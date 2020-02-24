2020 NFL Draft: Dates, start times, location, mock drafts, TV details, how to watch, stream all seven rounds

In less than a month, we'll witness the start of at least 254 NFL careers, not to mention discover the fate of top prospects like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Chase Young and CeeDee Lamb during the three-day 2020 NFL Draft. If you didn't notice above, this year's draft will feature several extremely interesting quarterback situations. Will the Bengals pull the trigger on Burrow, despite his lukewarm comments about possibly playing in Cincinnati? Will the Dolphins, who everyone assumed was "Tanking for Tua" during the early portions of the 2019 season, select Tua with the fifth overall pick despite the former Alabama quarterback dealing with a serious hip injury?

And who will be the team that selects Herbert, who enjoyed a stellar 2019 season for the Oregon Ducks? Each of these questions will be answered during the draft, a draft that should go down in the books as one of the most memorable drafts to date. As the draft creeps closer and teams finalize their big boards for one of the biggest weekends of the offseason, here's everything you need to know about this year's event -- and how to tune in.

When is the 2020 NFL Draft?

The draft runs from April 25-27, with the round schedule as follows:

Thursday, April 23: Round 1

Friday, April 24: Rounds 2-3

Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4-7

What time is the 2020 NFL Draft?

The start times for each day of the draft are as follows:

Thursday, April 23: 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 24: 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 25: 12 p.m. ET

Where is the 2020 NFL Draft?

This year's draft will be held in Las Vegas, who will host the draft for the very first time. Las Vegas also be welcoming the Raiders to their city in 2020, as the Raiders will make Las Vegas home after spending the majority of their existence in Oakland. Here's more information on attending this year's draft in person.

Las Vegas playing host to the 2019 draft marks the sixth location of the draft in seven years. After 50 straight years in New York City, where it was most recently held at Radio City Music Hall, the draft has stopped in Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia and Arlington since 2015.

How to watch the 2020 NFL Draft

Here's the NFL's official breakdown of who will be airing live TV broadcasts and online streams of this year's draft:

Thursday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Friday: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Saturday: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: fuboTV (try for free), NFL.com/Watch