.

NFL Draft profile

NFL comp: Patrick Peterson
Best trait: Physical cover corner

CollegeHeightWeightHand sizeArm lengthWingspan
Alabama 6-1 3/8 2059 3/8 32 6/8 78 3/8

 Strengths  

  • Has size/speed to match up with big NFL WRs
  • Downfield playmaker (brother of WR Stefon Diggs)
  • Athleticism and quickness to excel in coverage

Weaknesses 

  • Aggressiveness can sometimes work against him
  • Can get handsy on downfield routes
  • Deep speed could be called into question
40-yard dashBench pressVertical jumpBroad jump3-cone drill20-yard shuttle
n/an/an/a n/an/an/a

