2020 NFL Draft: Cowboys pick Trevon Diggs, draft grade, scouting report and more to know
Here's what you need to know about the Alabama cornerback after his selection in the NFL Draft
The Cowboys selected Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The CBS Sports NFL Draft team breaks down the pick below, including a grade for the pick, how it affects fantasy leagues and more on Diggs, including his strengths and weaknesses, his NFL comp and more.
51. Dallas Cowboys: B+
Chris Trapasso: Diggs has dominant press man traits. Suffocating at the line because of his size and physical nature. Long speed is a question. As is his ability to find the ball. Good, not great twitch. Addressed big need for Dallas.
NFL Draft profile
NFL comp: Patrick Peterson
Best trait: Physical cover corner
|College
|Height
|Weight
|Hand size
|Arm length
|Wingspan
|Alabama
Strengths
- Has size/speed to match up with big NFL WRs
- Downfield playmaker (brother of WR Stefon Diggs)
- Athleticism and quickness to excel in coverage
Weaknesses
- Aggressiveness can sometimes work against him
- Can get handsy on downfield routes
- Deep speed could be called into question
|40-yard dash
|Bench press
|Vertical jump
|Broad jump
|3-cone drill
|20-yard shuttle
|n/a
